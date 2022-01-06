U.S. markets closed

Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition of ISE Magazine and ISE EXPO

2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of ISE, a leading provider of solutions and education in the telecom/ICT industry. Including ISE Magazine and ISE EXPO, this acquisition adds a unique component to Endeavor's Advanced Technology Group, complementing its existing brands in the information communications market.

ISE

"We are pleased to add ISE Magazine and ISE EXPO to Endeavor's Advanced Technology Group, expanding our reach into the fixed and mobile network space. For more than 30 years, the ISE brand has been a trusted resource for more than 27,000 network evolution professionals, an audience that we will continue to serve with innovative information platforms that educate, inform and inspire the advancement of the industry," said Lester Craft, Executive Vice President of Endeavor's Advanced Technology Group.

ISE Magazine covers critical topics in the telecom industry such as FTTx/optical networks, 5G/6G and fixed/mobile evolution, C&E/NetDev Ops/GIS/Open-Source, network transformation, reliability, sustainability and much more. Complementing the print/digital publication, ISE EXPO will continue the conversation with an in-person event currently scheduled for August 24-25, 2022 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.

"On behalf of ISE, we are thrilled to join the Endeavor Business Media team, a company that closely aligns with our mission to connect and educate professionals with exceptional content and creative marketing solutions for our readers and advertisers," said Janice Oliva, Publisher of ISE Magazine and ISE EXPO. "We look forward to substantial new growth in both our audience and our offerings with the support of Endeavor's leading portfolio of related brands in the advanced technology space, including Cabling Installation & Maintenance, Lightwave and Broadband Technology Report."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 550 employees, 6,000 customers and a monthly audience of nearly 9 million readers. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Cleveland, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.

Janice Oliva
Publisher, ISE
Ph: +1-773-754-3249
E: joliva@isemag.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endeavor-business-media-announces-acquisition-of-ise-magazine-and-ise-expo-301455918.html

SOURCE Endeavor Business Media

