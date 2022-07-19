U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.25
    +31.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,244.00
    +197.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,007.50
    +100.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.80
    +17.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.23
    -1.37 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    +0.0107 (+1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.61
    +0.38 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4880
    -0.6340 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,007.84
    -181.60 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.14
    +24.95 (+5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.79
    +17.55 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Encompass Appoints Appliance Repair Industry Expert to Newly-Created Chief Strategist Role

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
·3 min read
Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Joe Wang joins company after stints with Best Buy, ServicePower, Sears

Encompass Appoints Appliance Repair Industry Expert to Newly-Created Chief Strategist Role

Joe Wang, Encompass Chief Strategy Officer
Joe Wang, Encompass Chief Strategy Officer

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a division of Parts Town and leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced Joe Wang has been appointed to its first Chief Strategy Officer position.

In this role, Wang will be primarily responsible for maximizing Encompass’ overall customer experience and capitalizing on emerging technologies to help the company meet its aggressive growth objectives. For the past few consecutive years, Encompass has achieved record sales volume and is on pace to continue this trajectory in 2022. Beyond organic growth, Encompass is also integrating with Dayton Appliance Parts, which further highlighted the need for a new strategic leader.

JoeWang_2022
JoeWang_2022


“We could not have asked for a more seasoned, forward-thinking professional than Joe to serve on our executive team,” said Robert Coolidge, Encompass president and CEO and Parts Town divisional president. “I’ve known him for a long time and could not be more excited to have him on our team now filling a critical role.”

Wang has more than 25 years of experience in post-sales product support. Just prior to Encompass, he served as president of In-Home Services for Sears Home Services, the nation’s largest product repair service provider for major appliances and HVAC.

Wang also was chief customer and strategy officer for ServicePower, where he helped grow the field service software company to be the most widely adopted SaaS platform in the major appliances industry in North America and Europe. Previous to ServicePower, he helped turn around Best Buy’s Geek Squad Repair Services group and launched its secondary markets operations. At the start of his career, Wang worked at major Ford auto dealerships in Detroit and Northern California overseeing parts and service.

“This is an enormous opportunity to leverage my extensive background in process improvement, operational excellence and revenue growth for an organization with such limitless potential,” said Wang. “Even though Encompass has been in business since 1953, they have the energetic, innovative, proven leadership and vision of a startup.”

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions
Encompass was acquired by Parts Town – the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution – in 2022 to expand its residential parts division, along with Dayton Appliance Parts.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38395cb8-4630-472c-8ea7-e69ec06a2a5c

CONTACT: Kristin Hurst Director of Marketing & Communications Ph: 954.474.0325 khurst@encompass.com


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • IBM beats expectations in second-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down IBM's second-quarter earnings results, which was a beat on both the top and bottom line.&nbsp;

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • Johnson & Johnson Tops Profit Estimates but Trims Full-Year Outlook

    Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) shares were up 0.7% in premarket trading Tuesday to $175.42. Pharmaceutical sales rose 6.7% to $13.3 billion. Revenue from Covid-19 vaccines of $544 million beat Wall Street estimates.

  • Apple reportedly set to slow hiring and spending

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs, Seana Smith, and Rachelle Akuffo discuss a new report that Apple will be slowing down hiring and spending in some of its divisions. The stock is dragging markets lower.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • High Tide Announces C$10 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4,310,400 units ("Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of C$2.32 per U

  • IBM 'seems to be showing it's in a position to weather' the tough economic climate: Analyst

    Futurm Principal Research Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss IBM's latest earnings results and what it shows about the company amid market volatility.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say After 20-for-1 Stock Split

    Alphabet stock just underwent a 20-for-1 stock split. Here's how to trade the stock after the event.

  • Two Giant Miners Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe world’s biggest

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks swing into green despite UK jobs numbers surprise

    Equities in Europe taking a hit after Wall Street suffered on Monday following a report that Apple is planning to slow hiring.

  • Euro climbs, bund yields rise after report ECB to consider 50 basis point hike

    The euro rallied and the yield on the 2-year German bund rose in reaction to a Reuters report that the European Central Bank may kick off its rate hike campaign with a 50-basis point increase. The report cited two unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the discussion. The ECB previously has guided for a rise of a quarter-point at its Thursday meeting.

  • Trader Behind Huge Fed Funds Wager Bags $14 Million in First Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader is pocketing big profits for breaking with the pack and placing a sizable bet that the Federal Reserve won’t increase the size of its interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapOn Friday, someone purchased October futures with a noti

  • US Stock Futures Climb Amid Earnings Anticipation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures advanced as investors assessed the outlook for corporate earnings amid concern about global growth amid Europe’s deepening energy crisis. The dollar fell against all its Group of 10 peers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapContracts on t

  • Nikola extends stock proposal vote again as opposition continues from ex-CEO Trevor Milton

    At the start of July, about 48% of Nikola Corp.'s outstanding shares had been voted for a measure that's opposed by the company's founder Trevor Milton. As of July 18, Nikola officials said the company was tantalizingly close to reaching the total number of shares needed to push the proposal through.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    A stock that may help set you up for life is one that will bring in revenue and profit over the long term. Share price performance should follow. So, this is one you'll want to hold onto for the long term too.

  • Johnson & Johnson Tops Q2 Earnings Forecast, Trims 2022 Outlook On Strong Dollar Impact

    "Our solid second quarter results across Johnson & Johnson reflect the strength and resilience of our company's market leadership in the midst of macroeconomic challenges," said CEO Joaquin Duato.