Endeavour Mining Says It Fired CEO for Serious Misconduct

(Bloomberg) -- Endeavour Mining Plc said it fired President and Chief Executive Officer Sébastien de Montessus for serious misconduct and appointed Deputy Chairman Ian Cockerill as CEO. Shares fell as much as 11%, its biggest intraday decline since March 2020.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The move follows a board investigation into an irregular payment instruction for $5.9 million issued by de Montessus in relation to an asset disposal, Endeavour said in a statement. Separately, the company also had been considering what action to take in response to an external investigation into his personal conduct with colleagues, following whistleblowing allegations.

Endeavour said Cockerill will immediately take over as CEO. He has previously served as CEO of Gold Fields Ltd. and Anglo Coal, a subsidiary of Anglo American Plc.

The London-based company operates gold mines in West Africa, with assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

(Updates throughout with additional details from company statement.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.