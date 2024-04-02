Endeavor Group Agrees to Buyout From Silver Lake

(Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the talent agency and controlling investor in WWE and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, agreed to be acquired in a $13 billion buyout by the private equity group Silver Lake Management.

Silver Lake, which already owns a controlling stake in Endeavor, offered minority investors $27.50 a share for their holdings, according to a statement Tuesday. Endeavor, led by superagent Ari Emanuel, has a market value of about $12 billion. The offer has been approved by an independent committee of Endeavor’s board.

Silver Lake, which holds a 71% voting stake in Endeavor, is following through on plans announced in October. Endeavor said at the time it was evaluating strategic options out of frustration with the company’s languishing stock, which has been trading around its initial offering price of $24 a share almost three years ago.

Shares of Endeavor rose as much as 2.8% Tuesday. They were up 2.7% to $25.97 at 12:52 p.m. in New York. The offer represents a 55% premium to Endeavor’s price on Oct. 25, the last full day of trading before the company announced it was weighing a possible sale, according to the companies.

Including TKO Group, Silver Lake put a $25 billion enterprise value on the deal, saying it’s the largest private equity takeover of a public company in more than a decade.

“We believe this transaction will maximize value for all of Endeavor’s public stockholders and are excited to continue to unlock and invest in the growth opportunities ahead as a private company,” Emanuel, Endeavor’s chief executive officer, said in the statement.

The transaction extends Silver Lake’s long involvement with Endeavor, which began in 2012. Silver Lake backed Endeavor’s takeover of the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2016 and the merger of UFC and WWE last year, creating the publicly traded TKO Group.

(Corrects premium in fourth paragraph.)

