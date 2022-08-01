Encompass Health reports results for second quarter 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC), the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States, today reported its results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and affirmed its 2022 guidance.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

"Our second quarter results are further evidence of the strong demand for our inpatient rehabilitation services," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health Mark Tarr. "Second quarter discharge growth was 4.9%, on top of 18.7% discharge growth in the second quarter of 2021. While we continue to face near-term staffing challenges, we remain confident in the long-term prospects for our business."

On July 1, 2022, Encompass Health completed the spin off of Enhabit Home Health & Hospice ("Enhabit"), which is now an independent, publicly traded company. Enhabit's second quarter results are required to be in this earnings release, but no commentary on those results is included herein. Beginning with the third quarter of 2022, Enhabit's historical results will be reported in Encompass Health's discontinued operations.

Consolidated results











Growth

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Dollars

Percent

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Net operating revenues $ 1,330.5

$ 1,287.7

$ 42.8

3.3 % Income from continuing operations attributable to

Encompass Health per diluted share 0.49

1.13

(0.64)

(56.6) % Adjusted earnings per share 0.89

1.17

(0.28)

(23.9) % Cash flows provided by operating activities 244.6

255.9

(11.3)

(4.4) % Adjusted EBITDA 240.2

278.9

(38.7)

(13.9) % Adjusted free cash flow 205.7

205.6

0.1

— %

Six Months Ended June 30,









2022

2021







Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 463.5

$ 414.4

$ 49.1

11.8 % Adjusted free cash flow 371.6

313.0

58.6

18.7 %

Story continues

See attached supplemental information for calculations of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure.

General and administrative expenses



Q2 2022

% of

Consolidated

Revenue

Q2 2021

% of

Consolidated

Revenue

(In Millions) General and administrative expenses, excluding

stock-based compensation $ 28.6

2.1 %

$ 36.8

2.9 %

General and administrative expenses decreased as a percent of consolidated revenue due to improved operating leverage, a decline in the mark-to-market value of the Company's nonqualified 401(k) plan, and lower incentive compensation in Q2 2022.

General and administrative expenses in the above table exclude $22.9 million and $4.1 million in costs associated with the strategic alternatives review of the Company's home health and hospice business for the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021, respectively.

Inpatient rehabilitation segment results











Growth

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Dollars

Percent Net operating revenues: (In Millions) Inpatient $ 1,037.8

$ 976.9

$ 60.9

6.2 % Outpatient and other 24.7

24.7

—

— % Total segment revenue $ 1,062.5

$ 1,001.6

$ 60.9

6.1 %

















(Actual Amounts) Discharges 51,902

49,492

2,410

4.9 % Same-store discharge growth











1.6 % Net patient revenue per discharge $ 19,995

$ 19,739

$ 256

1.3 % Revenue reserves related to bad debt as a

percent of revenue 2.2 %

1.7 %





50 bps

















(In Millions) Adjusted EBITDA $ 225.0

$ 254.0

$ (29.0)

(11.4) %

Revenue – Inpatient revenue growth resulted from increased volumes and pricing. Total discharge growth for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.9% with same-store growth of 1.6%. Revenue reserves related to bad debt as a percent of revenue increased 50 basis points, primarily attributable to a shift in payor mix toward non-Medicare payors.



Growth in net patient revenue per discharge of 1.3% primarily resulted from an increase in reimbursement rates, partially offset by the resumption of sequestration.



Outpatient and other revenue was unchanged.





Adjusted EBITDA – The 11.4% decrease in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from increased utilization and pricing of agency staffing and sign-on and shift bonuses.

Home health and hospice segment results











Growth

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Dollars

Percent Net operating revenues: (In Millions) Home health $ 220.2

$ 232.3

$ (12.1)

(5.2) % Hospice 47.8

53.8

(6.0)

(11.2) % Total segment revenue $ 268.0

$ 286.1

$ (18.1)

(6.3) %















Adjusted EBITDA $ 43.8

$ 61.7

$ (17.9)

(29.0) %

















Please refer to Enhabit's Q2 2022 earnings materials filed separately today.

2022 guidance

The Company is affirming its guidance for its ongoing inpatient rehabilitation business for full-year 2022.



2022 Guidance Ranges

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Net operating revenues $4,250 to $4,300 Adjusted EBITDA $820 to $840 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing

operations attributable to Encompass Health $2.77 to $2.91

For considerations regarding the Company's 2022 guidance ranges, see the supplemental information posted on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com. See also the "Other information" section below for an explanation of why the Company does not provide guidance for comparable GAAP measures for Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

Earnings conference call and webcast

The Company will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2022. For reference during the call, the Company will post certain supplemental information at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 866 342-8591 and giving the pass code EHCQ222. International callers should dial 203 518-9713 and give the same pass code. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected. The conference call will also be webcast live and will be available for on-line replay at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 150 hospitals in 35 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Other information

The information in this press release is summarized and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the "June 2022 Form 10-Q"), when filed, as well as the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 1, 2022 (the "Q2 Earnings Form 8-K"), to which this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1. In addition, the Company will post supplemental information today on its website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com for reference during its August 2, 2022 earnings call.

The financial data contained in the press release and supplemental information include non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company's adjusted earnings per share, leverage ratio, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow. Reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure, except with regard to non-GAAP guidance, are included below or in the Q2 Earnings Form 8-K. Readers are encouraged to review the "Note Regarding Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the Q2 Earnings Form 8-K which provides further explanation and disclosure regarding the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Excluding net operating revenues, the Company does not provide guidance on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict, with reasonable certainty, the future impact of items that are deemed to be outside the control of the Company or otherwise not indicative of its ongoing operating performance. Such items include government, class action, and related settlements; professional fees—accounting, tax, and legal; mark-to-market adjustments for stock appreciation rights; gains or losses related to hedging instruments; loss on early extinguishment of debt; adjustments to its income tax provision (such as valuation allowance adjustments and settlements of income tax claims); items related to corporate and facility restructurings; and certain other items the Company believes to be not indicative of its ongoing operations. These items cannot be reasonably predicted and will depend on several factors, including industry and market conditions, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

However, the following reasonably estimable GAAP measures for 2022 would be included in a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA if the other reconciling GAAP measures could be reasonably predicted:

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees - estimate of $160 million to $170 million

Amortization of debt-related items - approximately $10 million

The Q2 Earnings Form 8-K and, when filed, the June 2022 Form 10-Q can be found on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.