Has Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:EDR) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 43% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Endeavor Group Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Endeavor Group Holdings is:

3.0% = US$361m ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Endeavor Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 3.0% ROE

As you can see, Endeavor Group Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 14%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Endeavor Group Holdings grew its net income at a significant rate of 48% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Endeavor Group Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for EDR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Endeavor Group Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Endeavor Group Holdings' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 6.6%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 93% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 0.7% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 14%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Endeavor Group Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

