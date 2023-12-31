Encina meetings in 2023 draw advocates, detractors

Dec. 31—POINT TOWNSHIP — The plan by Encina to break ground on a billion-dollar plastics recycling plant sometime in 2024 spurred both environmental activists and company representatives in 2023 to hold public meetings in Point Township, Sunbury, and Danville — areas most likely to be immediately affected by the plant if it goes online.

In October, after an 11-month review by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Encina withdrew a critical permit application.

The DEP found Encina's application contained more than a dozen deficiencies and used "wholly inadequate" design and modeling approaches, the council said. In response, Encina said this sort of withdrawal is common when additional work is required and a deadline extension cannot be secured.

"It is common to withdraw and resubmit certain applications in the permitting process, particularly for a project of this size and scope. We are fully committed to the safety of the environment and the communities where we plan to operate," Encina's Director of Government Relations Michael Marr said.

Encina CEO David Roesser came to the Valley twice in 2023. He held a question-and-answer meeting in Sunbury on June 13 to answer questions from the public, responding to concerns about how the plant would affect homeowner property value, the environment, the air and water taken from the Susquehanna River. He also met with local representatives of the electrical workers and carpenters' unions at the DRIVE offices in Danville.

Environmental scientists and homeowners in the region have not been swayed by Encina's long-expressed claim that their proprietary chemical process is clean and will not endanger the environment. A group under the banner of Save Our Susquehanna (SOS) called its own meeting on Oct. 18 in Danville.

The sticking point made by SOS speakers at all the meetings is the lack of data supporting Encina's claims about its chemical process. The SOS group and other involved citizens continued their outreach campaigns throughout the year, expressing their concerns about and opposition to Encina.

The building site choice has been questioned by residents and experts because it is a floodplain along the Susquehanna River, which regularly overflows. It's proposed to be built between Route 11 and the Susquehanna River in Point Township, in an area adjacent to the existing Strong Pools and has rail access.

Encina is not going to build in any area federal or state emergency officials think is going to be a problem, Roesser said.