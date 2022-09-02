U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.58
    -22.27 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,497.94
    -158.48 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,682.81
    -102.32 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.66
    -0.16 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.58
    +0.97 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.70
    +16.40 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    17.94
    +0.27 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9962
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2010
    -0.0640 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1514
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.0660
    -0.1520 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,108.98
    +361.62 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.29
    +0.62 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Encora Offices in Latin America and India Receive Great Place to Work™ Certification

·4 min read

90% of Encora's Employees Now Work in a Country Certified as a Great Place To Work®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora, a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced its offices in Costa Rica, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Bolivia, Mexico, Brazil, and India have all been certified by Great Place to Work® (GPTW™). With its most recent recognitions in India, 90% of Encora's employees now work in a country where they're certified as a Great Place to Work®. Encora offices in Costa Rica, Peru, Bolivia and Colombia received certification for the first time. Offices in Mexico are celebrating 14 consecutive years as a certified office, and Brazilian offices are celebrating 11 consecutive years.

(PRNewsfoto/Encora)
(PRNewsfoto/Encora)

"Encora is dedicated to helping our clients create competitive advantage through accelerated technology innovation," says Venu Raghavan, President and CEO, Encora. "The only way to accomplish this is to create an environment where employees are happy, feel safe, and are provided opportunities to grow and express their individuality. It is a great honor to be recognized by GPTW® and to have received such positive feedback from our global employee base."

GTPW™ certifications are a result of an anonymous survey of employees who have worked at Encora for more than three months. GPTW™ validates a company's organizational culture to determine whether its employees consider it a consistently good place to work. According to Great Place to Work® Institute research, employees in certified companies are 93% more likely to be happy in their jobs; the chances of receiving fair pay and promotion opportunities are doubled, and there is a significant increase in the quality of leadership.

Encora was awarded GPTW certifications in each country due to its global commitment to its caring and inclusive workplace culture, in accordance with the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company has grown from 2,400 employees to more than 7,400 worldwide in the past three years and has evolved its practices to ensure its culture positively adapts alongside its growth. Encora supports its global culture by developing inspiring learning & development opportunities and partnerships, launching new tools and platforms to keep team members engaged and connected to the brand and their colleagues, delivering improved employee benefits such as flexible and remote work, and investing in tools to improve processes and daily work.  Most of all, Encora has worked to build a culture where people feel safe, respected, empowered and motivated to be their best selves.

Additionally, Encora's Mexico office has earned other important awards from the Great Place to Work® Institute over the past year, including Best CEO in Mexico and Best Workplace for Women in Mexico.

For more information on Encora's commitment to creating a positive workplace culture and recognitions from Great Place to Work®, visit https://www.encora.com/about.

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and backed by private equity firm Advent International, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides Next-Gen services like Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. Encora is an established leader in outsourced product development services and nearshore software engineering services that specializes in innovation acceleration for leading-edge technology companies. Encora's nearshore capabilities allow clients to utilize a team of 3,400+ talented engineers working within no more than a three-hour time difference to cut back on lag time to improve communication and collaboration. Clients can also take advantage of increased cybersecurity and stability with Latin America ranking high in IP protection. Language, location, and business culture are also more easily aligned through Encora's nearshore offerings. With over 7,400 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and has used this information to define that a great workplace is built on trust. The Trust Index© employee survey provides leaders with the necessary feedback, results and reports that enable the company to make data-driven decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for everyone.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encora-offices-in-latin-america-and-india-receive-great-place-to-work-certification-301617172.html

SOURCE Encora

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Convi

  • Retirees want to go back to work — but they’re worried about this

    While more than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, 43% of retirees see their age as a barrier to getting a new job. According to an American Staffing Association survey, the fear of ageism poses a barrier to retirees contemplating un-retirement. Overall, 14% of current retirees said they are open to or actively looking for work.

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Uphold

  • Why You Can't Trust Friday's Jobs Report, And What It Means For The S&P 500

    Recent monthly jobs reports are stretching credulity. Evidence suggests recession may be close at hand.

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • Sears Gets Green Light to Wrap Up Bankruptcy Case After 4 Years

    A bankruptcy judge signed off on a $180 million settlement of a Sears creditor lawsuit against former chairman Edward S. Lampert and other executives, clearing the final hurdle for the retailer to wrap up its chapter 11 case.

  • Veterans seek to block 3M health care spinoff, citing earplug lawsuit costs

    3M Co. is seeking to spin out its $8 billion health care business into a separate public company. However, in a new lawsuit, U.S. military veterans are suing to block the move, arguing that those assets should be preserved to pay for the thousands of lawsuits over the company's earplugs.

  • Rivian opens first service center on the East Coast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports live from Rivian's first, newly opened service center on the East Coast on how the company plans to expand across the U.S. by 2023.

  • Ranking Your 401(k) Account Against Your Peers

    Once in a while, U.S. retirement savers should sit down and compare their 401k amount totals with peers in the same age group. "The average percentage contributed by employees for 2021 was 7.3%, and 11.2% with employer matches," CalCPA reported. "The numbers are extremely low," said Robert R. Johnson, a professor at the Heider College of Business at Creighton University.

  • Oil’s Rough Week Ends With Rebound on OPEC+ Risk, Iran Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, paring a hefty weekly decline, as OPEC ministers and allies prepare to discuss crude output amid a cloudy outlook for a new Iranian nuclear accord.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quara

  • Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe

    Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could no longer provide a timefrme for restarting deliveries after finding an oil leak that meant a pipeline turbine could not run safely. Moscow has blamed sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1.

  • Sea Cuts Jobs in Gaming Arm in Second Downsizing Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is trimming staff in its money-making gaming arm to rein in costs. It’s the e-commerce giant’s second round of job cuts this year, following a string of setbacks that is forcing the company to shift its focus away from unbridled growth to profitability.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHon

  • Google Workers Protest $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees are ratcheting up pressure on the internet-search giant to abandon its artificial intelligence work with the Israeli government, planning public demonstrations to draw greater attention to the controversial cloud-computing contract.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes

  • Flight attendants’ union president: ‘We are all united’ against airline stock buybacks

    President of the Association of Flight Attendants CWA Sara Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report and how it affects the airline industry, grappling with labor shortages, travel demand, flight delays and cancellations.

  • Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of mature energy properties at a time when high oil and gas prices favor new deals.

  • Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell Stock Won’t Outperform Soon, Says J.P. Morgan

    J.P. Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded chemical producers Dow and LyondellBasell to Neutral from Overweight.

  • Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips talks path ahead for Gaston County mine, other projects in pipeline

    Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips recently spoke with the Charlotte Business Journal about the company's pursuit of state approval for its proposed Gaston County mining and processing operation, other projects and more.

  • Turn $6,000 Into a $150,000 Retirement Bonus

    With an average retirement balance of just $202,000, baby boomers could find themselves pinched for retirement income, according to a new survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Using the 4% rule for retirement withdrawals, that balance would produce … Continue reading → The post Here's How Retirees Can Turn $6,000 Into a $150,000 Retirement Bonus appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fewer U.S. tractor dealerships raise costs for farmers as sector consolidates

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -More farm equipment dealers are going out of business, leaving a handful of companies with control of a large swathe of the market and greater ability to set prices for selling and repairing equipment, according to interviews with farmers, equipment dealers and analysts. In Montana, a state the size of Germany, only three Deere & Co. dealerships remain compared to around 30 two decades ago, according to the state Farmers Union. Local barley farmer Erik Somerfeld said one dealer network dominates all sales and repairs for rival equipment maker CNH Industrial.

  • Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy?

    Amid high inflation and worries over a more severe recession, bank stocks have not fared well this year. As the largest bank by assets in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has not been spared. With the Federal Reserve still aggressively raising interest rates and a lot of economic uncertainty still in the environment, is JPMorgan Chase stock a buy?