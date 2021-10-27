Encouraging Clinical Trials of Wilson Disease Make the Pipeline Robust With Several Pipeline Drugs, States DelveInsight
Several novel therapies are being developed for the Wilson disease treatment. Among them, ALXN1840 and UX701 are in their most advanced stage (Phase III).
Several novel therapies are being developed for the Wilson disease treatment. Among them, ALXN1840 and UX701 are in their most advanced stage (Phase III).
Some of the key takeaways from the Wilson Disease Pipeline Report
Major companies such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vivet Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Deep Genomics, Generation Bio, DepYmed, IncNobelpharma, Orphalan, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Wilson Disease treatment scenario.
In September 2021, the US FDA accepted for review the Orphalan’s New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the first-line treatment of Wilson’s Disease. TETA 4-HCl has also been granted Orphan Drug Designation for first-line treatment of Wilson’s Disease.
ALXN1840 is a potential new once-daily oral medicine in development for the treatment of Wilson disease. It has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US and EU for Wilson disease.
In August 2021, Vivet Therapeutics and Pfizer announced the US FDA had granted Fast Track designation to VTX-801 to treat Wilson disease.
UX701 is an investigational AAV type 9 gene therapy designed to deliver a stable ATP7B copper transporter expression following a single intravenous infusion. In December 2020, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to UX701 for the treatment of Wilson disease
In January 2021, US FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for UX701, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy being evaluated for the Wilson Disease treatment. It is currently being evaluated in the Phase III stage of development.
In April 2018, Alexion struck a deal to buy Stockholm-based Wilson Therapeutics for $855 million in cash. This deal added a Phase III drug WTX101 for a rare disease to its pipeline — marking the new executive crew’s “first step” in reorganizing the pipeline.
In September 2021, Vivet Therapeutics entered into a manufacturing agreement. Pfizer will offer clinical supply for a Phase I/II clinical trial assessing Vivet’s proprietary, investigational gene therapy, VTX-801, for the Wilson disease treatment.
Wilson Disease is a rare genetic disorder characterized by excess copper stored in various body tissues, particularly the liver, brain, and eyes’ corneas.
ALXN1840: Alexion Pharmaceuticals
ALXN1840 (bis-choline tetrathiomolybdate) is a novel oral copper-protein binding agent with a unique mechanism of action, under investigation for Wilson disease, a rare, chronic, genetic, and potentially life-threatening liver disorder of impaired copper transport. Enrollment of participants has been completed in a Phase III study of ALXN1840 in Wilson disease.
UX701: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
UX701 is an investigational adeno-associated virus type 9 gene therapy that works by stabilizing the expression of the ATP7B copper transporter after a single intravenous infusion. In preclinical studies, UX701 has been shown to normalize copper trafficking and excretion from the body. UX701 was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the United States and European Union and Fast Track Designation in the United States. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study has been initiated to treat patients with Wilson disease.
