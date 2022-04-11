U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Encoder Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Market Value Of US$ 3.9 Bn By 2030 Expanding With A CAGR Of 7.7%

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled in encoder market are OMRON Corporation, Baumer Electric AG, Schneider Electric, Panasonic Corporation, Renishaw plc, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., and amongst others.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the encoder market is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 3.9 Bn by 2030 expanding with a CAGR of 7.7%. The study by FMI offers market analysis and forecast for a period of 10 years, tracking market growth and analysis in over 20+ countries.

Key Takeaways of Encoder Market Study

  • The optical sensing encoders segment is expected to witness notable growth rate, owing to increasing demand for enhanced resolution and accuracy for optical technologies

  • South Asia & Pacific is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the encoder market, attributed to rapid growth of automobile and manufacturing industry in the region

  • The market concentration in the global market is consolidated, over half of the market share is expected to be hold by top 10-12 manufacturers

  • Key players in the market are focusing on acquisitions to complement their product portfolio to cater to the needs of a variety of customers. Market participants are also focusing on providing products directly to end users to improve direct customer relations

Request Sample Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7696

List Of Key Players Covered in Encoder Market are:

  • OMRON Corporation

  • Baumer Electric AG

  • Schneider Electric

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Renishaw plc

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

“Encoder manufacturers can improve revenues by upgrading existing facilities to improve operational efficiency, reduced operating cost, and offering advanced features such as programmable resolution, voltage and waveforms. Encoder manufacturers more focused on continuous developments and implementation of new technologies such as optical technology-based encoders and surface mount technology (SMT) processes in encoder devices, which are creating opportunities for growth for the encoder market.” says a FMI analyst.

Encoder Market Landscape

The global encoder market is highly competitive due to presence of a large number of medium- and large-sized encoder manufacturers and service providers.

Tier-I participants in the encoder market are estimated to hold around 45%-55% of the market share. Product development and innovation is the key strategy of encoder manufacturers in the encoder market to increase their market presence and enhance end user experience.

For instance, June 2020, FRABA B.V. introduced an inexpensive and flexible alternative for safety-critical motion control systems. It provides various application for new safety-ready encoders range from heavy construction equipment and mobile machines.

This report provides valuable insights at the company level, focusing on product innovation in the encoder market, along with business and marketing strategies of emerging market players.

Some market players included in the report are OMRON Corporation, Baumer Electric AG, Schneider Electric, Panasonic Corporation, Renishaw plc, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., and amongst others.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/encoder-market

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak on Encoder Market

The worldwide spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Q1, 2020 has impacted the production of encoder products such as linear encoders, and rotary encoders and has also disrupted the encoder products industry and supply chain during the lockdowns. The majority of the end-use industries manufacturing facilities have been shut down for the preventive measures against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Moreover, in 2020, the production is expected to witness a slowdown, and the majority of manufacturers are expected to maintain the inventory level.

Before COVID-19, the global market for encoder was anticipated to increase at 7.5%-8% market growth in 2019, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for encoder is projected to declining growth of -1.5% as compared to original forecast 2019.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to add to an uncertain long term impact on the global market. The global encoder market is expected to witness rebound from the first to the second quarter of 2021.

Future Outlook for Encoder Market

Encoder products are used in different industries applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare & medical devices, industrial and among others.

Increasing usage of the encoder in industrial applications due to the adoption of upcoming technologies such as automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the encoder market.

A major growth driver of the global encoder market is the increasing number of orders placed for advanced and expanding applications, along with transition of traditional and manual controls to state-of-art automation.

Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7696

More Valuable Insights on Encoder Market Report

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global encoder market, providing historical data for 2015-2019 and forecast statistics from 2020-2030. This report provides a valuable analysis of the global encoder market through five different categories – by type (linear encoders, and rotary encoders), by position signals (absolute, and incremental), by sensing technology (optical sensing encoders, magnetic sensing encoders, capacitive encoders, and inductive encoders), by application (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare & medical devices, industrial among others) and across six major regions.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Executive Summary

    • Global Market Outlook

    • Demand Side Trends

    • Supply Side Trends

    • Analysis and Recommendations

  • Market Overview

    • Market Coverage / Taxonomy

    • Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  • Key Market Trends

    • Key Trends Impacting the Market

    • Innovation / Development Trends

    • Key Success Factors

  • Global Encoder Market - Pricing Analysis

    • Pricing Analysis, By Type

      • Manufacturer-level Pricing

      • Distributor-level Pricing

    • Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Encoder Sales

    • Pre-COVID-19 Market Growth Analysis

    • Post-COVID-19 Market Impact Analysis

    • Expected Recovery Scenario (Short term/Long term)

    • Key Action Points for Encoder Manufactures

TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7696

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Mobile Device Management Market Size, Share, Trends, Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2028

Global Optical Networking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2029

Social Employee Recognition Systems Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth and Forecast 2028

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights,

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/encoder-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


