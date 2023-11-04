Encounter Resources Limited's (ASX:ENR) 34% gain last week benefited both individual investors who own 58% as well as insiders

Key Insights

Encounter Resources' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 18 investors have a majority stake in the company with 42% ownership

15% of Encounter Resources is held by insiders

Every investor in Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 58% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors gained the most after market cap touched AU$154m last week, while insiders who own 15% also benefitted.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Encounter Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Encounter Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Encounter Resources. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Encounter Resources' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Encounter Resources is not owned by hedge funds. IGO Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 7.2% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.9% and 5.2% of the stock. William Robinson, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Our studies suggest that the top 18 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Encounter Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Encounter Resources Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$154m, and insiders have AU$23m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 58% stake in Encounter Resources, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 7.5%, of the Encounter Resources stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 12% of Encounter Resources. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Encounter Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

