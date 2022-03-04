U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,324.35
    -39.14 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,548.55
    -246.11 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,343.22
    -194.72 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.45
    -27.96 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.69
    +5.02 (+4.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.30
    +28.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.53 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0140 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    -0.0890 (-4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3238
    -0.0108 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7690
    -0.6920 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,804.34
    -1,620.44 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.03
    -13.66 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition of Data Center Frontier

·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of Data Center Frontier, an industry-leading information source charting the future of data centers and cloud computing. Covering a range of strategically important topics such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, 5G, IoT and much more, Data Center Frontier is focused on in-depth coverage of cutting-edge innovation in data center design, efficiency and scalability.

Endeavor Business Media (PRNewsfoto/Endeavor Business Media)
Endeavor Business Media (PRNewsfoto/Endeavor Business Media)

"We are pleased to welcome Data Center Frontier to Endeavor and that we have been entrusted to grow this important brand," said Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media. "We think this team and the brand will enhance our ability to serve the readers and advertisers in the data center and cloud computing industries, aligning well with our other titles in our Advanced Technology Group."

Data Center Frontier is at the intersection of new technology trends fueling massive market opportunity for the infrastructure to drive the digital economy. With a community of more than 450,000 data center and enterprise IT professionals, Data Center Frontier is one of the most recognized and trusted brands in the data center industry.

"Endeavor Business Media shares our vision of serving the data center market with deep insights on the latest trends and innovations," said Rich Miller, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Data Center Frontier. "Endeavor's vast resources and expertise will allow DCF to expand our audience of data center professionals and deliver market-leading information for decision makers at the forefront of the IT and cloud computing sectors. Importantly, Endeavor is uniquely positioned for the convergence of digital infrastructure, with publications in the Advanced Technology Group targeting telecom, broadband, cabling, photonics and smart buildings.DCF publisher Kevin Normandeau and I will continue in our roles, providing the content and solutions our audience has come to expect."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 550 employees, 6,000 customers and a monthly audience of nearly 9 million readers. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the technology, energy, facilities maintenance, photonics, design engineering, buildings and construction, fire & public safety, manufacturing, industrial, medical, securities, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, aviation, dental, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets.The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Cleveland, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.

Media Contact:
Anna Wackenhuth
awackenhuth@endeavorb2b.com

Data Center Frontier, newest acquisition of Endeavor Business Media
Data Center Frontier, newest acquisition of Endeavor Business Media
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endeavor-business-media-announces-acquisition-of-data-center-frontier-301496010.html

SOURCE Endeavor Business Media

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Why Rivian tried to charge customers an extra $20,000 for pre-orders

    Electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian reversed course on a price increase yesterday (March 3) that would have charged customers 20% more than the amount originally listed for their cars. In a letter to customers, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said the decision ” broke the trust we have worked to build with you,” and that the original price will be honored on Rivian pre-orders made before March 1. The electric truck and SUV maker first began taking pre-orders for its cars in 2018, and soon after, gained financial support from major backers including Amazon, which is waiting on an order of 100,000 Rivian electric delivery vans.

  • Americans Are Boycotting All Things Russia, Including Lukoil Gas Stations

    Americans are calling for the boycott of some of Russia's best-known exports in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

  • How tech giants like Apple benefit from cutting off Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss why Big Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft are cutting ties with Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • 13 Stocks That Have Too Much Russian Exposure—and 6 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Companies based in countries that haven't put sanctions on Russia see new opportunities, though short-term risks are still high.

  • Businesses subject job candidates to so many indignities — and then they wonder why they can’t find people?

    Business leaders in organizations large and small are facing a common challenge: they can’t find enough workers to fill all their open positions. While there are several factors contributing to the shortage of workers (COVID-19 concerns certainly among them), many employers make matters worse by ignoring their treatment of job candidates. Less than a third of job seekers say that their candidate experience was great, according to a Talent Board report in 2020, and 73% say the search process is one of the most stressful things in life.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWall Street Is Pouncing on Russia’s Cheap Corporate DebtPutin’s Financial I

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • The Russia-Ukraine war is fueling the ‘biggest supply shock to global grain markets’ in living memory

    Wheat futures are on track for their biggest weekly rise since at least 1959 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine shuts off a major source of exports of the crucial grain.

  • Airline ETF heads for largest weekly decline since start of pandemic in 2020

    A popular way to gain exposure to the airline industry was on track for its worst weekly skid since April of 2020, FactSet data show.

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • China calls on rare earths companies to bring prices back to "reasonable" level

    China summoned some key rare earths companies amid continuously-rising product prices and urged them to ensure a steady supply chain to help cool prices, the regulator said on Friday. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement that it had instructed producers including China Rare Earth Group, China Northern Rare Earth Group and Shenghe Resources to regulate their operation and trading, and to prevent any market speculation or hoarding. The authority also urged the companies to take a lead in promoting a pricing mechanism for rare earths products and jointly bring prices back to a reasonable range, it said.

  • GE Aviation pausing support to Russia amid Ukraine invasion

    The parent company of Evendale-based GE Aviation is pausing support to Russia amid that country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

  • Gas prices in many US cities will hit $5 in 'weeks.' Some are already higher

    Gas prices are hitting $5 per gallon in places like San Francisco due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sanctions could result in a ban on Russian oil.

  • Rivian spares preorders from price hike to fix 'painful' mistake

    Rivian Automotive Inc has rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1 after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Preorders as of March 1 will not be subject to the new prices, and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them with the original price, Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients on Thursday. The Amazon-backed company on March 1 increased the base price of the Rivian R1T electric pickup to about $79,500 from $67,500, while the R1S SUV went to $84,500 from $70,000.

  • How Apple, Big Tech benefit from taking on Russia

    Big tech could build consumer trust and improve recruiting by standing against Russia.

  • EV Startup Rivian Walks Back Price Increase, Apologizes to Customers

    Rivian’s chief executive said the company is trying to cope with rising costs of parts and materials, but it erred by applying price increases to existing orders.