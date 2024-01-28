The end of a chapter: Death of Comic Service owner leaves future uncertain

Jim Boarman's family, left to right, Claire Boarman, daughter; wife, Tina Boarman; and son, James P. Boarman, at Comic Service on Stanford Avenue Thursday. Boarman owned the store for 30 years but the future of the store is uncertain after his death on Jan. 17.

Comic Service has been a staple of Springfield’s comic community for 30 years, selling rare issues and retro merchandise to fans.

The future of one of the city's last comic book stores is uncertain, after the sudden passing of longtime small business owner Jim Boarman.

Boarman’s daughter, Claire, announced in a social media post on Jan. 18 that Boarman passed away suddenly on the previous morning.

"As of now for the future of Comic Service we're really not sure," Boarman said. "We don't plan on running it, keeping it open the way my dad did, because my brother and I have full-time jobs - it's really just not feasible."

Boarman, who is a math teacher in Springfield Public School District 186, hopes to sell the store in the future and give her father's customers an easy way to transition to the change.

Business hours have been limited to weekend afternoons or by appointment since her father's death. The family is offering buy-one-get-one sales to help reduce inventory.

James Boarman, 65, owner of Comic Service, died Jan. 17.

Springfield has an active comic-collecting community and hosts the annual Springfield Comic & Toy Show that will return in June. The show run by Quad Con, regularly brings hundreds to downtown Springfield for panels, costume contests, and generating local revenue.

The businessman Boarman, was a lifelong comic book collector and fan of the band ‘Kiss.’ His family and friends say he was there for members of the community when they needed a change of pace. Titles were pinned across the walls and stacked neatly in rows. Customers could find new comic releases every week and usually spent time chatting with Boarman.

"What you'd get out of Jim is something other comic shops lose consciousness with − the intimacy with their clientele," said long-time friend and Joker's Hideout owner Daniel Nordyke.

Boarman ran Comic Service without any employees and had a deep knowledge of all things comics and a collection he’d spent years amassing.

The interior wall of Comic Service is lined with comic books. Jim Boarman ran the store on Stanford Avenue for 30 years until his death on Jan. 17.

"If you go into Comic Service, you deal with him, the sole proprietor," Nordyke said. "If you go into the other two comic shops which are owned by locals, you're just gonna deal with their clerks. It's called Comic Service for a reason."

How long Comic Service will stay open will depend on Boarman’s family who have been communicating with customers with active subscriptions. It's standard practice in the comic industry to preorder up to three months in advance for weekly subscriptions, Claire Boarman said. For now, the family hasn't canceled the preorders.

From new releases to collector memorabilia and even comics for a quarter, Comic Service offered collectors of any age the opportunity to grow their collections. If the store is sold, Springfield's remaining comic bookstores include Prairie Archives on East Adams Street, 217 Comics Cards & Games on Adlai Stevenson Drive, and Killen Enterprises on Wabash Avenue.

Visitation for Boarman will be Sunday, 3-5 p.m. at the Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, 437 S. Grand Ave. West in Springfield. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Park.

"Our main focus is that these people cared about my dad," Claire Boarman said. "He cared about them and we didn't want them all of a sudden to have nothing, so I wanted to do right by his customers that have been around for a really long time."

An impact and legacy on a community he served for decades, Boarman will be remembered by anyone who came to visit his store.

"He knew what you wanted. He'd steer you towards what you wanted and he would go out of the way to make sure that you got what you wanted," Nordyke said. "Which is something you don't see in a lot of services in this type of industry."

In addition to his daughter, Boarman is survived by his wife, Tina; and son, James.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Comic Service owner Jim Boarman dies, family expects to sell store