Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.15

The board of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.15 per share on the 16th of January. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.0%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Encompass Health's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Encompass Health was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 17.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.60. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.8% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Although it's important to note that Encompass Health's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Encompass Health's Dividend

Overall, we think Encompass Health is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Encompass Health that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Encompass Health not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

