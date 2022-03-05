U.S. markets closed

Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition of BUILDINGS and Interior+sources Magazines

3 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of BUILDINGS and Interior+sources magazines, leading publications for the building and construction markets. Joining Endeavor's Buildings and Construction Group, BUILDINGS and Interior+sources will align with complementary brands including Contracting Business, Contractor, EC+M, HPAC Engineering, American School & University, and others. In addition, the acquisition also includes outsourced sales operations for BOMA's digital media content and attendee marketing for BOMA's annual Conference and Expo.

BUILDINGS Magazine
BUILDINGS Magazine

"We are pleased that Stamats has entrusted us with these brands that have been under their stewardship for so long. We think this team and the brands that are joining Endeavor will enhance our ability to serve the readers and advertisers in the buildings and construction industries," said Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media

"BUILDINGS and Interior+sources are exciting additions to Endeavor Business Media's portfolio of brands committed to providing engineers, designers and contractors with timely content, resources and effective solutions," said Jack Brannigan, Vice President and Group Publisher who will lead BUILDINGS and Interior+sources at Endeavor. "Both publications are leaders in their respective markets and will continue to serve their audiences with superior content and marketing solutions."

BUILDINGS magazine serves the building owner and facilities management sectors with advice, best practices and solutions to drive smart decision making in building development, ownership and operation. With a print and digital audience exceeding 110,000, readers include owners, executive management, facility/building managers, asset managers, construction/project managers, facility/operations managers, architects, and others.

Interior+sources magazine is exclusively focused on the commercial market, connecting interior designers, owners, principles, architects, corporate executive/general managers, project managers and interior design/architectural students with the people, projects and products that create beauty while making a difference.

"Joining the Endeavor Business Media team is an exciting opportunity for BUILDINGS and Interior+sources in their respective missions of serving the design and construction communities with education, inspiration and valuable insights into the latest developments and trends," said Peter Stamats, President and CEO of Stamats Communications, Inc. "Leveraging Endeavor's vast resources and expertise in these markets will enhance audience growth and pave the way for innovation in the platforms used to serve these dynamic and rapidly changing markets."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 550 employees, 6,000 customers and a monthly audience of nearly 9 million readers. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Cleveland, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.

Stamats is a leading digital marketing and research company providing a complete range of services including websites, mobile, PPC, SEO/SEM, content marketing, email, research, traditional media, live events, and database marketing. Stamats focuses on distinct markets to gain unique category knowledge and experience for the benefit of Stamats' clients. These markets are higher education, hospitality, publishing, and healthcare. Stamats was founded in 1923 and today maintains offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visit www.stamats.com for more information.

Media contact:
Anna Wackenhuth
awackenhuth@endeavorb2b.com

Interior+sources magazine
Interior+sources magazine
Endeavor Business Media (PRNewsfoto/Endeavor Business Media)
Endeavor Business Media (PRNewsfoto/Endeavor Business Media)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endeavor-business-media-announces-acquisition-of-buildings-and-interiorsources-magazines-301496214.html

SOURCE Endeavor Business Media

