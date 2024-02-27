Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Just Released Its Interim Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Last week saw the newest half-yearly earnings release from Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Endeavour Group reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of AU$6.7b and statutory earnings per share of AU$0.20, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Endeavour Group from 13 analysts is for revenues of AU$12.3b in 2024. If met, it would imply a satisfactory 2.3% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be AU$0.29, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$12.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.29 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of AU$5.92, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Endeavour Group analyst has a price target of AU$6.40 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$5.20. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Endeavour Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.4% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Endeavour Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$5.92, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

