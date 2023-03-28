Encore Data Products Partners with JAR Systems to Sell USB-C Charging Options

Lafayette, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products, a Lafayette, CO-based supplier of audio-visual peripherals and technology equipment for use in classrooms and remote learning, is happy to announce their manufacturing/reseller partnership with JAR Systems. Their JAR Systems carts offer the distinct advantage of USB-C charging carts over the conventional AC charging carts. The JAR Systems carts use Quick-Sense USB-C charging technology to provide school districts and other similar organizations the benefit of faster setup time compared to the traditional AC charging carts.

The major benefit offered by the JAR Systems carts over the traditional AC charging carts is the elimination of the need to wire carts or stations, which decreases setup time by more than 80 percent. The USB-C charging cart also reduces maintenance costs by getting rid of continuous rewiring of AC adapters. And lastly, this system minimizes the frustrations of staff by getting rid of the extra work needed to keep the devices ready for the class or whatever group that needs those devices.

JAR Systems Elevate USB-C Charging Cart for Chromebooks, ipads, laptops and other devices

The Quick-Sense USB-C PD charging offered by the JAR Systems carts allows devices to automatically charge efficiently and fast, with up to 65 watts output per port. These are AC adapter-free solutions that allows the user to save over 25 minutes of setup time for each charging cart by eliminating the need for cable management processes from the workflow of the staff. The USB-C charging systems also get rid of hidden costs, such as breakage of AC adapters that is usually around 10 to 15 percent.

It should also be noted that Encore Data Products also offers other kinds of charging carts for iPads, laptops, Chromebooks, smartphones and other computing devices used in schools, businesses, and other organizations. Sabrina Manno from Encore Data Products says, “Our computer charging, syncing and storage products are a great compliment to school headphones. We also offer secure device storage in a wide range of options. Quantity pricing is available for many items and we accept purchase orders from schools and districts. “

Story continues

One example of these products is the Anywhere Cart AC-30 30-Bay Basic Charge. It has two power cords that enable all devices to charge without any mode settings. The user simply plugs the devices in and then unplugs them when charging is complete. Another example of the available products is the Luxor LOTM16 16 Tablet/Chromebook Open Charging Cart, which allows fast access to the Chromebooks and tablets.

The quality of the products and the customer service provided by Encore Data Products is attested to by the large number of highly positive reviews they have received from customers. For instance, their TrustScore on Trustpilot is 4.9 out of 5 stars after receiving almost 700 reviews. In a recent review, FCS gave them a five star rating and said, “Great response time. Quick delivery. Headphones seem to be good quality. I am hoping they hold up to Elementary School students.” In another recent review, Joseph R. gave them five stars and said, “Caitlyn was a fantastic customer service rep. I had many questions throughout the process and was always answered quickly and positively.”

Started in 2006, Encore Data Products is a privately held company that supplies high quality AV equipment and technology products to the education, government, business, health and fitness, and hospitality industries. They have an ever-growing list of products from leading brands with easy ordering, free shipping, and competitive pricing. They provide different types of audio-visual equipment, such as headphones, earbuds, webcams, document cameras, device cases, docking stations, listening centers and more. They also offer wireless listening systems used by churches, tour groups, schools and museums, plus two-way communication systems for theater companies, sports teams, and more.

Those who are interested in Chromebook charging carts, laptop charging carts, iPad charging/syncing carts and other similar systems like JAR Systems charging carts can check out the Encore Data Products website or contact them on the phone or through email.



Related News: Encore Data Products To Attend NCTIES '23 Conference.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nv0l8G2PR0

###

For more information about Encore Data Products, contact the company here:



Encore Data Products

Sabrina Manno

866-926-1669

sabrina.manno@encoredataproducts.com

https://www.encoredataproducts.com/

1729 Majestic Drive, Suite 2

Lafayette, Colorado 80026

CONTACT: Sabrina Manno



