U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.17
    +9.45 (+9.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.80
    +46.10 (+2.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +1.20 (+4.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1131
    -0.0091 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3324
    -0.0097 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8540
    -0.1360 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,993.55
    +2,334.85 (+5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.38
    +13.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

EnCore Energy Corp. Announces $15 Million Bought Deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
enCore Energy Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ENCUF
enCore Energy Corp.
enCore Energy Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CORPUS CRISTI, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 9,804,000 units (the “Units”) in the capital of the Company, at a price of $1.53 per unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,000,120 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share (each a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $2.00 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date. In addition, the Company will also grant the Underwriter an option (the “Over-allotment Option”) to purchase an additional 1,470,600 Units, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Underwriters shall be under no obligation whatsoever to exercise the Over-allotment Option in whole or in part. The aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full shall be $17,250,138.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, other than the Province of Quebec, by way of a private placement in the United States, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Common Shares can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 24, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About enCore

With approximately 90 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the measured and indicated categories and 9 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the inferred category 1 enCore is the most diversified in-situ recovery uranium development company in the United States. enCore is focused on becoming the next uranium producer from its licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Processing Plant by 2023. The South Dakota-based Dewey Burdock project and the Wyoming Gas Hills project offer mid-term production opportunities with significant New Mexico uranium resource endowments providing long term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle.

For more information, visit www.encoreuranium.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, estimated margins, expectations for future growing capacity and costs, the completion of any capital project or expansions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of enCore to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information please contact:

William M. Sheriff
Executive Chairman
972-333-2214
info@encoreenergycorp.com
www.encoreenergycorp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Chevron Continues to Advance on Their Buyback Guidance

    Oil giant Chevron Corp. raised their buyback guidance and the stock is soaring higher Tuesday. Oil prices are also very strong with West Texas Intermediate trading above $100/bbl. What more could an investor wish for? Let's check out the charts.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • AMC earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    AMC (AMC) Entertainment will report quarterly results on Tuesday after the close. Investors have some idea of what to expect since the cinema theater chain posted some of its preliminary numbers last month.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Jumped as Much as 13.5% Today

    Shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA), one of the world's largest aluminum companies, rose as much as 13.5% on Tuesday. The move appears to be a response to the company's presentation at an industry conference, from which there was one really notable takeaway. Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum maker, offering the aluminum inputs bauxite and alumina as well as finished aluminum.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff as British Gas owner abandons Russia

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The steep declines in some individual stocks might be a great entry point right now, especially for long-term investors.

  • Dow drops 500 points, U.S. stocks down sharply as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stocks tumble Tuesday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average on pace to post the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Novavax: 2022 Could Be a ‘Transformational Year,’ Says Analyst

    Investors might have been disappointed with Novavax’s (NVAX) latest quarterly results, but Jefferies analyst Roger Song thinks a “transformational year” could be in the cards for the vaccine maker. “While next few Q's commercial/regulatory/clinical execution remains key, we could start to see big promise coming to fruition,” the analyst opined following the Q4’s print. That is despite misses on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue declined 20.5% year-over-year to $222.2 million, falling $109.59

  • Steel Producer Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 91

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 91 Tuesday. Decades of market research reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating of at least 80 at the beginning of a new climb. Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock A Buy?

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market weakness? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Vroom Stock Stalls Out as Used-Car Seller Posts Disappointing Quarter

    Tight supplies and soaring prices for new cars continue to have ripple effects on the market for used vehicles, and the companies that sell them.

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.