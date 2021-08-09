U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.25
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,973.00
    -118.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,102.25
    +6.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.90
    -16.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.18
    -3.10 (-4.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    -16.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.46 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1450
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,570.09
    -307.43 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.71
    +100.07 (+10.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.26
    -24.69 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Encision Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encision Inc. (PK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter that ended June 30, 2021.

The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $2.01 million for a quarterly net loss of $7 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.35 million for a quarterly net loss of $139 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on net revenue was 51% in the fiscal 2022 first quarter and 48% in the fiscal 2021 first quarter. Gross margin in the fiscal 2021 first quarter was lower due to reduced product volume that resulted in higher costs of unit produced.

"Total revenue, which included service revenue, increased 49% from our COVID impacted first quarter revenue of last year," said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "We continue to be positive as we assess and react to how surgery rebounds from the pandemic. We have learned to flex our sales tactics as the market reacts to waves of COVID and we encounter varying degrees of direct access to our customers.

"Service revenue for our first quarter of fiscal 2022 resulted from services performed under a Master Services Agreement with Auris Health, Inc. ("Auris Health"), a part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. Under the agreement, we are collaborating on the integration of AEM Technology into monopolar instrumentation produced by Auris Health for advanced surgical applications. This work is ongoing and is reported separately, as service revenue, in our Statement of Operations.

"In February 2021, we entered into an unsecured promissory note under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") for a principal amount of $533,118. Under the terms of the CARES Act, a PPP loan recipient may apply for, and be granted, forgiveness for all or a portion of loans granted under the PPP. Such forgiveness will be determined based upon the use of loan proceeds for payroll costs, rent and utility costs, and the maintenance of employee and compensation levels. We expect that we will achieve the requirements for, and have applied for, forgiveness of that note."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Mala Ray, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, mray@encision.com

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share information)




Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021


June 30, 2020

Product revenue


$1,718


$1,348

Service revenue


290


––

Total revenue


2,008


1,348






Product cost of revenue


838


701

Service cost of revenue


143


––

Total cost of revenue


981


701






Gross profit


1,027


647

Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing


528


368

General and administrative


327


287

Research and development


177


141

Total operating expenses


1,032


796

Operating (loss)


(5)


(149)

Interest expense and other income (expense), net


(2)


10

(Loss) before provision for income taxes


(7)


(139)

Provision for income taxes


––


––

Net (loss)


$ (7)


$(139)

Net (loss) per share—basic and diluted


$ 0.00


$ (0.01)

Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares


11,583


11,583

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)




June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021

ASSETS





Cash


$1,329


$1,474

Accounts receivable, net


1,141


1,024

Inventories, net


1,591


1,446

Prepaid expenses and other assets


104


154

Total current assets


4,165


4,098

Equipment, net


258


266

Patents, net


209


213

Right of use asset


994


1,061

Other assets


26


21

Total assets


$ 5,652


$ 5,659






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable


$ 521


$ 390

Secured notes


21


20

Accrued compensation


216


182

Other accrued liabilities


183


282

Accrued lease liability


310


303

Total current liabilities


1,251


1,177

Secured notes


216


220

Accrued lease liability


848


927

Unsecured promissory note


533


533

Total liabilities


2,848


2,857

Common stock and additional paid-in capital


24,274


24,265

Accumulated (deficit)


(21,470)


(21,463)

Total shareholders' equity


2,804


2,802

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 5,652


$ 5,659

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)




Years Ended



June 30, 2021


June 30, 2020

Operating activities:





Net (loss)


$ (7)


$ (139)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash

(used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


27


26

Share-based compensation expense


8


8

(Recovery from) provision for doubtful accounts, net


(25)


(13)

Provision for (recovery from) inventory obsolescence, net


(49)


14

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Right of use asset, net


(5)


20

Accounts receivable


(91)


97

Inventories


(97)


(96)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


44


(40)

Accounts payable


132


(52)

Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities


(65)


10

Net cash (used in) operating activities


(128)


(165)






Investing activities:





Acquisition of property and equipment


(7)


––

Patent costs


(7)


(4)

Net cash (used in) investing activities


(14)


(4)






Financing activities:





(Paydown of) credit facility, net change


––


(187)

(Paydown of) secured notes


(3)


––

Unsecured promissory note


––


599

Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities


(3)


412






Net (decrease) increase in cash


(145)


243

Cash, beginning of period


1,474


385

Cash, end of period


$1,329


$ 628







Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encision-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-results-301350344.html

SOURCE Encision Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses,

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • The Stock Market Is a Bubble. How It Might Deflate—in a Good Way.

    Stocks are richly valued, but a spectacular earnings season suggests the market will grow into its sky-high valuation.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for the favorite stocks of many investors over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the e-commerce colossus and some automakers. The leading electric vehicle maker and a COVID-19 vaccine stock were among the bearish calls seen. August began with six straight months of market gains in the books and the peak of this earnings season in the rearview mirror. While plenty more quarterly reports were on the docket last week, an overall positive season wa

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • Bitcoin Cools on 3-Month High as Long-Term Moving Average Looms Large

    A clean break above the 200-day moving average could accelerate prices, according to digital asset firm Zerocap.

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $1,200?

    One analyst thinks the electric-car maker's shares could rise more than 70% over the next 12 months.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.