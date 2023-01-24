U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,031.00
    -5.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,685.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,910.25
    -23.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.40
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.78
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.70
    +11.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0878
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2397
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9750
    -0.6220 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,078.73
    +346.30 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.30
    +5.72 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,756.19
    -28.48 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Encyclis - the new name for Covanta Europe

·3 min read

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era starts today as Covanta Europe becomes Encyclis and sets out its commitment to advancing Energy-from-Waste as an effective solution on the journey to net-zero.

Rookery South Energy Recovery Facility, in Bedfordshire, has been operating since January 2022
Rookery South Energy Recovery Facility, in Bedfordshire, has been operating since January 2022

The unveiling of Encyclis follows the company's formal separation from US-headquartered Covanta Corporation in July 2022. The company, owned by EQT Infrastructure, a purpose-driven global investment organisation, is dedicated to playing a key role in empowering and supporting a sustainable future.

As a pureplay leader in Energy-from-Waste, Encyclis provides a progressive solution for the treatment of residual waste that is otherwise sent to landfill. Within the widely adopted waste hierarchy, Energy-from-Waste serves a vital role following waste reduction, re-use and recycling efforts. Encyclis transforms waste into sustainable energy and recovers resources for re-use, supporting the transition to a circular economy and accelerating the journey to net zero.

The company's mission is to achieve fully sustainable operations by 2030 and support the Energy-from-Waste industry's target of reaching net zero by 2040. These goals are central to the company's vision of delivering more than Energy-from-Waste.

Integral to this mission will be a drive to continue to reduce emissions, develop district heating networks, recycle ash and residues into new aggregate material for the construction industry, and proactively work with partners and government towards the deployment of carbon capture technology.

Progress towards these goals is already underway with a district heating solution being prepared for Encyclis' Rookery South Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) and support for the Hynet carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) cluster through the Protos development in Ellesmere Port.

Over the past five years, Encyclis has launched three highly efficient energy recovery facilities in the UK that collectively divert around 1.4 million tonnes of residual waste away from landfill and generate enough power to meet the needs of nearly 300,000 homes. Two further facilities are currently under construction in Merseyside and Scotland, with an additional two pipeline projects in Walsall and Corby in the final stages of development.

Encyclis will continue to be led by CEO Owen Michaelson, who joined the company in January 2021, having previously served as CEO of Harworth Group PLC and Executive Director of the Peel Group.

He said: "I'm immensely proud to be announcing the launch of Encyclis today, building on the expertise the company has developed over many years with the successful delivery of some of the UK & Ireland's most advanced energy-from-waste facilities. But our focus now is firmly on the future. We'll be bringing more facilities on stream, using the latest technologies, AI and the best people to maximise our efficiency and optimise the provision of energy and other resources. The future is about more than energy-from-waste. It's about continually improving the performance and sustainability of energy-from-waste, delivering as much value back as possible."

Note to Editors about Encyclis

Encyclis provides energy-from-waste services which turn residual waste into low-carbon electricity, heat and other reusable materials. Formerly known as Covanta Europe, our state-of-the-art energy recovery facilities support the transition to a circular economy by making productive use of residual waste that would otherwise go to landfill. With over 200 employees, our portfolio includes three facilities in the UK and Ireland, which operate 24/7 to collectively divert 1.5 million tonnes of waste from landfill every year and generate enough electricity to power nearly 300,000 homes. Further facilities are currently under construction. With expertise stretching back over three decades, extensive partnerships and continuous innovation, Encyclis provides a progressive solution for waste management. Visit www.encyclis.com for further information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988424/Rookery_South_ERF.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988425/Encyclis_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/encyclis--the-new-name-for-covanta-europe-301728432.html

Recommended Stories

  • General Electric Just Received Some Good News (From an Unexpected Source)

    The earnings preannouncement from Siemens Energy disappointed its shareholders, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for GE shareholders.

  • 12 Best Algae and Biofuel Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best algae and biofuel stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best Algae and Biofuel Stocks To Buy. The biofuel industry is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global green energy revolution. The biofuels industry produces energy from […]

  • California Drought Puts A Spotlight On This $7.5 Billion Acquisition

    Xylem announced it's acquiring Evoqua for $7.5 billion in an all-stock deal amid the worst U.S. drought in a millennium.

  • Biden’s Green Subsidies Are Attracting Billions of Dollars to Red States

    GOP-leaning states, many with ample sun, wind and available land, are luring clean-energy projects boosted by legislation their representatives opposed.

  • Frozen UK Readies Coal Plants and Asks Homes to Power Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK’s grid operator asked three reserve coal units to be ready to supply power and consumers to curb demand on Tuesday, as it tries for a second consecutive day to plug the gap left by a dearth of wind generation.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Depar

  • El Niño could worsen India's inflation worries in 2023

    The El Niño phenomenon is likely to impact India’s weather in 2023, affecting the country’s agriculture sector.

  • Bacteria are eating plastic dumped in the sea

    The mystery of where plastic goes after it is dumped in the ocean has long puzzled scientists.

  • Europe Gas Drops as Mild Weather Forecast Eases Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas dropped with fuller-than-normal stockpiles countering higher demand, while an ongoing icy spell was forecast to end next week.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemBenchmark futures fell as muc

  • Where Can You Get the Biggest Electric Vehicle Tax Breaks?

    Image source: Getty Images Want to purchase an electric vehicle? Now may be the right time. The federal government is offering a federal tax credit up to $7,500 for purchasing an electric vehicle that meets certain qualifications.

  • The four biggest challenges of the transition to green energy

    WASHINGTON (Project Syndicate)—The “energy transition” from hydrocarbons to renewables and electrification is at the forefront of policy debates nowadays. The term “energy transition” suggests that we are simply taking one more step in the journey that began centuries ago with the Industrial Revolution.

  • PSEG (PEG) to Divest 25% Equity Stake in Ocean Wind 1 Project

    PSEG (PEG) is set to divest its 25% equity stake in the Ocean Wind 1 offshore project to ??rsted.

  • Camarillo's desalter plant begins supplying drinking water

    Camarillo's North Pleasant Valley Groundwater Deslater started producing 1 million gallons of drinking water per day earlier this month.

  • 5 Questions To Ask Before Buying an Electric Vehicle

    So you're ready to cut gas stations out of your life forever. You're ready to take your carbon footprint down a few shoe sizes. You're ready to stick it to the oil companies and you're definitely...

  • California accounted for 40% of U.S. zero-emission vehicle sales in 2022

    United States President Joe Biden has called for 50% of all new vehicle sales by 2030 to be EVs or plug-in hybrids (PHEV). California Governor Gavin Newsom first announced the plan in September 2020 to phase out vehicles that run only on gasoline by 2035, and the state last year moved to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be PHEV or fully electric. About 12% cars sold in California in 2021 were ZEVs.

  • L.A. now picks up your compostable food scraps. Here's what you have to do

    Schedule a time to pick up your free compost pail from the city — that's because it's also time to stop putting food scraps in the trash, as California law requires.

  • Joshimath: What’s the future of India's sinking Himalayan town?

    Experts say it will be hard to save parts of the town that are already sinking.

  • Secretary of energy praises Texas's green energy production surpassing California's

    During a White House briefing on Monday, Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alex Nazaryan asked Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about reports that Texas will surpass California in the production of green energy. She praised those reports and said it’s a goal to have green energy be produced in “every pocket of the country.”

  • A fix for gassy cows? Danone inks methane emissions pact that could shift dairy market

    Danone, the dairy giant behind Dannon and Horizon Organic, aims to cut methane emissions from its milk supply chain by 30% over seven years.

  • Australia Gets Sweet Victory in Legal Fight for Manuka Honey Name

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian honey producers scored a win in their legal tussle with New Zealand over the use over the term “manuka honey” in the UK and Europe — though the Kiwis say it may be a short lived victory.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Em

  • Construction for nation’s largest commercial offshore wind farm underway, but challenges loom

    Offshore wind industry experts say that wind could actually be the answer to minimize our carbon footprint, and here in the U.S., we’re seeing one of the country’s first offshore wind projects come to life off the coast of Massachusetts where the wind will be used as an emissions-free energy source.