enCore Energy Corp.'s (CVE:EU) high hedge funds ownership speaks for itself as stock continues to impress, up 16% over last week

Institutions' substantial holdings in enCore Energy implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

52% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that hedge funds own the lion's share in the company with 40% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And as as result, hedge funds investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 16% last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 85% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of enCore Energy, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About enCore Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

enCore Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of enCore Energy, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 40% of enCore Energy shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that Geosphere Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder with 41% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of enCore Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in enCore Energy Corp.. In their own names, insiders own CA$16m worth of stock in the CA$845m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over enCore Energy. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

