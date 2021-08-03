U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.61
    +32.45 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,093.43
    +255.27 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,737.84
    +56.77 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.69
    +5.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.69
    -0.57 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0780
    -0.2310 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,178.43
    -1,417.73 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.52
    -11.93 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Encompass Health's new hospitals in Shreveport, Louisiana and Greenville, South Carolina now open

·2 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Shreveport in Louisiana and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greenville in South Carolina.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Shreveport (Jenn Brooke Photography)
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Shreveport (Jenn Brooke Photography)

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Shreveport, located at 8650 Millicent Way, and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greenville, located at 3372 Laurens Road, both began accepting patients today.

Both hospitals feature 40 private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom. They serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Shreveport and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greenville offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"With today's opening of our hospitals in Shreveport, Louisiana and Greenville, South Carolina, we are excited to bring our higher level of rehabilitative care to two new communities for Encompass Health," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer of Encompass Health. "Through best practices and the work of these great teams, we will help restore function, strength, hope and confidence to individuals recovering from major illnesses and injuries with the ultimate goal of helping them return to the community at their highest levels of independence."

With the opening of these hospitals, Encompass Health now owns and operates 143 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, which includes two in Louisiana and eight in South Carolina.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 143 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Encompass Health Media Contact:
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greenville (Jack Robert Photography)
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greenville (Jack Robert Photography)
(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-healths-new-hospitals-in-shreveport-louisiana-and-greenville-south-carolina-now-open-301347490.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Vaxart Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) rose on Monday after the biotech said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its oral coronavirus vaccine. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Vaxart's stock price was up more than 12%. Vaxart's S-only vaccine construct produced higher serum antibodies than its other vaccine candidate, which expresses both S and N proteins, in a non-human primate study.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    As if to prove the point that what goes up, must come down, shares of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) took a real beating last week. One of 2021’s star performers, SAVA stock had been on an absolute tear this year, as investors took a shine to the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) focused company following the release of promising data for its prospective AD treatment simufilam. However, in two consecutive sessions, shares shed a combined 56% after the company presented results from an interim analysis for the d

  • Here's Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    A second-quarter earnings report reminded investors how difficult it is for independent companies to launch new cancer drugs.

  • Costco, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Apple change mask policies, as CDC warns about rise in delta variant

    The agency now recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks indoors again in certain situations.

  • Why Infinity Pharmaceuticals Blasted 38% Higher Today

    Clinical-stage biotech Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) had a big and bright Monday, with its stock closing the session more than 38% higher. The rocket that lifted it was ignited by a prominent investment bank's upgrade, the latest in a series of analyst upgrades for the stock. The newest bull for Infinity is Anupam Rama at JPMorgan Chase unit JPMorgan.

  • 15 Words From Vertex's CEO That Signal Major Growth Ahead

    Here's the one big worry a lot of investors have about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) these days: revenue prospects beyond its main cystic fibrosis (CF) business. Vertex is moving candidates through the pipeline in other areas such as blood disorders, pain, and a rare lung and liver disorder called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Of course, as a shareholder I'd like to see Vertex bring one or more of those potential products to market.

  • Delta variant: 'We have two key weapons in fighting this virus,' doctor explains

    As the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads rapidly nationwide, the U.S. has “two weapons” to mitigate the outbreak, according to One Medical Regional Medical Director Dr. Natasha Bhuyan.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • The Race Is On to Vaccinate School Kids This Year

    Vaccine makers like Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna are conducting clinical trials of their shots in youngsters under the age of 12.

  • This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Peak, Expert Says

    After a winter that saw the worst COVID-19 case numbers recorded, many were hoping the warmer months would usher in the end of the pandemic as vaccines rolled out to the public. Instead, summer has seen a highly contagious mutated strain of the virus spread fast and wide enough for new infections to return to heights not seen in months in most areas. And with cases continuing to trend upwards, one expert says it will still be a while before the Delta variant surge reaches its peak, The Washingto

  • Here's Why Autolus Therapeutics Is Surging Today

    Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are on the move after the company announced a new deal with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Investors excited about Autolus Therapeutics' potential role in Moderna's commercialization of RNA-based therapeutics drove the stock more than 25% higher when the market opened, but the gains have subsided as investors pick apart the details. Autolus Therapeutics' stock price was 13% higher as of 11:18 a.m. EDT on Monday.

  • Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dies at 95

    Jo Ann Hinckley, a constant companion to her son John Hinckley Jr. as the would-be assassin of President Ronald Reagan was gradually allowed to live outside a psychiatric hospital in Washington, has died. Jo Ann Hinckley, 95, had been her son’s primary companion as he transitioned in recent years from living at a Washington psychiatric hospital to being allowed to live with her full-time in a gated community in Williamsburg.

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat These 4 Foods, CDC Warns

    As you get older, you might find yourself worrying less about what you eat. Changing your eatings habits after so many years can feel like an unnecessary burden, and you might also believe it's too late to affect your health in any major way. But with our aging bodies at higher risk for certain illnesses and and infections, it may actually be even more important to watch what you eat as you get older. In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are four types of

  • Vaccines and masks aren’t enough: How to end the COVID-19 pandemic

    We need to stop underestimating the coronavirus and adopt a multilayered approach to prevention and treatment so we can eliminate COVID-19 as a life-threatening disease.

  • Vaccine Mandates Aren’t Enough. Make Unvaccinated People Pay if They Harm Others.

    A proposal: Hold the intentionally unvaccinated liable for any costs if their decisions harm others.

  • Germany set to begin vaccinating teens 12 and over and offering COVID booster shots to older and at-risk people

    Germany will start offering coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older, top health officials said Monday, while, according to a Deutsche Welle report, health ministers have unanimously backed a plan to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to elderly and at-risk citizens next month.

  • X-rays show difference of Covid’s effect on vaccinated and unvaccinated patients

    ‘They might require the ventilator or get intubated on mechanical ventilation, sedated, and basically on life support,’ doctor says of unvaccinated patient

  • GlaxoSmithKline Files US Application For Approval Of Its MMR Vaccine

    GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) has submitted a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for PRIORIX for use in active immunization against infection by measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR). GSK MMR vaccine is available in Europe since 1997. The safety of PRIORIX was evaluated in six clinical studies. Total of 17,393 subjects received at least one dose of either PRIORIX or Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Virus Vaccine, Live (M-M-RII) from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). The efficacy of PRIORIX was

  • DeSantis won't move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday downplayed a spike in COVID-19 cases that’s shattered state hospitalization records and strongly reiterated his vow not to impose a mask mandate or any business restrictions. With the much more contagious delta variant now spreading exponentially, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year's record for the third straight day. Hospitalizations have increased 11 times over the 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized in mid-June.

  • Professor explains how to convince unvaccinated people to get the vaccine

    Professor of Health Behavior and Health Education at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, Ken Resnicow, appeared on The Weekend With Joshua Johnson Sunday, where he explained how to convince unvaccinated people to get the COVID-19 vaccine with a technique called motivational interviewing. “Let them express their anger, their mistrust, their doubts, and then reflect it back with ‘you statements,’” Resnicow said. “‘You’re worried that the government is trying to force this on people. You don’t trust the public health system. You’re not convinced that the disease is as scary as people say.’ Those ‘you statements’ without judgement, without trying to persuade, send a meta-message that I’m trying to understand you, I’m not gonna judge you and I’m not gonna push you.” Resnicow said the important first step is to listen to whatever grievances and concerns a person has, and let them know they’ve been heard. He also said it’s important to keep whatever anger or frustration you may be feeling toward the unvaccinated to yourself. “We know from hundreds of randomized trials that that type of communication, guilt and shame or pressure, are not gonna move the unpersuaded. We have to do things like affirm. Things like, ‘You really care about understanding this vaccine. You’ve really tried to figure it out. You value your independence. God is important to you.’ It’s important to establish that bridge between you two before you try to persuade or in any way inform,” Resnicow said. “And we understand it takes some psychological discipline because human nature is aligned with what you (Johnson) just said, where some people are getting frustrated with the unvaccinated. It’s not gonna help.”