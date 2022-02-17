U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.75
    -15.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,771.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,530.75
    -69.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,066.10
    -11.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.69
    -0.97 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.70
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2950
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,786.06
    -218.41 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.81
    -7.58 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Year-end report January–December 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinch AB
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLCMF
Sinch AB
Sinch AB


October–December 2021

  • Net sales increased by 74 percent to SEK 5,207m (2,999). Organic growth in local currency was 29 percent.

  • Gross profit increased by 69 percent to SEK 1,348m (796). Organic growth in local currency was 5 percent.

  • EBITDA increased by 84 percent to SEK 330m (179).

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 25 percent to SEK 471m (378).

  • Profit after tax for the quarter amounted to SEK 427m (213).

  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.57 (0.35) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.56 (0.34).

January–December 2021

  • Net sales increased by 102 percent to SEK 16,177m (8,023). Organic growth in local currency was 37 percent.

  • Gross profit increased by 80 percent to SEK 3,933m (2,183). Organic growth in local currency was 18 percent.

  • EBITDA increased by 16 percent to SEK 831m (715).

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 34 percent to SEK 1,322m (989).

  • Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 881m (446).

  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.26 (0.76) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.23 (0.74).

“Acquisitions contributed strongly to our growth in the fourth quarter, where we achieved 74 percent growth in revenues and 69 percent growth in gross profit compared to the same period last year.” – Oscar Werner, CEO

Significant events during the quarter

  • The extraordinary general meeting on 26 October resolved in favor of board proposals a new issues and a new incentive program.

  • The acquisition of MessengerPeople closed on 1 November. Sinch paid the sellers EUR 33.6m in cash and EUR 14.4m in the form of 835,677 new shares in Sinch. The 835,677 shares were issued on the same date at a subscription price of SEK 171.78 per share. Calculated at the exchange rate in effect on the last day of the measurement period (15-28 October 2021) where EU/SEK was 9.969, the total consideration amounts to SEK 479m.

  • The acquisition of MessageMedia closed on 5 November. In conjunction, Sinch paid the sellers cash consideration in AUD equivalent to USD 1.1 billion and issued 481,860 shares as a component of consideration at SEK 146.48 per share. The remaining 10,803,010 shares will be issued to the sellers of MessageMedia before 5 April.

  • Sinch executed a directed issue of 21 million shares on 1 December against total subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 3.469 billion to partially finance the acquisition of Pathwire. The subscription price was SEK 164.60 per share and the new issue constituted the second part of the directed share issue of approximately 40 million shares announced on 30 September 2021.

  • The acquisition of Pathwire closed on 7 December. At the close of the transaction, Sinch paid the sellers, which include funds managed by Thoma Bravo and Turn/River Capital, cash consideration of USD 925m. Sinch will also issue a total of 51 million new shares in Sinch, which will be issued and delivered to the sellers in February and May 2022.

  • The acquisition of Inteliquent closed on 9 December. Sinch paid a cash consideration of USD 1,140m on a cash and debt-free basis.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

  • Sinch announced on 3 February that the company will be organized into five business units: Enterprise & Messaging, Voice, Developer & Email, Applications and SMB. In conjunction, changes were made to the Sinch management team, including the addition of Inteliquent CEO Ed O’Hara, Pathwire CEO Will Conway and MessageMedia CEO Paul Perrett.

  • On 10 February, Sinch announced that the board of directors, as communicated on 7 December 2021, has resolved on an in-kind share issue of 25.5 million shares to the sellers of Pathwire. The remaining 25.5 million shares will be issued in May 2022.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is reported to clarify performance in underlying operations. See Note 2.

Invitation to webcast and phone conference

Sinch will present the interim report in a webcast conference on Thursday, 17 February at 09:00 CET. Watch the presentation at investors.sinch.com/webcast or call and register a couple of minutes in advance.

Sweden:+46 8 506 92 180
United Kingdom: +44 2071 928 000
United States:+1 631 510 7495
Access code: 958 7619


For additional information, please contact:

Ola Elmeland, Investor Relations
+46 72 143 34 59
investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
+46 72 245 50 55
investors@sinch.com

Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer
+46 73 660 24 19
investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement. Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH.

Note: Sinch AB (publ) is required to publish the information in this interim report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication by the contact person above on 17 February 2022 at 07:30 CET.
This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply. This report has not been subject to review by the company’s independent auditor.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles After Forecasting Slower Revenue Growth

    Shares of the e-commerce software provider were on track to close at their lowest levels since June 2020 after the company said the forces that made it one of the biggest winners of the pandemic are starting to slow.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If Neede

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • U.S. Futures Drop, Treasuries Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Thursday, Treasuries jumped and the dollar rallied in another bout of risk aversion sparked by the Ukraine standoff. Crude oil pared losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?S&P

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Earnings: Doordash posts record users and orders, Fisker beats on revenue

    Yahoo FInance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre examine DoorDash's growth in users and revenue, in addition to Fisker's earnings beat.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi