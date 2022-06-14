'End of an era': Microsoft to shut down OG Internet Explorer Wednesday

In less than 24 hours, some 27 years after the company first debuted the browser, Microsoft will retire Internet Explorer.

Starting Wednesday, those who try to open the application will be directed to the company's more recent browser Microsoft Edge.

Last May, the company first announced the decision to retire the web browser for certain versions of Windows 10 on June 15, 2022.

Microsoft introduced Edge in 2015 and it has gradually phased out Internet Explorer.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," the company released in a statement.

Internet Explorer had been the go-to browser on Windows PCs for years before rivals such as Mozilla's Firefox and Google's Chrome snagged users away.

Bye-bye IE: Microsoft to say goodbye to IE, retiring its Internet Explorer web browser on Windows 10

The camera is how old?: When was the camera invented? Frenchman credited with invention of camera in 1816.

The move drew emotions across various social media platforms Tuesday.

"End of an era," @CSureshVarma posted on Twitter. "Our Dear old Friend from the Good old Days of Childhood... In the Loving Memory of Our First Window to the Internet... 1995 to 2022."

"It's time to tell your nan to stop using it now, like seriously," @Simulator_Radio posted.

It's the end of an era...



After 27 years of support, Microsoft is set to retire Internet Explorer for GOOD on June 15.



It's time to tell your nan to stop using it now, like seriously. pic.twitter.com/hmtVLe3n49 — Simulator Radio (@Simulator_Radio) June 13, 2022

In 2020, Microsoft announced it was dropping support for Internet Explorer on its Microsoft 365 apps and services. The change took effect Aug. 17, 2021.

Story continues

As of December 2021, Microsoft's Edge browser had a United States market share of 5.92 percent, statista.com reported in January.

Contributing: Brett Molina. Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Microsoft to shut down Internet Explorer on Wednesday