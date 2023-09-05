Endeavour Group Limited's (ASX:EDV) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Endeavour Group (ASX:EDV). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Endeavour Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Endeavour Group is:

14% = AU$529m ÷ AU$3.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.14.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Endeavour Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Endeavour Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 24% does temper our expectations. Although, we can see that Endeavour Group saw a modest net income growth of 19% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

We then performed a comparison between Endeavour Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 19% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is EDV fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Endeavour Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Endeavour Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 73% (which means it retains 27% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

While Endeavour Group has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 72% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Endeavour Group's future ROE will be 14% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Endeavour Group has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its significant earnings growth, to which its moderate rate of return likely contributed. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

