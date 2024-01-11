Do EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's (ETR:EBK) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg (ETR:EBK). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's EPS went from €2.04 to €15.11 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 3.4% to 10%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 3.0%. That's not a good look.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg, with market caps over €7.3b, is about €4.0m.

The CEO of EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg only received €1.1m in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. It will definitely require further research to be sure, but it does seem that EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

