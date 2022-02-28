U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.82
    +4.23 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +23.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.49 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1223
    -0.0048 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9800
    -0.5800 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,379.41
    +4,648.84 (+12.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.89
    +76.15 (+8.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Encompass Health Corporation provides updates regarding Board refreshment, separation of home health and hospice business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EHC
    Watchlist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corporation ("Encompass Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: EHC), a national leader in integrated healthcare, offering facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies, in response to recent discussions with stockholders, including JANA Partners LLC, today provided the following updates with respect to its previously disclosed Board refreshment process and planned separation of the Company's home health and hospice business, Enhabit.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

The Company confirms that, in connection with its previously announced Board refreshment process, the size of the Board will consist of no more than 12 directors as of the conclusion of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company's slate of directors who will stand for election to the Board will be set forth in the Company's proxy statement materials when filed.

The Company continues to expect to complete the separation of Enhabit in the first half of 2022 via a spin-off. However, as Encompass Health proceeds with the separation process, our Board and management will assess any value-creating strategic opportunities and remain open to value-maximizing alternatives, including a sale or merger of Enhabit.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 146 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as the separation of the Enhabit business from Encompass Health and the related rebranding, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, Encompass Health, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and speculative based upon current information, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties about Encompass Health's business plans and strategies, and actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, equity and general market conditions, the expected benefits and costs of the spin-off transaction, the expected timing of the completion of the spin-off transaction and the transaction terms, and the possibility that Encompass Health may decide not to undertake the spin-off or any separation transaction or that it is not able to consummate the spin-off or other separation transaction or the related rebranding due to, among other things, market, regulatory and other factors, the potential for disruption to Encompass Health's business resulting from the undertaking of any transactions or rebranding, the effect of the transaction and the rebranding on Encompass Heath's ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers, operating results and business generally, and adverse conditions in the healthcare services industry, including any effects associated with the COVID-19 or other pandemic, and those factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.

Media Contact
Erin Wendel-Ritter | 205 970-5912
erin.wendel-ritter@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-corporation-provides-updates-regarding-board-refreshment-separation-of-home-health-and-hospice-business-301491920.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Red Sox Minor League Player Released After a Series of Racist, Homophobic and anti-Semitic Tweets

    Brett Netzer, a minor league player for the Boston Red Sox has been released from the team after a flood of racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and other offensive tweets. The 25-year-old minor leaguer who has not played a game in three years requested his release over the weekend and the team gave him his wish, according to NBC News.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Novavax’s Revenue Falls Short. Management Expects a Surge.

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.

  • Lordstown stock falls on plans to produce just 3,000 vehicles through 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Lordstown Motors' stock performance after it announced its production forecast.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Popped Today

    There was no obvious news to explain the move -- no analyst upgrades or price target hikes, nor any press releases from the defense and aerospace company. Over the past week, digital images of Russian troop movements, and digital analyses of the destruction wreaked by Russian artillery bombardments and missile strikes have proliferated across Twitter. It's clear that as war spreads across a country where civilian aircraft no longer fly, Maxar's satellites are proving an invaluable tool for seeing in real time what is happening on the ground.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’The VanEck Russia

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • Plunging ruble sends Russians scrambling to withdraw their cash from banks

    The move against the Bank of Russia’s international assets may be more important than cutting off SWIFT access.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.

  • Workday stock jumps on earnings beat, strong subscription forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Workday shares jumping following a Q4 earnings beat.

  • Putin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned its residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought countermeasures against countries imposing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldPutin Retaliates as Sanctions for Invasion Swell: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock a

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Lucid, A Rival To Tesla, Soars With Earnings On Deck; Lordstown Sinks

    On Monday morning, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola with a smaller-than-feared loss. Lucid stock popped while Lordstown stock sank. Lucid and its peers are among the new names pursuing the dominant electric-vehicle brand, Tesla.