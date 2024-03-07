'End of an era' as MJ Sullivan sells New London car dealership

Mar. 6—NEW LONDON — The Colonial Automobile Group of Danbury finalized its purchase Wednesday of the MJ Sullivan Auto Corner in a marriage of two family-owned businesses.

Bill Sullivan, who bought the auto dealership from father Martin J. Sullivan a quarter century ago, said he decided to sell the business after realizing none of his three children, all living in New York City, were interested in running it.

"They have their own careers," Sullivan, 55, said in a phone interview. "I feel like I'm a little too young (to retire) but they gave a deal I couldn't refuse."

Sullivan said he wasn't looking to sell the business right away, planning to stay at the dealership until about 60, but when the Colonial Auto Group approached him with an attractive offer at a time of rapid consolidation of showrooms around the state he decided it was time. Still, "I wasn't rushing to get it done," said Sullivan, who notified employees about the sale several weeks ago.

David Beylouni, co-owner of Colonial, said Wednesday by phone that he is excited to be breaking into the car business in southeastern Connecticut and to have bought his first General Motors franchise. The Colonial group now owns 12 dealerships in Connecticut, New York and New Hampshire.

"This business is about enthusiasm and passion," said Beylouni, who has been selling cars for 33 years. "We love dealing with people. We want to bring that attitude to the store. We hire people reflective of that attitude."

The company bought Central Auto Group in June and another New Hampshire dealership in September, so it is expanding rapidly. Beylouni said there are tentative plans to expand and improve the 11-acre Sullivan property.

No terms for the private sale were released, but Sullivan confirmed the closing had gone through as of about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Sullivan said all 85 of his employees will retain their jobs. He estimated that over the years the dealership had sold 80,000 cars and serviced a few million customers needing auto repairs.

Story continues

A half-century of selling cars

"It's the end of an era," Craig Williams, who runs the emissions department at the car dealership, said Tuesday during an hourlong farewell luncheon catered by Luigi's Pizza Truck.

Before the celebration started, Bill Sullivan and dad Martin, who started selling cars in the city nearly 50 years ago, received applause from the assembled employees and gave speeches atop a staircase overlooking the showroom.

"This is very bittersweet for us," the younger Sullivan said. "We're definitely going to miss you guys, but we feel we made the best decision of who's taking over the company."

Bill Sullivan said in an interview that he's proud of having so many long-term employees, many who have been at the dealership for decades.

"You don't see people stay if it's not a good place to work," said employee Williams.

Sullivan cited two big changes in the auto industry over the years. More recently, the switch to electric vehicles, necessitating big investments to provide charging stations; and, earlier, the transition to selling and promoting cars over the Internet.

The latest trend has been consolidation as major car brands promote the idea of car dealers owning multiple locations. That was against the grain of the family philosophy, Bill Sullivan said, of providing the personal touch.

"We always wanted to be on site with our staff," the younger Sullivan said.

Through the early years, Sullivan said, he was his father's right-hand man.

And, lately, "I'm always the owner, but dad's the boss," he said,.

"We had a dream, and it came through," Sullivan's father Martin said with enthusiasm in his goodbye to employees. "We followed our passion."

The elder Sullivan said the dealership paid nearly $500,000 in taxes last year, adding that before the family bought its prime location on Colman and Broad streets, the city had collected only about $9,000 annually on the property. He said the Sullivan family also donated to many local charitable causes.

He added a heartfelt note to employees, "You guys made us look good, and I can't tell you how much I appreciate it. ... I love you all."

The Sullivan name has been associated locally with cars for decades, starting with Martin J. Sullivan's ownership of a gas station, then in 1975 as owner of the Sully's Subaru dealership on Montauk Avenue. The elder Sullivan opened his first used car dealership called Sully's Auto Sales and Service on Colman Street three years later, constantly expanding his imprint as the area as he became the car-sales leader in southeastern Connecticut.

The Sullivans originally sold Chevrolet cars starting in 1983, expanded to Buick in 1987, then Hyundai a year later and Cadillac, Pontiac and Oldsmobile between 1988 and 1990.

Colonial's name in the Danbury area dates back to 1948, when George Beylouni opened a grocery store there. The elder Beylouni then backed his sons Raymond and George Jr. in getting into the car business, and they have handed the reins to current owners David R. and Darren R. Beylouni.

"They're genuine people," Sullivan said of the Beylounis.

Sullivan said branding for the dealership would be converting to the Colonial name as of Wednesday. One side of the business will be known as Colonial Hyundai, he said, while the other will be Colonial Chevrolet Cadillac.

But for the Sullivan family the memories of the longtime dealership will persist.

"This corner will always be embedded with the MJ Sullivan name," said Bill Sullivan.

l.howard@theday.com