U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.00
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,886.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,580.75
    -28.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.50
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.96
    +0.89 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1383
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6860
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,278.44
    +491.15 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.69
    +27.11 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.41
    -4.51 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Year-end Report 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 6QP.F
  • RENEW.ST

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Decision to initiate early capacity expansion ahead of plan and review the company's operational and financial goals due to increased customer interest

October-December
Financial information

  • Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 1,313 thousand (232).

  • The loss after financial items amounted to SEK -66,224 thousand (-21,071).

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -52,711 thousand (-15,994).

  • Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -93,240 thousand (-29,492).

  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -2.2 (-0.9).

  • The net cash position* equaled SEK -254,867 thousand (-711,996).

*A negative number means that the total cash exceeds the total interest bearing debt.

Significant events during the interim period

  • No significant events have occured during the period.

Other events

  • On October 19, Renewcell signed a letter of intent with Kelheim Fibers GmbH for production of up to 10 000 metric tons of Circulose®-based fibers.

  • During October, the Company received the first loan disbursements corresponding to approximately SEK 320 million.

  • At the beginning of December 2021, all production of Circulose® dissolving pulp at Renewcell's plant in Kristinehamn certified as 100% recycled according to Recycled Claim Standard (RCS).

  • During December, Renewcell signed for multi-year purchasing agreements with three different European textile sorters - SOEX in Germany, Texaid in Switzerland, and Sysav in Sweden.

January-December
Financial information

  • Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 2,778 thousand (1,453).

  • The loss after financial items amounted to SEK -133,430 thousand (-68,722).

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -117,695 thousand (-54,897).

  • Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -312,174 thousand (-30,195).

  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -4.3 (-3.3).

Significant events after the interim period

  • Due to increased customer interest, the company has decided to initiate an expansion of production capacity in Renewcell 1 (Ortviken) from 60,000 to 120,000 metric tons ahead of plan. The company is also initiating an evaluation of the opportunity to raise its operational goals. BNP Paribas and Carnegie have been retained by the company to explore the financing for raising the operational goals.

Other events after the interim period

  • On January 12, 2022, Levi's new version of Levi's was released the classic 501 with the name "Levi's 501® Original Designed for Circularity" using a blend of Circulose® and organic cotton.

  • In cooperation with the leading Chinese manufacturer of viscose filament yarn Yibin Hiest, Renewcell has successfully used 100 percent Circulose® pulp for the production of viscose filament yarn in industrial scale which opens up further product segments for 100 percent Circulose® fibers among sportswear, which replacement for polyester filaments and among luxury goods such as replacement for silk.

CEO's comments
Decision to initiate expansion and evaluate raised goals due to increased customer interest
As we mark a year since project start, I can happily state that despite a very tight timeline, we are still in phase with our original planning with the establishment of Renewcell 1 in Ortviken. The assembly of our 17-tonne roller presses and the introduction of a large number of new employees during the fourth quarter were two of the clearest signs that we are maintaining a high pace in our progress.

Like businesses everywhere, we have experienced challenges in timely delivery of building materials and key components as well as increased shipping costs. I am grateful that our careful work to minimize risk in the beginning of the project now gives us the tools to be able to push back cost increases to a large extent. We have also been able to successfully balance short term cost increases with long term savings to remain within budget for Renewcell 1 as a whole.

Our team in the demonstration facility in Kristinehamn has new record highs during the quarter. Record production for 24 hours, for a week, for one month and for a quarter are all reflected in our best production figures to date. However, the main focus for operations at the Kristinehamn facility remains to carry out tests to ensure that the start-up of Renewcell 1 (Ortviken) is as smooth as possible. We have signed new cooperation agreements that lays the foundation for a European "closed loop" for textiles. This kind of regional closed loop is highly sought after by fashion brands and policy makers. On the supplier side, we entered into long-term new collaborations with three European sorters of consumer textiles.

Over the past year, the market has shown a sharp increase in interest in Circulose®. We have proven our ability to sell industrial quantities to our customers for both commercial fiber production and testing. In addition to our Letter of Intent with Germany-based Kelheim Fibres for the production of up to 10,000 metric tons of Circulose®-based fibers per year, the dialogues about commercial collaborations with other fiber producers and brands have been intensified.

Due to an increased customer interest we have decided to initiate the expansion from 60,000 to 120,000 metric tons capacity ahead of plan. In addition, we are reviewing the opportunity to bring forward the target of 360,000 metric tons in capacity from 2030 to already 2025. BNP Paribas and Carnegie have been retained by the company to explore the financing for raising the operational goals.

In 2022, Renewcell will lead the global textile industry into a new era of large-scale circularity. I feel proud that in 2021, point by point, we have delivered on a very ambitious, and at times pressured, plan that has taken us to where we stand today. I would like to thank our 110 committed, knowledgeable and flexible employees for helping our customers move forward in the marketing of Circulose®- based clothing, supporting and finding ways to solve problems while at the same time developing and implementing our culture of Care and Progress".

Stockholm, February 2022
Patrik Lundström - CEO

Contacts

Patrik Lundström
CEO
patrik.lundstrom@renewcell.com
+46 76 183 47 17

Hugo Petit
CFO
hugo.petit@renewcell.com
+46 70 7787196

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

This information is information that Re:NewCell AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-02-16 08:00 CET.

Attachments

Renewcell Year-end Report 2021

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689026/Year-end-Report-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Fuel Cell Energy All Popped Today

    Fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock price continued to power higher on Tuesday, still coasting on the updraft that it got from peer Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) positive earnings report late last week -- and the big vote of confidence Bloom got from Bank of America Monday. In fact, it looks like all of the major fuel cell stocks were rising Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was up by 11%, Bloom was up by 13.2%, Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) had tacked on 10.2%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- head and shoulders above the rest -- was sitting on an 18.4% gain.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Intel is betting $5 billion on old semiconductor technology

    Intel's $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor represents a big investment in manufacturing analog chips—a different strategy from US chip giants like AMD and NVIDIA which have gone fabless.