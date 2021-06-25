U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,281.80
    +15.31 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,450.25
    +253.43 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,368.52
    -1.19 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,349.17
    +15.55 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.94
    +0.64 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.30
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1945
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    +0.0490 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3878
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7940
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,326.73
    -2,505.87 (-7.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    779.46
    -63.19 (-7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.07
    +26.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.18
    +190.95 (+0.66%)
     

To end cyberterrorism, the government should extend a hand to the private sector

Mark Testoni and Joseph Moreno
·6 min read

It is said that the best way to lose the next war is to keep fighting the last one. The citadels of the medieval ages were an effective defense until gunpowder and cannons changed siege warfare forever. Battlefield superiority based on raw troop numbers ceded to the power of artillery and the machine gun.

During World War I, tanks were the innovation that literally rolled over fortifications built using 19th-century technology. Throughout military history, innovators enjoyed the spoils of war while those who took too long to adapt were left crushed and defeated.

Cyberwarfare is no different, with conventional weapons yielding to technologies that are just as deadly to our economic and national security. Despite our military superiority and advances on the cyber front, America is still fighting a digital enemy using analog ways of thinking.

Despite our military superiority and advances on the cyber front, America is still fighting a digital enemy using analog ways of thinking.

This must change, and it begins with the government making some difficult choices about how to wield its offensive powers against an enemy hidden in the shadows, how to partner with the private sector and what it will take to protect the nation against hostile actors that threaten our very way of life.

Colonial Pipeline was one step forward, two steps back

In the aftermath of the ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline, the Russia-linked hacking group known as DarkSide reportedly shuttered and the Federal Bureau of Investigation recovered part of the $4.4 million ransom that was paid. These are positive developments and an indicator that our government is taking these types of attacks seriously. But it does not change the fact that cyberterrorists, acting with impunity in a hostile foreign country using a technique that has been known for years, managed to shut down the country’s largest oil pipeline and walk away with millions of dollars in ransom payments. They will likely never face justice, Russia will not face any real consequences and these attacks will no doubt continue.

The reality is that while companies can get smarter about cyber defenses and users can get more vigilant in their cyber hygiene practices, only the government has the power to bring this behavior to a halt.

Countries that permit cybercriminals to operate within their borders should be made to hand them over or be subject to crippling economic sanctions. Those found providing sanctuary or other assistance to such individuals or groups should face material support charges like anyone who assists a designated terrorist organization.

Regulators should insist that cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets help track down illicit transactions and parties or be cut off from the U.S. financial system. Law enforcement, the military and the intelligence community should be aggressively working to make it so difficult, so unsafe and so unprofitable for cyberterrorists to operate that they would not dare attempt another attack against American industry or critical infrastructure.

Government must facilitate cooperation with private actors

Our biggest vulnerability and missed opportunity is the inability of public and private entities to form a unified front against cyberwar. It is essential from both a defensive and offensive perspective that the government and private sectors share cyber risk and incident information in real time. This is not currently happening.

Companies are too scared that in revealing vulnerabilities they will be sued, investigated and further victimized by the very government that is supposed to help them defend against attack. The federal government still has no answer for the problems of overclassification of information, overlapping bureaucracies and cultural barriers that provide no incentive to proactively engage with private industry to share information and technologies.

The answer is not to strong-arm companies into coming to the table and expect one-way information flow. Private actors should be able to come forward voluntarily and share information without having to fear plaintiff litigation and regulatory action. Self-disclosed cyber data made in real time should be kept confidential and used to defend and fight back, not to further punish the victim. That is no basis for a mutual partnership.

And if federal agencies, the military or the intelligence community have intelligence about future attacks and how to prevent them, they should not sit on it until long after it will do any good. There are ways to share information with private industry that are safe, timely and mutually beneficial.

Cooperation should also go beyond the exchange of cyber event information. The private sector and academia account for a massive amount of advancement in the cyber space, with total research and development spending split roughly 90%-10% between the private and public sector over the past two decades.

Our private sector -- with technology companies employing the best and brightest spanning from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, to the technology corridor of Northern Virginia -- has a tremendous amount to offer to the government yet remains a largely untapped resource. The same innovations driving private-sector profit should be used to strengthen national security.

China has already figured this out, and if we cannot find a way to leverage private-sector innovation and young talent in the United States, we will fall behind. If there has ever been a call to action where the Biden administration, Democrats and Republicans in Congress can set politics aside and embrace bipartisan solutions, this is it.

Look to the military-defense industry model

Thankfully, there is a model public-private dynamic that in many ways is working. Weapons systems today are almost exclusively manufactured by the Defense Industrial Base, and when deployed to the battlefield there is constant two-way communication with warfighters about vulnerabilities, threats and opportunities to improve effectiveness. This relationship was not forged overnight and is far from perfect. But after decades of efforts, secure collaboration platforms were developed, security clearance standards were established and trust was formed.

We must do the same between cyber authorities in the federal government and actors throughout the private sector. Financial institutions, energy companies, retailers, manufacturers and pharmaceuticals must be able to engage the government to share real-time cyber data in both directions. If the federal government learns of a threat group or technique, it should not only take the offensive to shut it down but also push that information securely and quickly to the private sector.

It is not practical for the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security or the military to assume the burden of defending private networks against cyberattacks, but the government can and should be a shoulder-to-shoulder partner in the effort. We must adopt a relationship that recognizes this is both a joint battle and burden, and we do not have years to get it right.

Call to action

When you look at the history of war, the advantage has always gone to those who innovate first. With respect to cyberwarfare, the solution does not lie solely in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing or blockchain. The most powerful development in today’s war against cyberterrorism might be as simple as what we all learned in preschool: the value of sharing and cooperation.

The government, the technology industry and the broader private sector must come together not only to maintain our competitive edge and embrace advances like cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and 5G, but to ensure that we defend and preserve our way of life. We have been successful in building public and private partnerships in the past and can evolve from an analog relationship to a digital one. But the government must take the reins and lead the way.

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon Looks Overdue for an Upside Breakout

    Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about one of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money "Lightning Round" Thursday evening: Verizon Communications . In this daily bar chart of VZ, below, we can see that prices have essentially gone nowhere the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved up and down with the price action but the trading volume in February and March was heavier than during the rest of the year.

  • IRS audits fell again in 2020 — but there’s one big exception

    Internal Revenue Service audit numbers dropped again in 2020, continuing a downward trend that’s been occurring for years --- except for one group of taxpayers.

  • Judge appears skeptical over effort to dismiss Dominion lawsuit against Giuliani, others

    A federal judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over baseless 2020 election claims made by Trump allies Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and the MyPillow Guy.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 25th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for the majors. Avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support further upside through the day ahead.

  • Information being mysteriously deleted from people’s hard drives after apparent malware attack

    Customers are finding information mysteriously deleted from their hard drives amid an apparent malware attack. Users of Western Digital’s My Book Live and My Book Live Duo – which offer networked attach storage, so the hard drives can be acessed remotely – are finding that their data has been removed from the device. The hard drives are explicitly marketed with the tagline “put your life on it”, and users are encouraged to back up important personal files such as photos or important documents.

  • Nokia Shares Are Surging Because ‘an Inflection in Demand’ for 5G Could Be Here

    Nokia American depositary receipts have been far underperforming those of Ericsson, but Nokia could be set to rebound.

  • Brace yourself, inflation could create a ‘giant wealth transfer’ from lenders to borrowers

    Higher prices for rental cars, airplane tickets and uncooked beef roasts have economists and consumers wondering whether we’re living through the start of an inflationary period. If the latter holds true, at least one demographic could benefit from the trend: anyone, including consumers and governments, that holds fixed-rate debt. “Inflation could be this giant wealth transfer,” from lenders to borrowers, said Kent Smetters, the faculty director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model, which analyzes public policy proposals’ impact on the budget and economy.

  • Is it OK to cheat on your taxes? The IRS polled Americans for an answer

    While Congress debates tax hikes and infrastructure deals, they may want to note Americans' feelings about tax cheats and the duty to pay taxes

  • ‘Inflation is overstated’: Economist

    Gus Faucher, Chief Economist at PNC Financial Services Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation concerns, outlook on rate hikes, and the Fed’s asset purchases.

  • Microsoft challenges Apple's business model with new Windows 11 operating system

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp on Thursday showed Windows 11, its first major operating system revamp since 2015 with new changes that take direct aim at Apple Inc's lucrative App Store business model. Windows 11, which will hit the market by the end of this year, will include a new Windows Store that will let software developers use their own in-app payment systems and pay no commissions to Microsoft. The moves stand in contrast to Apple's "walled garden" approach, in which the iPhone maker only lets users download software from the App Store and imposes controls on software developers, including a requirement to use Apple's in-app payment systems and pay commissions of up to 30%.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Return to sub-$32,000 Levels if $36,000 Elusive

    The Bitcoin bulls need to hit $36,000 levels to avoid another leg down. For the bears, a return to sub-S30,000 would give the upper hand.

  • How the new Google Store compares to Apple's

    Google has opened its first ever retail store. Here's how it compares to Apple's own store just down the block.

  • Trump’s Thwarted Oil Buy Would’ve Given Biden $6 Billion Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan compromise unveiled Thursday calls for selling oil from the U.S. emergency stockpile to fund billions of dollars in roadwork and other infrastructure.But Democrats missed their shot at a bonanza -- and a $6 billion down payment on the infrastructure package -- by killing a plan last year to buy crude for the reserve at rock-bottom prices.The foregone purchase of as much as $3 billion worth of oil, which was urged by Republicans and the Trump administration as a way to

  • Biden reaches infrastructure deal

    Jessica Smith joins Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to discuss the bipartisan Senate group and President Biden coming to an agreement on an infrastructure bill and how even though there’s an agreement, there could still be trouble passing the bill in Congress.

  • Why Biden might still cancel $50,000 of your student loan debt

    Broad student debt forgiveness remains a possibility, for these reasons.

  • Microsoft releases Windows 11 for free – but most computers will not be able to run it

    A special security chip, as well as a high-performance processor, means that even many Microsoft’s own devices are locked off from the update

  • Fannie-Freddie Shock Is Latest Blow to Funds in Doomed Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares after a Supreme Court ruling marked one of the biggest setbacks yet in a disappointing decade for funds that wagered that these entities would one day exit federal control.Capital Group, Fairholme Capital Management, Paulson & Co., Blackstone Group Inc.’s credit unit, Discovery Capital Management and Pershing Square are among investors that have bet on a massive jump in value for the government-sponsored enterprises.Those wagers went s

  • The Market’s Not Paying Enough Attention to the Infrastructure Deal

    Biden reaches infrastructure deal with bipartisan group of senators, tech antitrust bills gain traction, and other news to start your day.

  • Apple’s Car Obsession Is All About Taking Eyes Off the Road

    (Bloomberg) -- At first glance, the forays Apple Inc., Google and other technology giants are making into the world of cars don’t appear to be particularly lucrative.Building automobiles requires factories, equipment and an army of people to design and assemble large hunks of steel, plastic and glass. That all but guarantees slimmer profits. The world’s top 10 carmakers had an operating margin of just 5.2% in 2020, a fraction of the 34% enjoyed by the tech industry’s leaders, data compiled by Bl

  • Core inflation clocks in at highest rate since 1992

    Brian Cheung joins Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman to break down data from the Bureau of Economic Analysts&nbsp;and the Fed comments on monetary policy as the market continues to question the transitory nature of inflation.