Encompass Health reports results for fourth quarter 2021 and issues full-year 2022 guidance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC), a national leader in integrated healthcare, offering facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies, today reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"We delivered solid financial results in 2021, including double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in spite of the challenges related to the pandemic," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health Mark Tarr. "Our hospital and home care teams have continued to provide high quality, compassionate care to patients in need of our services. We remain confident in the long-term prospects for both of our businesses."

Consolidated results











Growth

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Dollars

Percent

(In Millions, Except per Share Data) Net operating revenues $ 1,318.7

$ 1,214.4

$ 104.3

8.6 % Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health per diluted share 0.91

0.86

0.05

5.8 % Adjusted earnings per share 0.97

0.93

0.04

4.3 % Cash flows provided by operating activities 123.8

279.7

(155.9)

(55.7) % Adjusted EBITDA 252.7

239.9

12.8

5.3 % Adjusted free cash flow 61.7

213.0

(151.3)

(71.0) %

Year Ended December 31,









2021

2020







Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 715.8

$ 704.7

11.1

1.6 % Adjusted free cash flow 498.8

579.9

(81.1)

(14.0) %

Revenue growth in the fourth quarter resulted from strong discharge growth and favorable pricing in our inpatient rehabilitation segment.

The increase in income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health per diluted share and adjusted earnings per share in 2021 primarily resulted from revenue growth.

Cash flows provided by operating activities grew 1.6% in 2021. Adjusted free cash flow decreased 14.0% as a result of increased working capital and cash tax payments.

See attached supplemental information for calculations of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Inpatient rehabilitation segment results











Growth

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Dollars

Percent Net operating revenues: (In Millions) Inpatient $ 1,015.2

$ 914.9

$ 100.3

11.0 % Outpatient and other 27.4

18.2

9.2

50.5 % Total segment revenue $ 1,042.6

$ 933.1

$ 109.5

11.7 %

















(Actual Amounts) Discharges 50,977

46,503

4,474

9.6 % Same-store discharge growth











6.0 % Net patient revenue per discharge $ 19,915

$ 19,674

$ 241

1.2 % Revenue reserves related to bad debt as a percent of revenue 2.3 %

2.2 %





10 basis points

















(In Millions) Adjusted EBITDA $ 236.3

$ 218.0

$ 18.3

8.4 %

Revenue – Inpatient revenue growth resulted from increased volumes and pricing. Total discharge growth for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 9.6% with same-store growth of 6.0%. Revenue reserves related to bad debt as a percent of revenue increased 10 basis points, primarily attributable to a shift in payor mix.



Growth in net patient revenue per discharge of 1.2% primarily resulted from an increase in reimbursement rates, partially offset by payor mix (faster growth in Managed Care and Medicare Advantage).



The increase in outpatient and other revenue included an increase of $9.7 million in provider tax revenues (offset by an increase of approximately $4.7 million in provider tax expense included in other operating expenses).





Adjusted EBITDA – The 8.4% increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily resulted from revenue growth. Higher compensation costs were partially offset by improved operating leverage in hospital operating expenses.

Home health and hospice segment results











Growth

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Dollars

Percent Net operating revenues: (In Millions) Home health $ 224.0

$ 227.7

$ (3.7)

(1.6) % Hospice 52.1

53.6

(1.5)

(2.8) % Total segment revenue $ 276.1

$ 281.3

$ (5.2)

(1.8) %















Adjusted EBITDA $ 52.6

$ 55.5

$ (2.9)

(5.2) %















Home Health Starts of care: (Actual Amounts) Total admissions 50,817

48,533

2,284

4.7 % Same-store total admissions growth











2.4 % Total recertifications 32,621

33,497

(876)

(2.6) % Total starts of care 83,438

82,030

1,408

1.7 %















Episodic admissions 37,908

40,830

(2,922)

(7.2) % Same-store episodic admissions growth











(9.5) % Episodic recertifications 27,273

30,064

(2,791)

(9.3) % Total episodic starts of care 65,181

70,894

(5,713)

(8.1) %















Revenue per episode $ 3,010

$ 2,883

$ 127

4.4 %















Hospice Admissions:













Same store 2,861

3,348

(487)

(14.5) % New store 362

—

362

10.8 % Total admissions 3,223

3,348

(125)

(3.7) %

Revenue – Home health total admissions increased 4.7% and same-store total admissions increased 2.4%.



Episodic admissions declined 7.2% in the quarter. Approximately 50% of the decline related to the conversion of admissions to non-episodic under a large managed care contract initiated in February 2021.



Home health revenue per episode increased 4.4%, driven by an increase in Medicare reimbursement and patient mix.





Adjusted EBITDA - The 5.2% decrease in Adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from higher costs of services related to industry-wide staffing challenges.

General and administrative expenses



Q4 2021

% of

Consolidated

Revenue

Q4 2020

% of

Consolidated

Revenue

(In Millions) General and administrative expenses, excluding stock-based compensation $ 36.2

2.7%

$ 33.6

2.8%

General and administrative expenses decreased as a percent of consolidated revenue primarily due to the increased revenue base year-over-year.

General and administrative expenses in the above table exclude $13.3 million in costs associated with the strategic alternatives review of the Company's home health and hospice business for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full-year consolidated results



Full-Year

Growth

2021

2020

Dollars

Percent

(in millions, except per share data) Net operating revenues $ 5,121.6

$ 4,644.4

$ 477.2

10.3 % Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health per diluted share 4.11

2.85

1.26

44.2 % Adjusted earnings per share 4.23

2.89

1.34

46.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 1,028.0

860.3

167.7

19.5 %

See the attached supplemental information for additional details regarding these calculations.

Announced spin off of the home health and hospice business

On January 19, 2022, the Company announced its intention to spin off its home health and hospice business to form an independent, publicly traded company (the "HH&H Business") and to rebrand the HH&H Business as Enhabit Home Health & Hospice. The spin-off, which is expected to be tax-free to Encompass Health's shareholders, will result in Encompass Health shareholders owning stock in both companies. The Company intends to consummate the spin-off in the first half of 2022, subject to various conditions, including the effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement, regulatory approvals and receipt of a favorable IRS private letter ruling. Additional information regarding the spin-off is provided in the supplemental slides accompanying this release.

2022 guidance

The Company provided the following guidance for full-year 2022.



2022 Guidance Ranges

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Net operating revenues $5,380 to $5,500 Adjusted EBITDA $1,015 to $1,065 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $3.83 to $4.19

The Company's 2022 guidance assumes the continuation of the current structure of the business for 2022. Guidance is not inclusive of any costs incurred in 2022 related to the preparations for the planned spin-off of Enhabit Home Health & Hospice including rebranding, professional fees, or personnel additions specifically required for an independent public company.

For additional considerations regarding the Company's 2022 guidance ranges, see the supplemental information posted on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com. See also the "Other information" section below for an explanation of why the Company does not provide guidance for comparable GAAP measures for Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

Other information

The information in this press release is summarized and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Form 10-K"), when filed, as well as the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 1, 2022 (the "Q4 Earnings Form 8-K"), to which this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1. In addition, the Company will post supplemental information today on its website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com for reference during its February 2, 2022 earnings call.

The financial data contained in the press release and supplemental information include non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company's adjusted earnings per share, leverage ratio, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow. Reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure, except with regard to non-GAAP guidance, are included below or in the Q4 Earnings Form 8-K. Readers are encouraged to review the "Note Regarding Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the Q4 Earnings Form 8-K which provides further explanation and disclosure regarding the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Excluding net operating revenues, the Company does not provide guidance on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict, with reasonable certainty, the future impact of items that are deemed to be outside the control of the Company or otherwise not indicative of its ongoing operating performance. Such items include government, class action, and related settlements; professional fees—accounting, tax, and legal; mark-to-market adjustments for stock appreciation rights; gains or losses related to hedging instruments; loss on early extinguishment of debt; adjustments to its income tax provision (such as valuation allowance adjustments and settlements of income tax claims); items related to corporate and facility restructurings; and certain other items the Company believes to be not indicative of its ongoing operations. These items cannot be reasonably predicted and will depend on several factors, including industry and market conditions, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

However, the following reasonably estimable GAAP measures for 2022 would be included in a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA if the other reconciling GAAP measures could be reasonably predicted:

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees - estimate of $160 million to $170 million

Amortization of debt-related items - approximately $10 million

The Q4 Earnings Form 8-K and, when filed, the 2021 Form 10-K can be found on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



For the Three

Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In Millions) Net operating revenues $ 1,318.7

$ 1,214.4

$ 5,121.6

$ 4,644.4 Operating expenses:













Salaries and benefits 761.0

686.1

2,886.5

2,682.0 Other operating expenses 176.8

163.1

685.2

634.4 Occupancy costs 20.0

20.4

80.2

81.2 Supplies 54.2

51.7

209.3

200.5 General and administrative expenses 60.6

37.8

197.3

155.5 Depreciation and amortization 65.8

62.3

256.6

243.0 Government, class action, and related settlements —

—

—

2.8 Total operating expenses 1,138.4

1,021.4

4,315.1

3,999.4 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

2.3

1.0

2.3 Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees 40.1

46.2

164.6

184.2 Other income (5.9)

(4.2)

(12.3)

(10.6) Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates (1.1)

(1.0)

(4.0)

(3.5) Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 147.2

149.7

657.2

472.6 Provision for income tax expense 31.5

38.0

139.6

103.8 Income from continuing operations 115.7

111.7

517.6

368.8 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

(0.4)

— Net and comprehensive income 115.7

111.7

517.2

368.8 Less: Net and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (24.1)

(25.7)

(105.0)

(84.6) Net and comprehensive income attributable to Encompass Health $ 91.6

$ 86.0

$ 412.2

$ 284.2















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 99.0

98.7

99.0

98.6 Diluted 100.2

100.1

100.2

99.8 Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per share attributable to Encompass Health common shareholders:













Continuing operations $ 0.92

$ 0.87

$ 4.15

$ 2.87 Discontinued operations —

—

—

— Net income $ 0.92

$ 0.87

$ 4.15

$ 2.87 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Encompass Health common shareholders:

















Continuing operations $ 0.91

$ 0.86

$ 4.11

$ 2.85

Discontinued operations —

—

—

—