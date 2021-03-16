U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,942.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,149.00
    +70.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,347.10
    -8.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.45
    -0.94 (-1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1953
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.03
    -0.66 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0700
    -0.0630 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,447.37
    -755.83 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.96
    -85.28 (-7.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,799.30
    +49.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Signal's encrypted messaging app stops working in China

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

One of the last Western social media apps available in China, Signal, has now gone dark in the nation, according to reports from TechCrunch and Reuters. The encrypted app, often used by reporters and others needing ironclad privacy, has been unavailable in mainland China since early this morning. Signal's website, meanwhile, was blocked in the nation on March 15th. 

TechCrunch notes that Signal is still available for download on Apple's App Store in China, meaning the government hasn't ordered Apple to remove it, and it can still be used via a virtual private network. The app has been installed over 500,000 times in the nation — a pittance compared to the 1.1 billion users of China's dominant messaging app, WeChat — but it's still a significant number given China's strict internet laws. The government blocked other popular social media apps like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram years ago. 

Signal's popularity has surged recently around the world, particularly after WhatsApp updated its terms to allow parent Facebook to share user data. The app has stopped working in China before without a VPN only to resume running again, Reuters remarked, so it's not clear if the current outage will be permanent. 

  • Facebook will pay News Corp to use its content in Australia

    Facebook has signed a three-year deal that would give it permission to use content from News Corp properties in Australia.

  • Russia sank a neutrino observatory into the world's deepest lake

    Baikal-GVD will help scientists study the history of the universe.

  • Thanks to a fan, Rockstar is fixing GTA Online's slow PC loading times

    GTA Online fans can thank one of their own for an upcoming fix for the game's infamous loading times on PC.

  • BMW's iDrive 8 helps drivers using machine learning and natural language processing

    Two decades after its debut in the 2001 Series 7, BMW’s iDrive infotainment system is among the best on the market. It’s about to get even better — think, natural language processing, gesture control and cloud-based machine learning — with the release of its latest iteration, iDrive 8, aboard the upcoming BMW iX and i4.

  • Sony's new 4K TVs with 'cognitive' CPUs are rolling out, VRR will follow later

    New 2021 4K TVs with HDMI 2.1 are starting to reach stores, but these high-end Sony Bravias aren't cheap.

  • 'Fortnite' Season 6 introduces a Primal theme with animals and Lara Croft

    Fortnite's new season, dubbed Primal, is a survivalist's dream that includes animals, crafting, and fearless adventurer Lara Croft.

  • The Morning After: Netflix dominates Oscar nominations during a pandemic year

    The Academy has announced the nominees for the 2021 Oscars, and Netflix is, again, the frontrunner, grabbing 31 nominations. And Elon Musk adds another title to his LinkedIn.

  • US charges CEO of company selling encrypted devices to drug traffickers

    The US Department of Justice has charged two individuals associated with encrypted phone software maker Sky Global, including the company's CEO, for allegedly facilitating global drug trafficking organizations.

  • Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $150 off at Amazon

    Save big on Apple's latest MacBook Pro M1 on Amazon thanks to a sale and a coupon.

  • Woman allegedly made deepfakes to kick rivals off daughter's cheerleading squad

    A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly creating deepfake videos to get rivals kicked off her daughter's cheerleading squad.

  • Bose Sleepbuds 2 review: How much is a good night's rest worth?

    While comfortable and effective, minor issues pile up for this $250 single-purpose gadget.

  • First Digital goes live as Israel's first new bank since 1978

    First Digital Bank, the first new bank in Israel since 1978, started operations on Sunday on a trial basis, and said it planned to open to the public later in 2021. The bank, which Israel’s banking regulator approved last year, has 140 staff and has begun opening accounts and providing all banking services for a closed group of customers. First Digital Bank was founded by Amnon Shashua, co-founder of Intel’s autonomous car business Mobileye.

  • Analysis: Asia's fuel exporters target sales bump as refineries shut Down Under

    Asian fuel exporters are hungrily eyeing Australia as the country's shutdown of almost all its refineries creates a bright demand spot amid otherwise coronavirus crimped markets. China appears to be best placed to take advantage of the opportunity, industry sources and analysts told Reuters, potentially leapfrogging the current top suppliers Singapore and South Korea in the scramble for a piece of the action. Australia, already the region's largest fuel importer, will likely boost imports by a third next year to 630,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to energy consultancy FGE.

  • They Got Covid One Year Ago. They’re Still Sick.

    Scientists are putting new effort into understanding the troubling symptoms of long Covid. These patients are waiting for answers.

  • World’s Best Currency Seen Moving Higher Amid BOC Tapering Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian dollar is outperforming all of its major peers this year, and several analysts see room for more gains as the economic recovery picks up, bolstering speculation about reduced stimulus.Data showing stronger-than-expected job growth in February provided the impetus for the loonie to climb to a three-year high on Friday, even as the U.S. currency rose against the majority of its global peers on the back of surging Treasury yields. The Canadian dollar has eked out an advance of about 2% so far in 2021, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg against the greenback.Strategists see the potential for more gains as a stronger economy makes it more likely that the Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchases. While the central bank maintained its policy rate this month and signaled it won’t change it until 2023, bets on a stimulus reduction have grown.The Bank of Canada might “feel the pressure” to deliver tapering at its April decision, analysts at ING Bank NV including Chris Turner wrote. “Signs of materially rising inflation may see investors starting to doubt the BOC 2023 forward guidance, and possibly add some pressure to Canadian front-end rates. All this may help the Canadian dollar weather some fresh USD strength.”Amid Friday’s price surge, TD Securities exited its short New Zealand dollar versus loonie trade, with a profit of 2.48%. It still favors the Canadian dollar on the crosses and remains short the euro versus the loonie.For Erik Nelson, a strategist at Wells Fargo, there’s been a recovery in risk sentiment, which is a “key factor of support” for the Canadian currency. He expects it to continue outperforming against most of its Group-of-10 peers.Read: Loonie’s Surprise Move May See It Breach 1.20, Scotiabank SaysThe loonie has also been far less susceptible to rising U.S. yields because Canadian rates still hold a premium to their American counterparts through the intermediate part of the curve, Scotiabank strategists Shaun Osborne and Juan Manuel Herrera wrote in a Friday note. The 10-year spread remains in favor of the dollar, but the gap has tightened.This dynamic means that the U.S.-Canadian dollar exchange rate could “come under additional pressure,” said Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Crude prices also remain “somewhat firm,” providing another tailwind for the Canadian currency.The Federal Reserve’s policy decision on March 17 may present a risk to the upbeat outlook for the loonie. Should the Fed bring forward its expected liftoff timeline, that would spark a selloff in rates, supporting the dollar against most currencies, Rai said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Americans wait impatiently for their stimulus checks

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • The Nasdaq Is Acting Strange. What That Means for Stocks.

    The biggest divergence between the Dow and the Nasdaq came in the middle of the bear market that was caused by the bursting of the dot-com bubble.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? Some payments already arrived, but many to hit Wednesday

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.