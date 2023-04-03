U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.50
    -12.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,469.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.00
    -86.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.94
    +4.27 (+5.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.00
    -13.20 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.30 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1430
    +0.3460 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,786.96
    -625.80 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.31
    -6.90 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.89
    +108.41 (+0.39%)
     

Endeavor Group Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

Kamaron Leach, Michelle F. Davis and Lucas Shaw
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The entertainment conglomerate plans to announce a deal with WWE this week and as soon as Monday, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

It’s possible talks could still fall through, the people added. Representatives for Endeavor, WWE and McMahon declined to comment.

Endeavor has been pursuing WWE for the past few months, eager to combine the wrestling league with its Ultimate Fighting Championship and become the undisputed king of combat entertainment. Endeavor Chief Executive Officer Ari Emanuel believes he can use his company’s existing expertise and resources in negotiating media rights and staging events all over the world to increase sales and cut costs at WWE.

Endeavor will be the majority shareholder of the new company and Emanuel will serve as CEO, the people said. Emanuel will also remain the CEO of Endeavor, CNBC reported earlier, along with the companies nearing an agreement.

McMahon Remaining

Vince McMahon, WWE’s 77-year-old controlling shareholder, has run WWE for four decades. He will remain involved in the business after the deal, as will Nick Khan, the company’s CEO.

McMahon reinstated himself as executive chairman in January to oversee a strategic review of the company. He left the firm last year following revelations that he had paid millions of dollars to settle sexual misconduct claims. While he was gone, the leadership of the company began to discuss strategic options ahead of the next round of negotiations with companies that air WWE matches on TV.

WWE is a rare prize in media. Though it is scripted entertainment, it delivers a live audience for its events akin to a sporting event. Fox Corp. and Comcast Corp. pay hundreds of millions of dollars a year for the rights to show the matches. The sale is being finalized against the backdrop of Wrestlemania, one of the biggest events on WWE’s calendar. This year’s event is being held across two days in Los Angeles.

Sale Expectations

WWE shares have climbed 33% this year as investors expected a sale. They rose 0.7% to close at $91.26 in New York trading Friday, giving it a market value of about $6.8 billion. McMahon was looking to get as much as $9 billion for WWE in a sale, Bloomberg News reported in February.

Emanuel and his leadership team have transformed Endeavor over the years from its roots representing Hollywood actors into a multi-faceted media company. They represent athletes, sell media rights to sporting events and own live events across sports and fashion. They also operate sports-betting technology company.

The firm went public in 2021 after scuttling an attempt at an initial public offering in 2019. Its shares closed Friday just 7 cents below their $24 IPO price, giving the company a market value of $11.3 billion.

UFC is the most valuable asset Endeavor owns, and now Emanuel has doubled down on combat sports.

Devoted Fans

WWE is a business like few others. It’s a combination of sports and entertainment with devoted fans who show up to follow the story lines in and out of the ring. Some 80,000 fans turned out each of the two nights to fill SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the company’s annual Wrestlemania. Fans even cheered the hosts at an outdoor stage during a pre-game show. Many of them sported gold championship belts that cost hundreds of dollars.

Pedro Calhau an IT worker from Portugal was attending his first Wrestlemania. He spent $400 for his belt, which was draped over his shoulder.

“It’s like a soap opera, it’s like theater,” Calhau said outside the stadium. “For us, it’s a getaway.”

He said he thought the $9 billion was a fair price, adding “I hope they give back some to the fans.”

--With assistance from Christopher Palmeri and Katie Roof.

(Updates with terms in first paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Endeavor nears deal to buy Vince McMahon's WWE -sources

    Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, the parent of the popular UFC mixed martial arts franchise, is in advanced talks to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) in an all-stock deal, according to people familiar with the matter. Endeavor and WWE did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday. Endeavor shareholders will own 51% of the combined company, while WWE shareholders would get 49%, the sources said.

  • WWE Nears Sale to UFC’s Endeavor Group

    The deal gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion and UFC an enterprise value of $12.1 billion.

  • Tesla sales rise 36% in first quarter, following price cuts

    The first quarter sales were a record for the company. The price cuts appeared to have raised demand despite increasing interest rates designed to slow the economy and curb inflation. Analysts are watching to see if the price drops cut into the company's profit and margins per vehicle. Tesla says it will release first-quarter earnings after the markets close on April 19.

  • Ruinous blackouts threaten to end ANC rule in South Africa

    When the power started going out daily in South Africa, the lights also went out on Lungie Klaas's coffee shop. He and his wife had poured in £14,700 of savings to get their business off the ground, and their hard work had been rewarded with a decent trade among the morning commuters in their Cape Town suburb.

  • A Barcode Unlocks Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Informal Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- From food carts lining Jakarta’s raucous streets to wet markets in Indonesia’s most remote villages, one type of barcode is becoming ubiquitous.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutThe quick-response code,

  • Bloomberg unveils finance-focused AI model Bloomberg GPT

    Bloomberg, a leading business and financial information company, has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) learning model called BloombergGPT, which will assist financial professionals with a variety of natural language-processing tasks.

  • Bank survey shows Japan's businesses turning pessimistic

    Business sentiment among big Japanese manufacturers worsened in the first quarter of this year in the fifth straight decline, according to a central bank survey released Monday. The headline measure in the Bank of Japan quarterly survey called “tankan” found such sentiments stood at plus 1, down from plus 7 in December. The recent turmoil over the U.S. banking sector is adding to such woes, just at a time when Russia's war in Ukraine has sent energy prices soaring.

  • Cineworld to Raise $2.26 Billion as Part of Restructuring Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Indebted theater chain Cineworld Group Plc aims to raise $2.26 billion as part of its plan to shave debt and exit bankruptcy. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutThe capital raise will comprise of a first

  • Dollar gains as inflation worries resurface after OPEC+ surprise

    The U.S. dollar started the week higher as fears over inflation resurfaced after a surprise announcement by major oil producers to cut production further, with traders wagering the Federal Reserve may need to increase interest rates at its next meeting. The announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, comes after data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February after surging the prior month, with inflation showing some signs of cooling even as it remained elevated. "While receding broader contagion risks, positive developments in China and expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of the tightening cycle should keep sentiments broadly supported, the recent oil price gain due to the surprise production cut is a fresh risk to inflation," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC in Singapore.

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surp

  • UBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will cut its workforce by between 20% and 30% after completing its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, SonntagsZeitung reported, as Swiss prosecutors started gathering evidence as part of a possible criminal investigation into the deal. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expa

  • Executives at US Navy shipbuilding contractor hit with accounting fraud charges

    The DOJ and SEC levied accounting fraud charges against three Alabama men for suppressing cost estimates and misleading investors at Navy shipbuilder Austal USA.

  • Nick Jonas and Dexcom talk partnership, the future of diabetes management tech

    When Nick Jonas attended SXSW this year, it wasn't to perform – instead, it was to raise awareness about continuous glucose monitoring, or CGM, a technology that can provide real-time blood glucose readings to help manage diabetes.

  • China EV Sales: Tesla Rival BYD's Deliveries Nearly Double As Startups Also Report

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • 457 Plan vs. 403(b) Plan: What's the Difference?

    If you are employed in the public sector or work for a non-profit, you may have access to one or both of these retirement savings plans.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; Oil Soars On Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? China EV rivals also reported deliveries.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

    While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou