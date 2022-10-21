U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,163.95
    +112.72 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Encompass Health announces plans to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida

·2 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it plans to build a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. The hospital will be located near the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard North and 9th Avenue North.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24‑hour nursing care, this hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care will be provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

"We are excited to expand and grow our rehabilitation services on Florida's gulf coast," said Lori Bedard, president of Encompass Health's Southeast region. "This new hospital will allow even more residents to receive specialized care close to home. We are greatly appreciative for the opportunity to serve as the region's trusted choice for rehabilitation."

Encompass Health currently has 19 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Florida and has announced plans to open an additional six hospitals in the state over the next several years.

About Encompass Health
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 153 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this hospital project, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; disease outbreaks, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health in response to disease outbreaks; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; the hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

Media contact:
Danielle Hall | 205-970-5912
danielle.hall@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations contact:
Mark Miller | 205-970-5860
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-plans-to-build-a-50-bed-inpatient-rehabilitation-hospital-in-st-petersburg-florida-301656337.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax secures CDC signoff for Covid-19 vaccine as booster

    The Gaithersburg vaccine maker has earned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to make its protein-based shot available as a booster to adults in the U.S., the last hurdle required before people can use it beyond a primary series. The CDC said late Wednesday that its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, greenlit the decision — which gives initially vaccinated adults the choice to get Novavax’s jab as a booster instead of the updated Omicron-specific shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Novavax’s vaccine instead uses a decades-old technology found in vaccines for viruses such as flu and whooping cough, which the company is hoping will spur demand from people unable to, or who choose not to, receive the newer mRNA vaccines.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $14 (Or More)

    We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

  • 3 Alzheimer's Therapy Stocks to Invest in

    Alzheimer's therapies are big news lately. The disease is the leading cause of dementia and memory loss. The Alzheimer's Association estimates that 6.5 million Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia (AD) and by 2050, the number of people 65 and older with AD is projected to reach 12.7 million.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Winning the Bear Market -- Here's How

    Picking the right markets to compete in makes surviving bear markets much more manageable for these companies.

  • WHO says another omicron subvariant, which may be more resistant to antibodies, spread to 26 countries in latest week

    The WHO found that omicron subvariant XBB, which may be even more resistant to antibodies than other variants, spread to more countries in the week ending Oct. 16 from the previous week.

  • RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Up on New Patent for COVID-19 Candidate

    RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) receives a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its investigational COVID-19 candidate, opaganib, in COVID-19 patients with pneumonia. Stock up.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Novavax Stock?

    Biotech company Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has had a terrible year on the stock market, with its shares down by 86% year to date. The company does still face some challenges. The coronavirus vaccine market, where it plans to make its money for the next few years, could shrink substantially starting next year.

  • Milton Keynes University Hospital tests drones for medical supplies transport

    Test blood samples were transferred between its pathology unit and the Saxon Clinic, the trust says.

  • WHO: 500M at risk without more physical activity

    Nearly 500 million people worldwide will develop diseases due to physical inactivity between 2020 and 2030, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO). Unless action is taken to address the issue, half a billion people will develop heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other noncommunicable diseases during that period, the United Nations…

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: NERV, RLMD Down on Updates, MRNA, NVAX's News & More

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from NERV and RLMD are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights HCA Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services and Tenet Healthcare

    HCA Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services and Tenet Healthcare have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Where Will Biogen Be in 5 Years?

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) have been volatile in the past few years, largely hinging on success of the company's Alzheimer's treatments. Sales in recent years have been declining, and the loss of patent protection for top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera is only exacerbating those concerns. What will the company's business look like over the next five years, and is it promising enough for investors to buy shares of Biogen today?

  • CDC shoots down false claims it will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren, saying states make that decision

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has refuted claims that it will add COVID-19 vaccine to immunization schedules for schoolchildren, noting authority for that decision lies with states and other local entities.

  • Illinois fines Centene Corp. $1.25M, citing violations of health parity laws

    Illinois' governor, J.B. Pritzker, said his administration "will continue to hold health insurance companies accountable when they fall short of their obligations to consumers."

  • Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyWe’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient heal

  • The Vitamin Shoppe Goes Pro-Vax

    The specialty retailer of vitamins and nutritional products advocates for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • World's largest lizard encountered in the wild on Komodo Island

    Komodo dragons are the largest lizard in the world, growing to 3m in length (10 feet) and weighing up to 70kg (150lbs). They are powerful animals and capable hunters, possessing strong jaws, ferocious claws, and surprising strength and speed. Although these dragons are rumoured to kill their prey with toxic saliva, the truth is that they attack with the intent to kill immediately. They do track prey if it escapes, but this is not their preferred means of hunting. Occasionally, animals die of blood loss or fatigue after injury and the Komodo dragon's keen sense allows it to track prey at a great distance. This contributes to the success of hunting following an attack, as well as to the myth of prey death due to sepsis. A recent discovery on 2005 showed that the dragons do have mild venom which interferes with blood clotting. This would cause prey to die after otherwise non-lethal injuries. MRI examinations of Komodo dragons showed venom glands in the lower jaws of the animals. Toxic proteins in the glands not only inhibit blood clotting, but they also reduce blood pressure and cause muscle paralysis. Prey will suffer from hypothermia and shock as the result of a venomous bite. Komodo dragons are fiercely competitive when it comes to mating rights, battling other males and pinning them to the ground. Even the female will fight to resist mating and the male struggles to restrain her to allow for successful intercourse. Mating pairs are often monogamous, which is very rare among lizards. This Komodo dragon was observed wandering the woodlands of Komodo Island in Indonesia, one of the few islands in the world where these incredible lizards reside. This is a wild dragon that was resting under branches as he made his way through the forest. To witness a Komodo dragon in the wild is a rare and wonderful experience.

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • 11 healthy habits to incorporate into your routine this fall

    If you're feeling a tad unhealthy as we head into the colder months, you're not alone. The post 11 healthy habits to incorporate into your routine this fall appeared first on In The Know.

  • SNC-Lavalin Contributes to Strengthening Quebec's Hospital Infrastructure, Securing a Series of Contracts

    SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announces it has been awarded a series of three contracts with the Société Québécoise des infrastructures (Quebec Infrastructure Corporation), to strengthen hospital infrastructure at sites across Quebec. Major expansion and redevelopment work will take place at the Hospital of Chicoutimi, Sept-Îles Hospital, and the Charles Le Moyne Hospital. A central focus of th