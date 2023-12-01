Endava plc's (NYSE:DAVA) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 26% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Endava is US$48.42 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Endava's US$65.24 share price signals that it might be 35% overvalued

Our fair value estimate is 31% lower than Endava's analyst price target of UK£69.68

How far off is Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£106.6m UK£135.8m UK£143.1m UK£149.5m UK£155.1m UK£160.3m UK£165.0m UK£169.6m UK£174.0m UK£178.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.39% Est @ 4.44% Est @ 3.77% Est @ 3.31% Est @ 2.98% Est @ 2.75% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.48% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% UK£98.2 UK£115 UK£112 UK£108 UK£103 UK£97.8 UK£92.8 UK£87.8 UK£83.0 UK£78.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£975m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£178m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.2%) = UK£2.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£2.9b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= UK£1.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£2.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$65.2, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Endava as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.076. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Endava

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Endava, there are three additional items you should assess:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Endava you should know about. Future Earnings: How does DAVA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

