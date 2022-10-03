U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

ENDEAVOUR'S OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO UNAFFECTED BY THE CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION

Endeavour Mining PLC
·1 min read
Endeavour Mining PLC
Endeavour Mining PLC

ENDEAVOUR’S OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO UNAFFECTED BY THE CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION

London, 3 October 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) announces that its operations in Burkina Faso are not affected by the recent political events.

The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide further updates if appropriate.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com

Brunswick Group LLP

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

Endeavour is listed on the London and the Toronto Stock Exchanges, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Attachment


