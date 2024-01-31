Encina reaches agreement to provide materials to manufacturer

Jan. 31—WOODLAND, Texas — Encina has entered a long-term supply agreement with Covestro, a manufacturer of polymer materials and their components, to provide chemically recycled, circular feedstock derived from end-of-life plastic.

Specifically, said Encina Chief Communications Officer Alison Jahn, the company will supply Covestro with benzene and toluene pending the completion of Encina's production facility, anticipated to come online at the end of 2027.

Building upon previous sustainable sourcing efforts, this marks the first major procurement agreement involving chemically recycled, circular-based raw materials for Covestro, a major step in the company's journey toward full circularity.

"The ability to source raw materials from used plastics for the manufacture of our products makes a decisive contribution to realizing our vision of a circular economy," said Thorsten Dreier, chief technology officer at Covestro, in a press release. "This is because such raw materials not only enable the reuse of used plastics but also have a lower carbon footprint, which leads to more sustainable end products."

Benzene and toluene are important raw materials in Covestro's manufacturing processes used for the production of raw materials used to produce rigid and flexible polyurethane foams, which are used in applications such as household appliances and building insulation as well as furniture and car seats.

"Encina is proud to be working with Covestro, a company with a long track record of innovation and commitment to sustainability," said David Roesser, Encina chief executive officer.

"This agreement represents the beginning of what we hope to be a long-standing partnership between our companies as we work to create a truly circular economy and realize a future in which nothing is wasted," Roesser added.

Covestro's vision to become fully circular is predicated on four key drivers: the use of alternative raw materials, innovative recycling, and renewable energy, as well as engaging in joint solutions. The agreement with Encina represents a pioneering milestone for incorporating innovative recycling technologies, in this case chemical recycling of end-of-life plastic, into Covestro's production.

Find more information about Covestro at www.covestro.com.

Jahn said Encina is continuing the permitting process.