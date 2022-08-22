U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

Endeavor Metals Group Publishes a New Blog Entry Highlighting the Difference Between Investing in Coins and Bars Made of Precious Metal

Endeavor Metals Group
·2 min read

The Florida-based precious metals firm has recently posted a balanced and thoughtful piece comparing the pros and cons of purchasing the two most common forms of gold and silver bullion.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / When Florida-based precious metals firm Endeavor Metals Group launched its official blog earlier this year, its intention was to provide a well-written, educational resource for anyone interested in topics relating to its areas of expertise. The company's latest blog entry, titled Endeavor Metals Group Presents: Bars vs. Coins - Which is Best?, does exactly that by making a comprehensive comparison of the pros and cons of investing in the two most common forms of precious metal bullion. This blog entry, which is hosted by a platform meant to spotlight the thoughts of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and creatives, was published on July 25, 2022.

At the outset of the blog, Endeavor Metals Group explains the difference between the face value and the actual value of numismatics, or coins made from precious metals, in great detail, writing, "While a precious metal coin's face value is easy to determine simply by looking at its face, calculating its actual worth is more difficult. Several key factors must be considered, including melt value (the base worth of the metal contained in the coin), historic value, aesthetic features, mint year, condition of the coin, scarcity, and collectability. Therefore, due to any number of these factors, a coin made from precious metals may achieve a value far greater than not only its face value, but even beyond that of the base worth of the gold or silver it contains."

Later in the piece, Endeavor Metals Group addresses the divisibility aspect inherent to bullion bars, noting that it is one of their most beneficial features. "Primarily a form of saving or investment, precious metal bullion bars can be purchased in varying units of weight, such as 1 kilogram and 100 grams. This gives the buyer much greater flexibility should they wish to sell off part of their bar collection while still retaining some. As their value is tied to commodity market prices, one 100 gram bar is worth exactly the same amount as another 100 gram bar," the firm writes, before stating, "In this case, the same cannot be said of precious metal bullion coins, as one coin can differ wildly in value from another, depending on how it is appraised using non-intrinsic factors."

Endeavor Metals Group, Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture
Endeavor Metals Group, Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture

Anyone curious to read the blog entry in its entirety will find it located here, while anyone wishing to learn more about Endeavor Metals Group is encouraged to visit the company's official website.

About Endeavor Metals Group:

Endeavor Metals Group is a precious metals firm specializing in physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products such as bullion bars, numismatics, and commemorative coins. In the last decade, Endeavor Metals Group has grown extensively, emerging as an industry leader in the precious metal sector. Endeavor is a member of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), ANACS, the Industry Council of Tangible Assets (ICTA) and the prestigious Silver Institute. Furthermore, the company is a United States Mint, Perth Mint, and Royal Canadian Mint authorized precious metal dealer. Lastly, Endeavor has a five-star rating on Google, A+ accredited grade with the Better Business Bureau, and is fully licensed, bonded, and insured.

Whether an experienced investor or a first-time collector, the company guarantees a spectacular customer experience every time. Beyond the finest precious metals products, Endeavor Metals Group clients can look forward to detailed precious metal market updates, personalized precious metal portfolios, competitive product pricing, full transparency, and premier client service. The company has two conveniently located offices in South Florida: its headquarters in the financial district of West Palm Beach, and a newly opened branch in the heart of downtown North Palm Beach.

Media Contact:

Endeavor Metals Group
1913 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, Florida 33401

Email: info@edrmetals.com
Phone: 855-753-3575
Website: edrmetals.com

SOURCE: Endeavor Metals Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712375/Endeavor-Metals-Group-Publishes-a-New-Blog-Entry-Highlighting-the-Difference-Between-Investing-in-Coins-and-Bars-Made-of-Precious-Metal

