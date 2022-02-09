U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

Year-end Report January-December 2021: Mycronic AB

·5 min read
In this article:
  • MICLF

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter

  • Order intake amounted to SEK 1,234 (865) million, up 43 percent

  • Net sales increased 30 percent to SEK 1,295 (992) million. Based on constant exchange rates, net sales increased 27 percent

  • EBIT amounted to SEK 204 (214) million and EBIT margin was 16 (22) percent

  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.82 (1.80)

January-December

  • Order intake amounted to SEK 4,506 (3,687) million, up 22 percent

  • Net sales increased 19 percent to SEK 4,635 (3,882) million. Based on constant exchange rates, the increase was 23 percent

  • EBIT amounted to SEK 1,049 (898) million and EBIT margin was 23 (23) percent

  • Earnings per share were SEK 8.48 (7.10)

  • The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of SEK 3.00 (3.00) per share to the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Outlook 2022

It is the Board of Directors' opinion that consolidated net sales for 2022 will be at a level of SEK 5 billion, based on prevailing exchange rates. Due to the product mix of announced orders in Pattern Generators with deliveries in 2022, the Group's EBIT margin is expected to be slightly above the long term financial target of >15 percent.

CEO comments

During the final quarter of the year, order intake and net sales showed strong growth, with increases of 43 and 30 percent, respectively. Due to a different product mix, mainly lower net sales in Pattern Generators' display segment, the Group EBIT was somewhat lower. High Flex and Global Technologies at the same time showed their best EBIT margin ever, which underscores that Mycronic stands solid with contributions from all divisions. It is gratifying to see that we achieved the ambitious goal that I announced in 2019, of achieving an EBIT margin of 10 percent in the former Assembly Solutions business area not later than in 2021. If we exclude the year's acquisitions, which were not part of the Group when the goal was set, we achieved an EBIT margin of 11 percent in what are now High Flex, High Volume and Global Technologies, including their share of the costs for joint Group functions.

Our two acquisitions in Global Technologies and High Volume in 2021 comprise milestones for Mycronic, with the acquisition in China being completed at the beginning of November 2021. During the year the divestment of Automation Engineering, Inc (AEi) was announced. The divestment was completed after the close of the period, at the beginning of February 2022.

Pattern Generators received orders for four SLX mask writers from the semiconductor industry during the fourth quarter. In total, orders for 11 SLXs were received in 2021 and order intake since the launch in October 2019 amounts to 19 systems. We have thereby exceeded the expectations we had at the time of the launch. This is attributable to a combination of the strong development in the semi-conductor industry and our customers' appreciation of the SLX's performance. The success of SLX system sales is further contributing to a future repeat aftermarket business. After the end of the period, a further two orders, each for one SLX, were received.

During November, High Flex participated at Productronica, a large electronics production fair that takes place in Munich every second year. At Productronica, an updated inspection system and a broader offering in the MYSmart series of products for conformal coating of circuit boards and advanced inline-dispensing solutions were launched.

High Volume's broadening of its offering during the year, from individual dispensing solutions to complete and customized automation solutions, is beginning to reap rewards. During the fourth quarter order intake was strong from the consumer electronics and electric vehicles segments.

Regarding Global Technologies, infrastructure investments in 5G and datacenters drove the demand for optical components for tele and data communications, which are produced using our die bonding machines. The market for electrical testing of printed circuit boards also showed healthy activity.

The shortages relating to components, raw materials and distribution logistics due to the pandemic continued to have a limited impact on Mycronic during the fourth quarter. Through hard work, we have largely succeeded in delivering the products to our customers, even when this entailed additional costs for personnel, components and freight.

For 2022, my assessment and that of the Board is that Mycronic's net sales will be at a level of SEK 5 billion. This would mean achieving our strategic ambition a year earlier than targeted. Due to the product mix of announced orders in Pattern Generators with deliveries in 2022, the Group's EBIT margin is expected to be slightly above the long term financial target of >15 percent. During the year, we will prepare and present new financial and strategic goals for Mycronic's continued sustainable and profitable growth. I look forward to working with all of our fantastic employees to help our customers by providing them with innovative and sustainable production solutions and thereby enabling the electronics of the future.

Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. The information in this report is published in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons stated below at 8:00 a.m. CET on February 9, 2022.

Financial reports and press releases are published in Swedish and English and are available on www.mycronic.com.

This report was not reviewed by the company's auditor.

CONFERENCE CALL

Mycronic will hold a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. CET on February 9, 2022, with President and CEO Anders Lindqvist and CFO and Senior VP Corporate Development Pierre Brorsson. To take part of the presentation, please dial one of the numbers or follow via the web link below.

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 51

UK: +44 333 300 9271

USA: +1 646 722 4902

https://mycronic-external.creo.se/220209/year-end_report_2021

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Anders Lindqvist

President and CEO

+46 8 638 52 00

anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com

Pierre Brorsson

Chief Financial Officer & Sr VP Corporate Development

+46 8 638 52 00

pierre.brorsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

+46 70 558 39 19

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/year-end-report-january-december-2021,c3501027

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3501027/1531861.pdf

Full report (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/year-end-report-january-december-2021-mycronic-ab-301478427.html

SOURCE Mycronic AB

