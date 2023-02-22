U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Year-end report January-December 2022

·1 min read

HABO, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The fourth quarter:

  • Order intake was MSEK 1,964 (1,802), an increase of +9.0% adjusted to +2.6% for currency effects of MSEK +116

  • Net sales were MSEK 2,271 (1,820), an increase of +24.8% adjusted to +16.7% for currency effects of MSEK +148

  • Operating profit was MSEK 254.7 (161.1), an increase of +58.1% with an operating margin of 11.2 (8.9)%

  • Earnings after tax were MSEK 168.9 (108.1

  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.96 (0.61)

  • Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 365.5 (341.8

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

Q4 net sales growth of 24.8% and the Group delivers it's best year ever for net sales and operating profit.

An investor webcast following the Quarter 4 Report 2022 will be held on 22 February 2023 at 09:30 CET. A link to the webcast and management presentation will be available on http://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors

This disclosure contains information that Fagerhult is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-02-2023 08:20 CET.

CONTACT:

Disclosures may be submitted by

Bodil Sonesson CEO, mobile: +46 722 23 76 02 e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com
Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46 730 87 46 47 e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhultgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1781/3714568/1865226.pdf

Fagerhult, Year-end report January-December 2022

 

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/year-end-report-january-december-2022-301752768.html

SOURCE Fagerhult

