Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Pensacola now open

·2 min read
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Pensacola in Florida.

Located at 1101 Office Woods Drive, the hospital features 40 private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Pensacola serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Pensacola offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"Encompass Health is honored to serve Pensacola and help area residents regain strength, function, confidence and hope after a life-altering illness or injury," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer of Encompass Health. "Through customized therapies and best practices, our team will help deliver an improved quality of life for our patients and get them back to things they love most."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Pensacola is the national network's 144th hospital and the 14th in Florida.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 144 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Encompass Health Media Contact:
Casey Winger | 205 970-5912
casey.lassiter@encompasshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-rehabilitation-hospital-of-pensacola-now-open-301367744.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

