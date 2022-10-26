Encompass Health reports results for third quarter 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC), the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States, today reported its results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Our third quarter results are further evidence of the strong demand for our inpatient rehabilitation services," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health Mark Tarr. "Third quarter discharge growth was 7.5%, inclusive of 4.1% same-store growth. We made continued progress on reducing contract labor through our hiring and retention initiatives, but elevated staffing costs again impacted our profitability. Consequently, we have revised our 2022 guidance. We remain confident in the long-term prospects for our business."

On July 1, 2022, Encompass Health completed the spin off of Enhabit Home Health & Hospice ("Enhabit"), which is now an independent, publicly traded company. Enhabit's historical results are reported in Encompass Health's discontinued operations.

Summary results











Growth

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Dollars

Percent

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Net operating revenue $ 1,089.5

$ 1,010.8

$ 78.7

7.8 % Income from continuing operations attributable to

Encompass Health per diluted share 0.63

0.76

(0.13)

(17.1) % Adjusted earnings per share 0.67

0.76

(0.09)

(11.8) % Cash flows provided by operating activities 70.1

177.6

(107.5)

(60.5) % Adjusted EBITDA 195.3

199.3

(4.0)

(2.0) % Adjusted free cash flow 26.6

87.7

(61.1)

(69.7) %

Nine Months Ended September 30,









2022

2021







Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 533.6

$ 592.0

$ (58.4)

(9.9) % Adjusted free cash flow 294.1

302.0

(7.9)

(2.6) %

See attached supplemental information for calculations of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA







% of Revenue





% of Revenue

(In Millions) Q3 2022



Q3 2021



Net operating revenue $ 1,089.5





$ 1,010.8























% Change 7.8 %































Salaries and benefits (605.6)

(55.6) %

(537.0)

(53.1) %

Hospital operating expenses (236.6)

(21.7) %

(217.6)

(21.5) %



















General and administrative expenses (32.0)

(2.9) %

(32.2)

(3.2) %



















Other income 0.9





0.7





Equity in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.7





0.9





Noncontrolling interests in continuing operations (21.6)





(26.3)





Adjusted EBITDA $ 195.3





$ 199.3























% Change (2.0) %































(Actual Amounts)

Discharges 53,743





49,983























% Change 7.5 %































Same-store discharge growth 4.1 %













Net patient revenue per discharge $ 19,809





$ 19,681























% Change 0.7 %















Revenue – Inpatient revenue growth resulted primarily from increased volumes. Total discharge growth for the third quarter of 2022 was 7.5% with same-store growth of 4.1%. Revenue reserves related to bad debt as a percent of revenue remained constant at 2.0%.



Growth in net patient revenue per discharge of 0.7% primarily resulted from an increase in reimbursement rates, offset by the resumption of sequestration.





Adjusted EBITDA – The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from increased staffing costs.

2022 Guidance

The Company is revising its guidance for full-year 2022.



Prior Updated

2022 Guidance Ranges 2022 Guidance Ranges

provided August 1, 2022 provided October 26, 2022

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Net operating revenue $4,250 to $4,300 $4,320 to $4,350 Adjusted EBITDA $820 to $840 $800 to $820 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $2.77 to $2.91 $2.71 to $2.86

For considerations regarding the Company's 2022 guidance ranges, see the supplemental information posted on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com. See also the "Other information" section below for an explanation of why the Company does not provide guidance for comparable GAAP measures for Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 153 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Other information

The information in this press release is summarized and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the "September 2022 Form 10-Q"), when filed, as well as the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 26, 2022 (the "Q3 Earnings Form 8-K"), to which this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1. In addition, the Company will post supplemental information today on its website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com for reference during its October 27, 2022 earnings call.

The financial data contained in the press release and supplemental information include non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company's adjusted earnings per share, leverage ratio, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow. Reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure, except with regard to non-GAAP guidance, are included below or in the Q3 Earnings Form 8-K. Readers are encouraged to review the "Note Regarding Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the Q3 Earnings Form 8-K which provides further explanation and disclosure regarding the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Excluding net operating revenues, the Company does not provide guidance on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict, with reasonable certainty, the future impact of items that are deemed to be outside the control of the Company or otherwise not indicative of its ongoing operating performance. Such items include government, class action, and related settlements; professional fees—accounting, tax, and legal; mark-to-market adjustments for stock appreciation rights; gains or losses related to hedging instruments; loss on early extinguishment of debt; adjustments to its income tax provision (such as valuation allowance adjustments and settlements of income tax claims); items related to corporate and facility restructurings; and certain other items the Company believes to be not indicative of its ongoing operations. These items cannot be reasonably predicted and will depend on several factors, including industry and market conditions, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

However, the following reasonably estimable GAAP measures for 2022 would be included in a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA if the other reconciling GAAP measures could be reasonably predicted:

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees - estimate of $150 million to $160 million

Amortization of debt-related items - approximately $10 million

The Q3 Earnings Form 8-K and, when filed, the September 2022 Form 10-Q can be found on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.