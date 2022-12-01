U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

Encore Medical Education announces publication of the Official Best of SABCS® News Highlights summarizing key trial results from the 2022 SABCS®

·2 min read

Best of SABCS® News Highlights coverage will provide daily expert video summaries along with original presentation slides of the most significant breast cancer trials for oncologists worldwide.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Medical Education, a US-based medical education company will launch the 2022 edition of the Best of SABCS® News Highlights program from the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS®) starting December 7th.

This official SABCS® News Highlights program reached more than 5,000 health care professionals in 2021 from over 50 countries. "Excellent recap of the wide variety of presentations from SABCS®. This is such a dense conference that these summary presentations are almost mandatory" said a user who registered in 2021 for program. "The presentations included in these highlights discuss hot scientific topics by experts in the field. The most updated findings are also provided giving great insights regarding the potential advancements in the clinical setting," said another registered user.

A stellar faculty will present their key takeaways with selected original slides from the major trials from #SABCS22 including:

  • Outcomes RxPONDER trial

  • An update of TAILORx trial

  • Primary results from the randomized Phase II RIGHT Choice trial

  • Results from RIO-US B-12 TALENT trial

  • Results from the Phase III CAPItello-291 trial

  • Overall survival results from EMERALD

  • Results from multi-dose Phase 2 SERENA-2 trial

  • And many others…

The first expert video highlights will be available starting December 7th at 4PM Central Time (GMT -6 hours). Register today at https://bestofsabcsnews.com/#/home/register and to get daily updates on the most relevant advances in breast cancer via email.

The Best of SABCS® News Highlights is intended for all healthcare professionals including academic and private physicians and researchers involved in breast cancer in medical, surgical, gynecologic, and radiation oncology, as well as patient advocates and other appropriate health care professionals.

About Best of SABCS® programs

The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®, now in its 45th year, is the premier conference for basic, translational, and clinical cancer research professionals.

Best of SABCS® programs offer professionals the opportunity to experience and discuss the most current research and advances in the field of breast cancer with colleagues and key opinion leaders with access to the original presentations and posters.

For information on Best of SABCS® opportunities, please contact Encore Medical Education LLC at sabcs@encoremeded.com

SABCS_Logo
SABCS_Logo

SOURCE Encore Medical Education

