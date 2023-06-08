EndeavorOTC Elevates ADHD Treatment: Unprecedented Mobile Game Therapy for Adults

Akili Inc (NASDAQ: AKLI) released EndeavorOTC, a new immersive mobile video game treatment clinically proven to improve attention and focus, specifically in adults with ADHD.

EndeavorOTC is built on the same technology as Akili's EndeavorRx, the world's first and only FDA-authorized video game treatment now being prescribed for children 8-12 years old with ADHD.

EndeavorOTC is now available without a prescription for adults 18 years and older nationwide.

The trial data showed that EndeavorOTC (AKL-T01) significantly improved focus, attention, and overall quality of life in adults with ADHD symptoms.

83% of participants reported clinical improvements in their focus

On average, participants ability to focus improved by 85%. Over one-third of participants no longer exhibited an attention deficit following treatment.

73% of participants reported quality of life improvements, including completing tasks on time, managing multiple tasks at once, and keeping track of important items.

The first generation of EndeavorOTC is available now in the Apple App Store for adults 18 and older with ADHD.

EndeavorOTC utilizes the same proprietary technology underlying EndeavorRx, a prescription digital therapeutic indicated to improve attention function in children ages 8-12.

EndeavorOTC is available under the FDA's current Enforcement Policy for Digital Health Devices for Treating Psychiatric Disorders During COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

EndeavorOTC has not been cleared or authorized by the FDA for its indications.

EndeavorRx is recommended to be used for approximately 25 minutes a day, five days a week, over initially at least four consecutive weeks, or as recommended by your child's health care provider.

Price Action: AKLI shares are down 0.83% at $1.19 on the last check Thursday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article EndeavorOTC Elevates ADHD Treatment: Unprecedented Mobile Game Therapy for Adults originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.