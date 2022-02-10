U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

Year-End Report 2021, January-December, Coor Service Management Holding AB

·4 min read
In this article:
  • COOR.ST

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter of 2021

  • Net sales in the fourth quarter to amounted to SEK 2,901 (2,489) million. Organic growth was 8 per cent and growth from acquisitions 8 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 1 per cent.

  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 13 per cent to SEK 174 (153) million and the operating margin was 6.0 (6.2) per cent.

  • EBIT was SEK 95 (82) million. Profit after tax was SEK 62 (49) million.

  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.6 (0.5).

  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend for 2021 of SEK 4.80 (4.40) per share, comprising a regular dividend of SEK 2.40 (2.00) and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.40 (2.40) to be distributed in two payments of SEK 2.40 and SEK 2.40 per share, respectively.

Full-year 2021

  • Net sales for full-year 2021 amounted to SEK 10,104 (9,591) million. Organic growth was 3 per cent and growth from acquisitions 3 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 0 per cent.

  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 13 per cent to SEK 631 (556) million and the operating margin was 6.2 (5.8) per cent.

  • EBIT was SEK 403 (318) million. Profit after tax was SEK 265 (191) million.

  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.8 (2.0).

  • Cash conversion for full-year 2021 was 98 (108) per cent.

  • Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.0 (1.6).

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY


Oct-Dec


Jan-Dec


2021

2020


2021

2020

Net sales, SEK m

2,901

2,489


10,104

9,591

Organic growth, %

8

-7


3

-7

Acquired growth, %

8

1


3

2

FX-effects, %

1

-3


0

-2

Adjusted EBITA, SEK m

174

153


631

556

Adjusted EBITA-margin, %

6.0

6.2


6.2

5.8

EBIT, SEK m

95

82


403

318

Income for the period, SEK m

62

49


265

191

Cash conversion, %

133

123


98

108

Earnings per share, SEK

0.6

0.5


2.8

2.0

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 10 February 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CET, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the fourth quarter in a webcast. To participate in the webcast, please register in advance using the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8E350BD2-7FCE-4025-A07B-9AA18EE83341

To listen to the presentation by telephone, dial +46850558356 (Sweden), +4723963938 (Norway), +4578723251 (Denmark), +358923195172 (Finland) or +443333009269 (UK).

The briefing material and a recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website www.coor.com, under Investors/Reports and presentations, after the briefing.

Annual General meeting 2022

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 29 April, at 15:00 p.m. Due to the coronavirus, the board of directors has decided that the annual general meeting should be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties and that the shareholders should be able to exercise their voting rights only by post before the meeting. Information on how to register along with the notice of AGM and other information will be available on the company's website from 5 April.

Financial calendar

8 April 2022 2021 Annual Report

29 April 2022 Interim Report January–March 2022

29 April 2022 2022 AGM

15 July 2022 Interim Report January–June 2022

27 October 2022 Interim Report January–September 2022

9 February 2022 Interim Report January–December 2022

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and Director of Investor Relations Klas Elmberg (+46 10 559 65 80).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO (+46 10 559 57 70) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact persons on 10 February 2022, at 7:30 a.m. CET.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, DSB, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, Karolinska University Hospital Solna, NCC, the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service, PostNord, Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/coor/r/year-end-report-2021--january-december-coor-service-management-holding-ab,c3503632

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8962/3503632/1532853.pdf

Coor Q4 2021 Report

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/year-end-report-2021-januarydecember-coor-service-management-holding-ab-301479490.html

SOURCE Coor

