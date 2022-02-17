Year-end report January–December 2021

Sinch AB





October–December 2021

Net sales increased by 74 percent to SEK 5,207m (2,999). Organic growth in local currency was 29 percent.

Gross profit increased by 69 percent to SEK 1,348m (796). Organic growth in local currency was 5 percent.

EBITDA increased by 84 percent to SEK 330m (179).

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 25 percent to SEK 471m (378).

Profit after tax for the quarter amounted to SEK 427m (213).

Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.57 (0.35) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.56 (0.34).

January–December 2021

Net sales increased by 102 percent to SEK 16,177m (8,023). Organic growth in local currency was 37 percent.

Gross profit increased by 80 percent to SEK 3,933m (2,183). Organic growth in local currency was 18 percent.

EBITDA increased by 16 percent to SEK 831m (715).

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 34 percent to SEK 1,322m (989).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 881m (446).

Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.26 (0.76) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.23 (0.74).

“Acquisitions contributed strongly to our growth in the fourth quarter, where we achieved 74 percent growth in revenues and 69 percent growth in gross profit compared to the same period last year.” – Oscar Werner, CEO

Significant events during the quarter

The extraordinary general meeting on 26 October resolved in favor of board proposals a new issues and a new incentive program.

The acquisition of MessengerPeople closed on 1 November. Sinch paid the sellers EUR 33.6m in cash and EUR 14.4m in the form of 835,677 new shares in Sinch. The 835,677 shares were issued on the same date at a subscription price of SEK 171.78 per share. Calculated at the exchange rate in effect on the last day of the measurement period (15-28 October 2021) where EU/SEK was 9.969, the total consideration amounts to SEK 479m.

The acquisition of MessageMedia closed on 5 November. In conjunction, Sinch paid the sellers cash consideration in AUD equivalent to USD 1.1 billion and issued 481,860 shares as a component of consideration at SEK 146.48 per share. The remaining 10,803,010 shares will be issued to the sellers of MessageMedia before 5 April.

Sinch executed a directed issue of 21 million shares on 1 December against total subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 3.469 billion to partially finance the acquisition of Pathwire. The subscription price was SEK 164.60 per share and the new issue constituted the second part of the directed share issue of approximately 40 million shares announced on 30 September 2021.

The acquisition of Pathwire closed on 7 December. At the close of the transaction, Sinch paid the sellers, which include funds managed by Thoma Bravo and Turn/River Capital, cash consideration of USD 925m. Sinch will also issue a total of 51 million new shares in Sinch, which will be issued and delivered to the sellers in February and May 2022.

The acquisition of Inteliquent closed on 9 December. Sinch paid a cash consideration of USD 1,140m on a cash and debt-free basis.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

Sinch announced on 3 February that the company will be organized into five business units: Enterprise & Messaging, Voice, Developer & Email, Applications and SMB. In conjunction, changes were made to the Sinch management team, including the addition of Inteliquent CEO Ed O’Hara, Pathwire CEO Will Conway and MessageMedia CEO Paul Perrett.

On 10 February, Sinch announced that the board of directors, as communicated on 7 December 2021, has resolved on an in-kind share issue of 25.5 million shares to the sellers of Pathwire. The remaining 25.5 million shares will be issued in May 2022.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is reported to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2.

About Sinch

Sinch is a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement. Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH.

Note: Sinch AB (publ) is required to publish the information in this interim report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication by the contact person above on 17 February 2022 at 07:30 CET.

This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply. This report has not been subject to review by the company’s independent auditor.

