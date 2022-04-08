U.S. markets closed

End of the strike at Metro Ontario - Agreement Ratified by UNIFOR Local 414

1 min read
TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Metro Ontario is pleased to announce that members of UNIFOR Local 414 have ratified a new four-and-a-half-year collective agreement.

Full-time employees at the company's distribution centres in Toronto voted in favour of the new agreement, which applies to over 900 employees.

"We are pleased to have reached what we believe is a fair and reasonable outcome," said Carmen Fortino, Executive Vice President, Ontario Division Head and National Supply Chain, Metro Ontario Inc. "Our distribution centre employees enjoy competitive working conditions, and the new contract maintains those standards."

About METRO inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

