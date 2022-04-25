U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.58
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0086 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    -0.0093 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9490
    -0.4760 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,253.64
    +542.49 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Encompass Health to present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

·1 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference being held in Las Vegas May 10-12 and virtually on May 13, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr will present during a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. PT.

The presentation will be webcast live and available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 147 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact
Erin Wendel-Ritter | 205 970-5912
erin.wendel-ritter@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-to-present-at-bofa-securities-2022-healthcare-conference-301532411.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Axsome Therapeutics' Good Fortune Reverses As Its Migraine Drug Hits A Hurdle

    Axsome Therapeutics expects the Food and Drug Administration to reject its migraine treatment, leading AXSM stock to crumble on Monday.

  • If You Notice a Blister Here, Get a Blood Test, Experts Say

    Your skin can serve as a window to your health—especially when it's flaring up with abnormal symptoms. Now, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a serious but preventable condition which causes blisters on the skin in one location in particular. Their experts say that if you notice a blister in this spot, you should request a blood test to be screened for a potentially life-threatening disease which affects roughly 12,000 people per year,

  • Why Big Pharma's main argument about drug prices doesn't hold up, according to Rep. Katie Porter

    Big Pharma executives argue that prescription drug price hikes are necessary for R&D. Not everyone agrees with that rationalization, however.

  • This May Be The #1 Best Vitamin to Fight Cancer, New Research Says

    While you can embrace the best eating habit to lower your risk of cancer and, at the same time, do your best to avoid foods that have been linked to the disease, there is also a vitamin that can apparently help to boost the body's ability to fight cancer.When scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center took a look at data from years of clinical records and conducted their own studies, their findings, which were recently published by the journal Cancer Discovery, showed that v

  • 115 people from one N.J. high school had tumors, investigator says

    Al Lupiano, his sister and his wife are among the 115 people from Colonia High School in Woodbridge, New Jersey that he has determined have had a brain tumor.

  • WHO: Mystery liver disease outbreak to blame for child’s death

    The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States. The cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants. The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened.

  • Roche said experimental breast-cancer therapy didn't meet main endpoint in a Phase 2 study

    Roche Holding AG said Monday that a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating giredestrant as a treatment for patients with advanced breast cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival. The company told investors it is still testing giredestrant as a treatment for first-line metastatic breast cancer and early breast cancer. Roche's stock is down 9.3% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has tumbled 10.3%.

  • NY COVID cases surge 37%. CDC urges wearing masks in these 23 counties

    CDC now says people in 23 counties across upstate NY should wear masks indoors in public spaces, as COVID cases and hospitalizations surged last week.

  • Walgreens, Teva accused of fueling opioid addiction in quest for new markets

    (Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ignored the health risks when they created new markets for opioids, a lawyer for the city of San Francisco told a judge on Monday during opening statements of the first trial to target manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies over the addictive pain medicines. Richard Heimann, a lawyer for the city, said on Monday that the prescription drug industry was complicit in expanding the market for opioids, regardless of the public health risks.

  • Why we can't 'boost' our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic for the long term

    Although the COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives, they have been insufficient at preventing breakthrough infections. Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty ImagesWith yet another COVID-19 booster available for vulnerable populations in the U.S., many people find themselves wondering what the end game will be. The mRNA vaccines currently used in the U.S. against COVID-19 have been highly successful at preventing hospitalization and death. The Commonwealth Fund recently reported that in th

  • CDC issues nationwide alert after 11 cases of severe hepatitis reported in healthy children

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization are investigating unusual cases of severe hepatitis in otherwise healthy children in the U.S. and Europe. CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins “CBS Mornings” with the latest on the investigation.

  • 5 Essential Oils You Didn't Know Were Toxic

    Few things are quite as nice as winding down with some essential oils. Because of their relaxing properties—each scent may activate different parts of the brain associated with emotions—essential oils have increased in popularity in recent years. Unfortunately, as their use has risen, so has the incidence of scary accidental poisonings. "In 2020, more than 24,000 essential oil exposures were reported to poison centers across the United States," says Kelly Johnson-Arbor, MD, medical toxicologist

  • Woman Who Once Weighed Nearly 800 Lbs. Says She Was A ‘Functioning Fat Person’ Until Cancer Diagnosis

    Amanda says that at nearly 800 lbs., she had a job, a car, a second-floor apartment, and lived a normal life. She says that despite some aches and pains from the excess weight, she believed that she was a “functioning fat person” until she was diagnosed with cancer. “I was not able to get radiation because the weight limit on the radiation table was 550 (lbs.), and I was over that,” she says. “I had to lose weight or I was going to die.” Amanda says she had weight-loss surgery and has lost upward of 500 lbs. to date. She says she believes she’d be dead if she hadn’t dropped the weight. How does she say she is doing today? Watch the video above to hear more from Amanda. Plus, Dr. Michael Goran, Co-Director of the USC Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute and author of the book “Sugarproof: The Hidden Dangers of Sugar That Are Putting Your Children’s Health at Risk and What You Can Do,” talks to Dr. Phil about the reasons behind the growing obesity epidemic in the U.S. and across the world. This episode of Dr. Phil, “The Psychological Weight of Obesity,” airs Monday. And later, television personality and author Brooke Burke discusses her health and fitness app, Brooke Burke Body. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Woman Who Lost 500 Lbs. Says She’s Convinced She’d Be Dead If She Hadn’t Dropped The Weight TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • White House official: US must respond to rising COVID-19 cases ‘with care and caution, but not overreacting’

    White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha on Sunday said the U.S. should respond to the rising number of coronavirus cases “with care and caution, but not overreacting.” The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has been on the rise, hitting roughly 66,000 infections on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control…

  • If You Notice This in Your Legs, Get Checked for Heart Failure

    Heart failure is a serious chronic condition that occurs when the heart's muscles can no longer pump blood as they should. Right now, about 6.5 million Americans are living with the potentially fatal disease, the CDC estimates. Though heart failure is a progressive condition which usually becomes worse with time, experts say that it may be possible to reverse some cases with treatment and lifestyle interventions. The first step is recognizing the symptoms of heart failure to identify the problem

  • The #1 Best Vegetable for Heart Disease, Says Science

    You may be able to heal a broken heart with time, but caring for the health of your heart may require more. And if you're trying to heal or prevent something like heart disease, the solution becomes even more complex.Factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, poor diet, lack of exercise, genetics, age, and high cholesterol all contribute to a greater risk of heart disease, an issue that affects over 30 million Americans every year. And as you can see, many of these risk factors are related t

  • COVID-19 Risks for Kids Under 5 Right Now: What Parents Should Know

    At the same time, many pediatric infectious disease specialists say there are several reasons that parents should feel reassured, even before a vaccine arrives. First and foremost: the risks of severe disease in children are still low relative to adults, and parents can layer on precautions to keep their kids safer. What do we know about COVID-19 risks for children under 5?

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, April 24, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Cannabis? Marijuana? CBD? THC? Here's what they mean, what's legal and what isn't

    Do you know the difference between cannabis, marijuana, CBD and THC? Here is what's legal and what's not in Louisiana.

  • Bath & Body Works Responds After Viral Post Claims Products Are Linked Infertility And Organ Damage

    The now-viral Facebook post also accused Bath & Body Works of paying the Environmental Working Group (EWG) to get positive ratings on its products.