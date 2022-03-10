Endeavour Silver Announces Strong Year End 2021 Financial and Operating Results with Earnings Per Share of $0.08
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).
“2021 marked another strong year for Endeavour Silver. Our two producing mines – Guanaceví and Bolañitos – generated significant operating cash flow that we are using to extend mine lives and fund future growth,” stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. “Investment in the next leg of our growth, the transformational Terronera project, began last fall and is advancing well. While project financing is moving more slowly than expected, the project continues to move forward and with the receipt of financing and board approval in the next couple of months, is still expected to complete commissioning in H1 2024.
2021 Highlights
Production Surpasses 2021 Guidance: 4,870,787 ounces (oz) of silver and 42,262 oz of gold for 8.3 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq)1.
Highest Recorded Revenue in 5 years: Net revenue of $165.3 million from the sale of 3,856,883 oz of silver and 39,113 oz of gold at average realized prices of $25.22 per oz silver and $1,790 per oz gold. Management withheld metal sales during the year and carried a significant metal inventory at year end totaling 1,028,340 oz silver and 1,044 oz gold of bullion inventory and 54,270 oz silver and 2,630 oz gold in concentrate inventory.
Improved Net Earnings: $14.0 million, or $0.08 per share, up from net earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share in 2020. Net earnings in 2021 were impacted by the increased finished goods inventory held, which was carried at a cost of $15.6 million compared to the estimated fair market value of $31.7 million at December 31, 2021.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)(2): $54.9 million, an increase of 87% from 2020.
Increased Cash Flow: $32.2 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes(2), an increase of 12%. Mine operating cash flow before taxes(2) was $61.9 million, an increase of 10%.
Costs Impacted by Industry-Wide Inflationary Pressures: Cash costs(2) of $9.31 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs (2) of $20.34 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits were slightly above guidance due to increased labour, power and consumables costs.
Strong Balance Sheet: Cash position of $103.3 million and working capital(2) $121.2 million as at December 31, 2021.
Guanaceví Continued to Outperform: Silver and gold grades continued to deliver well above plan and throughput approached plant capacity.
Bolañitos’ Performance Remained Steady: Silver grades and plant throughput exceeded plan with gold grades slightly below plan.
Encouraging Brownfields Exploration Results from Guanaceví and Bolañitos: Drilling continued to intersect high-grade gold-silver mineralization in the Santa Cruz vein at Guanaceví and to intersect multiple mineralized structures near current workings at Bolañitos.
Positive Greenfields Exploration Results from the Parral Project: Drilled over 18,000 metres targeting several areas along the La Colorada vein with encouraging results in areas outside the current mineral resource estimate.
Continued to Advance the Terronera Project: Work continued on final detailed engineering, early earth works, critical contracts and procurement of long lead items. The financing and final permitting processes are progressing, however, delays caused by the Omicron variant have slightly extended the anticipated timeline. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of financing and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.
Sold El Cubo Assets: The Company sold its El Cubo assets in Guanajuato, Mexico to Guanajuato Silver Company (formerly Vangold Mining Corp) for $15 million plus contingent payments of up to $3 million in a transaction that closed April 9, 2021.
Suspended Operations at El Compas: Management suspended operations at El Compas in mid-August and is currently evaluating its alternatives for the asset.
Acquired Bruner, an Advanced Stage Exploration Project: Ideally situated within Nevada’s Walker Lane northwest trending mineral belt, this acquisition closed on September 1, 2021.
Financial Overview (see appendix for consolidated financial statements)
Three Months Ended December 31
2021 Highlights
Year Ended December 31
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Production
1,443,564
1,117,289
29%
Silver ounces produced
4,870,787
3,513,767
39%
9,446
12,586
(25%)
Gold ounces produced
42,262
37,139
14%
1,432,578
1,108,848
29%
Payable silver ounces produced
4,826,681
3,482,094
39%
9,261
12,314
(25%)
Payable gold ounces produced
41,438
36,392
14%
2,199,244
2,124,169
4%
Silver equivalent ounces produced(1)
8,251,747
6,484,887
27%
8.65
6.83
27%
Cash costs per silver ounce(2)
9.31
5.55
68%
11.99
14.58
(18%)
Total production costs per ounce(2)
14.70
14.01
5%
19.48
18.52
5%
All-in sustaining costs per ounce(2)
20.34
17.59
16%
213,492
237,389
(10%)
Processed tonnes
887,424
757,160
17%
112.91
105.07
7%
Direct operating costs per tonne(2)
115.36
101.17
14%
136.62
129.66
5%
Direct costs per tonne(2)
133.97
114.57
17%
13.41
14.83
(10%)
Silver co-product cash costs(2)
15.11
12.97
16%
1,038
1,129
(8%)
Gold co-product cash costs(2)
1,072
1,109
(3%)
Financial
48.5
60.7
(20%)
Revenue ($ millions)
165.3
138.4
19%
1,413,699
1,419,037
(0%)
Silver ounces sold
3,856,883
3,460,638
11%
8,715
13,850
(37%)
Gold ounces sold
39,113
35,519
10%
23.41
24.76
(5%)
Realized silver price per ounce
25.22
21.60
17%
1,811
1,885
(4%)
Realized gold price per ounce
1,790
1,846
(3%)
(0.5)
19.9
(102%)
Net earnings (loss) ($ millions)
14.0
1.2
1104%
(0.5)
20.3
(102%)
Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions)
(8.6)
1.6
(646%)
12.2
20.8
41%
Mine operating earnings (loss) ($ millions)
36.4
27.3
33%
18.2
30.2
(40%)
Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions)(2)
61.9
56.2
10%
10.7
21.6
(51%)
Operating cash flow before working capital changes(2)
32.2
28.8
12%
10.7
24.3
(56%)
Earnings before ITDA(2) ($ millions)
54.9
29.4
87%
121.2
70.4
72%
Working capital (2) ($ millions)
121.2
70.4
72%
Shareholders
0.00
0.13
(100%)
Earnings (loss) per share – basic
0.08
0.01
700%
0.00
0.13
(98%)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic(2)
(0.05)
0.01
(593%)
0.06
0.14
(54%)
Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(2)
0.19
0.19
1%
170,518,894
157,536,658
8%
Weighted average shares outstanding
167,289,732
150,901,598
11%
(1) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, net revenue, net of $2.0 million of smelting and refining costs, increased by 19% to $165.3 million (2020: $138.4 million).
Gross sales of $167.3 million in 2021 represented a 19% increase over the $140.2 million in 2020. Silver oz sold increased by 11% with a 17% increase in the realized silver price, resulting in a 30% increase in silver sales. Gold oz sold increased by 10% with a 3% reduction in the realized gold price, resulting in a 7% increase in gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 3,856,883 oz silver and 39,113 oz gold for realized prices of $25.22 and $1,790 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 3,460,638 oz silver and 35,519 oz gold for realized prices of $21.60 and $1,846 per oz, respectively, in 2020. In 2021, silver and gold London spot prices averaged $25.14 and $1,799, respectively.
The Company significantly increased its finished goods silver and gold inventory to 1,082,610 oz and 3,674 oz, respectively, at December 31, 2021 compared to 116,484 oz silver and 1,459 oz gold at December 31, 2020. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $15.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $3.6 million at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $31.7 million, compared to $5.8 million at December 31, 2020. Earnings and other financial metrics, including mine operating cash flow(2), operating cash flow(2) and EBITDA(2) were impacted by the increased bullion inventory held at year end.
After cost of sales of $128.9 million (2020 - $111.1 million), an increase of 16%, mine operating earnings were $36.4 million (2020 - $27.3 million). The increase in cost of sales was due to increased production, labour, power and consumables costs and significantly higher royalty costs, offset by improved productivity at the Guanaceví and Bolañitos operations. Royalties increased 69% to $13.8 million due to increased mining of the high-grade Porvenir and Porvenir Cuatro extensions at the Guanaceví operation, which are subject to significantly higher royalty rates. During 2021 the Company’s operations experienced higher than budgeted costs due to global supply constraints, inflationary pressure, materials shortages, labour costs tracking higher than planned and increased purchased ore at the Guanaceví operation. In 2020, there was a temporary suspension of the Guanaceví, Bolañitos and El Compas operations due to COVID-19, which impacted sales and costs of sales during that period.
The Company had operating earnings of $22.3 million (2020: operating loss $0.8 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $17.9 million (2020: $9.8 million), general and administrative costs of $10.1 million (2020: $12.7 million), an impairment reversal of $16.8 million (2020: $0.4 million impairment expense), care and maintenance cost of $1.3 million (2020: $5.2 million), severance cost of $0.7 million in severance (2020: $Nil) and a write-off of exploration properties of $0.7 million (2020: $Nil). The impairment reversal of $16.8 million is resulting from the valuation assessment performed for the El Cubo mine and related assets upon classification as held for sale whereas the 2020 impairment charge on non-current assets of $0.4 million related to the value in use estimates of the Guanaceví and El Compas operations. The $1.3 million in care and maintenance costs for 2021 are comprised of $0.7 million recognized for the El Cubo operation for costs to the sale of the mine and related assets in April 2021, and $0.6 million recognized for the El Compas operation, where operations were suspended in mid-August, 2021. During the comparative period of 2020 the Company recognized $3.0 million in care and maintenance costs for the suspended El Cubo operation and $2.2 million in care and maintenance costs related to the temporary suspension of the Guanaceví, Bolañitos and El Compas operations due to COVID-19.
Earnings before income taxes were $29.7 million (2020: loss before income taxes $1.0 million) after finance costs of $1.0 million (2020: $1.3 million), a foreign exchange loss of $1.1 million (2020: $1.5 million), a gain on disposal of the El Cubo mine and related assets of $5.8 million (2020: $Nil) and investment and interest income of $3.7 million (2020: $2.6 million).
The Company realized net earnings for the period of $14.0 million (2020: $1.2 million) after an income tax expense of $15.7 million (2020: income tax recovery of $2.2 million). Current income tax expense increased to $3.5 million (2020 - $3.0 million) due to increased profitability impacting the special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $12.2 million is primarily due to the estimated use of loss carryforwards to reduce taxable income at Guanaceví (2020 – deferred income tax recovery $5.2 million).
Direct operating costs(2) on a per tonne basis increased to $115.36, up 14% compared with 2020 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví and Bolañitos. Guanaceví and Bolañitos have seen increased labour, power and consumables costs and at Guanaceví, increased third party ore purchased and operating development have increased compared to the prior year. There has also been a slight appreciation of the Mexican Peso to US Dollar foreign exchange rate compared to the prior period, which increased expenses denominated in Mexican Pesos.
Consolidated cash costs per oz, net of by-product credits, increased to $9.31 primarily due to the higher direct costs per tonne and lower realized gold prices compared to 2020. All-in sustaining costs increased 16% to $20.34 per oz in 2021 as a result of higher cash costs, increased mine site exploration expenses and increased capital expenditures at Guanaceví to accelerate mine development within the El Curso ore body. Actual cost metrics were slightly higher than 2021 cost guidance primarily due to the increased costs relating to labour, power, consumables, increased third party ore purchases, higher royalties and special mining duty offset by the higher ore grades mined at Guanaceví.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
Endnotes
1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)
AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and ratios
Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.
Please see the December 31, 2021 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section “Non-IFRS Measures” in the December 31, 2021 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Reconciliation of Working Capital
Expressed in thousands US dollars
As at December 31, 2021
As at December 31, 2020
Current assets
$161,762
$104,970
Current liabilities
40,554
34,553
Working capital
$121,208
$70,417
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended December 31
Years Ended December 31
(except for share numbers and per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss) for the period per financial statements
($471)
$19,923
$13,955
$1,159
Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax
-
$424
(16,791)
$424
Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax
-
-
(5,807)
-
Adjusted net earnings (loss)
($471)
$20,347
($8,643)
$1,583
Basic weighted average share outstanding
170,518,894
157,536,658
167,289,732
150,901,598
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share
($0.00)
$0.13
($0.05)
$0.01
Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended December 31
Years Ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Mine operating earnings (loss) per financial statements
$12,222
$20,814
$36,368
$27,335
Share-based compensation
87
60
421
330
Amortization and depletion
5,014
8,919
23,977
28,136
Write down of inventory to net realizable value
896
405
1,168
405
Mine operating cash flow before taxes
$18,219
$30,198
$61,934
$56,206
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended December 31
Years Ended December 31
(except for per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements
$18,071
$26,650
$23,462
$38,964
Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements
7,392
5,028
(8,776)
10,138
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
$10,679
$21,622
$32,238
$28,826
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
170,518,894
157,536,658
167,289,732
150,901,598
Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share
$0.06
$0.14
$0.19
$0.19
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended December 31
Years Ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss) for the period per financial statements
($471)
$19,923
$13,955
$1,159
Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales
5,014
8,919
23,977
28,136
Depreciation and depletion – exploration
92
28
330
311
Depreciation and depletion – general & administration
63
49
165
202
Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance
30
(31)
55
214
Depreciation and depletion – inventory write down
-
231
6
231
Finance costs
22
332
724
1,357
Current income tax expense
1,005
1,937
3,481
2,993
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
4,992
(7,112)
12,252
(5,206)
EBITDA
$10,747
$24,276
$54,945
$29,397
Share based compensation
718
617
3,636
3,003
Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax
-
424
(16,791)
424
Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax
-
-
(5,807)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$11,465
$25,317
$35,983
$32,824
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
170,518,894
157,536,658
167,289,732
150,901,598
Adjusted EBITDA per share
$0.07
$0.16
$0.22
$0.22
Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Direct production costs per financial statements
$18,689
$7,329
($5)
$26,013
$15,635
$7,420
$3,060
$26,115
Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
-
362
(4)
358
-
380
111
491
Opening finished goods
(12,910)
(2,306)
-
(15,216)
(3,318)
(335)
(585)
(4,238)
Finished goods NRV adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
174
174
Closing finished goods
10,093
2,857
-
12,950
1,509
250
642
2,401
Direct operating costs
15,872
8,242
(9)
24,105
13,826
7,715
3,402
24,943
Royalties
4,199
79
4
4,282
4,210
69
155
4,434
Special mining duty (1)
932
(152)
-
780
1,050
354
-
1,404
Direct costs
21,003
8,169
(5)
29,167
19,086
8,138
3,557
30,781
By-product gold sales
(7,293)
(8,380)
(112)
(15,785)
(8,998)
(12,327)
(4,784)
(26,109)
Opening gold inventory fair market value
2,127
3,560
-
5,687
3,712
723
1,229
5,664
Closing gold inventory fair market value
(1,900)
(4,784)
-
(6,684)
(735)
(746)
(1,283)
(2,764)
Cash costs net of by-product
13,937
(1,435)
(117)
12,385
13,065
(4,212)
(1,281)
7,572
Amortization and depletion
2,181
2,827
177
5,185
2,850
2,779
3,290
8,919
Share-based compensation
43
44
-
87
16
22
22
60
Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion
(1,920)
(1,171)
-
(3,091)
(855)
(158)
(776)
(1,789)
NRV depreciation cost adjustment
-
-
-
6
-
-
231
231
Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion
1,965
635
-
2,600
271
104
804
1,179
Total production costs
$16,206
$900
$60
$17,172
$15,347
($1,465)
$2,290
$16,172
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Throughput tonnes
108,334
105,158
-
213,492
106,425
107,332
23,632
237,389
Payable silver ounces
1,298,036
134,178
364
1,432,578
988,722
94,526
25,600
1,108,848
Cash costs per silver ounce
$10.74
($10.69)
N/A
$8.65
$13.21
($44.56)
($50.04)
$6.83
Total production costs per ounce
$12.49
$6.71
N/A
$11.99
$15.52
($15.50)
$89.45
$14.58
Direct operating costs per tonne
$146.51
$78.38
N/A
$112.91
$129.91
$71.88
$143.96
$105.07
Direct costs per tonne
$193.87
$77.68
N/A
$136.62
$179.34
$75.82
$150.52
$129.66
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Direct production costs per financial statements
$51,761
$28,896
$8,946
$89,603
$40,693
$21,796
$11,612
$74,101
Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
-
1,715
244
1,959
-
1,393
433
1,826
Opening finished goods
(1,509)
(250)
(642)
(2,401)
(1,509)
(219)
(169)
(1,897)
Finished goods NRV adjustment
-
-
266
266
-
-
174
174
Closing finished goods
10,093
2,857
-
12,950
1,509
250
642
2,401
Direct operating costs
60,345
33,218
8,814
102,377
40,693
23,220
12,692
76,605
Royalties
13,165
265
350
13,780
7,407
197
550
8,154
Special mining duty (1)
2,674
53
-
2,727
1,635
354
-
1,989
Direct costs
76,184
33,536
9,164
118,884
49,735
23,771
13,242
86,748
By-product gold sales
(22,639)
(38,645)
(8,738)
(70,022)
(17,458)
(33,970)
(14,126)
(65,554)
Opening gold inventory fair market value
735
746
1,283
2,764
437
244
213
894
Closing gold inventory fair market value
(1,900)
(4,784)
-
(6,684)
(735)
(746)
(1,283)
(2,764)
Cash costs net of by-product
52,380
(9,147)
1,709
44,942
31,979
(10,701)
(1,954)
19,324
Amortization and depletion
7,944
13,491
2,713
24,148
8,785
8,947
10,404
28,136
Share-based compensation
180
180
61
421
114
108
108
330
Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion
(271)
(104)
(804)
(1,179)
(252)
(43)
(121)
(416)
NRV depreciation and depletion cost adjustment
-
-
6
6
-
-
231
231
Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion
1,965
635
-
2,600
271
104
804
1,179
Total production costs
$62,198
$5,055
$3,685
$70,938
$40,897
($1,585)
$9,472
$48,784
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Throughput tonnes
414,355
418,514
54,555
887,424
346,679
331,174
79,307
757,160
Payable silver ounces
4,320,567
462,700
43,414
4,826,681
3,061,982
333,293
86,819
3,482,094
Cash costs per silver ounce
$12.12
($19.77)
$39.37
$9.31
$10.44
($32.11)
($22.51)
$5.55
Total production costs per ounce
$14.40
$10.93
$84.88
$14.70
$13.36
($4.76)
$109.10
$14.01
Direct operating costs per tonne
$145.64
$79.37
$161.56
$115.36
$117.38
$70.11
$160.04
$101.17
Direct costs per tonne
$183.86
$80.13
$167.98
$133.97
$143.46
$71.78
$166.97
$114.57
Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Cash costs net of by-product
$13,937
($1,435)
($117)
$12,385
$13,065
($4,212)
($1,281)
$7,572
Operations stock based compensation
43
44
-
87
16
22
22
60
Corporate general and administrative
1,538
578
22
2,138
1,972
1,009
375
3,356
Corporate stock based compensation
439
141
(11)
569
274
149
50
473
Reclamation - amortization/accretion
62
50
2
114
10
8
2
20
Mine site expensed exploration
251
448
-
699
246
199
284
729
Intangible payments
72
26
-
98
30
30
31
91
Equipment loan payments
246
489
-
735
315
650
-
965
Capital expenditures sustaining
7,742
3,344
-
11,086
3,519
3,750
-
7,269
All In Sustaining Costs
$24,330
$3,685
($104)
$27,911
$19,447
$1,605
($517)
$20,535
Growth exploration and evaluation
3,254
3,198
Growth capital expenditures
4,135
(678)
All In Costs
$35,300
$23,055
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Throughput tonnes
108,334
105,158
-
213,492
106,425
107,332
23,632
237,389
Payable silver ounces
1,298,036
134,178
364
1,432,578
988,722
94,526
25,600
1,108,848
Silver equivalent production (ounces)
1,612,741
581,418
5,085
2,199,244
1,247,537
639,737
236,895
2,124,169
Sustaining cost per ounce
$18.74
$27.46
($285.98)
$19.48
$19.67
$16.98
($20.19)
$18.52
All In costs per ounce
$24.64
$20.79
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Cash costs net of by-product
$52,380
($9,147)
$1,709
$44,942
$31,979
($10,701)
($1,954)
$19,324
Operations stock based compensation
180
180
61
421
114
108
108
330
Corporate general and administrative
4,564
2,082
329
6,975
5,961
2,891
1,172
10,024
Corporate stock based compensation
1,912
873
138
2,923
1,480
718
291
2,489
Reclamation - amortization/accretion
100
83
9
192
39
30
9
78
Mine site expensed exploration
1,611
1,216
198
3,025
839
707
1,115
2,661
Intangible payments
250
114
18
382
117
117
117
351
Equipment loan payments
1,099
2,082
-
3,181
839
2,039
-
2,878
Capital expenditures sustaining
21,964
14,150
-
36,114
11,103
11,933
95
23,131
All In Sustaining Costs
$84,060
$11,633
$2,462
$98,155
$52,471
$7,842
$953
$61,266
Growth exploration and evaluation
14,277
6,600
Growth capital expenditures
7,872
2,408
All In Costs
$120,304
$70,274
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Throughput tonnes
414,355
418,514
54,555
887,424
346,679
331,174
79,307
757,160
Payable silver ounces
4,320,567
462,700
43,414
4,826,681
3,061,982
333,293
86,819
3,482,094
Silver equivalent production (ounces)
5,398,927
2,463,572
389,248
8,251,747
3,856,195
1,870,358
758,334
6,484,887
Sustaining cost per ounce
$19.46
$25.14
$56.71
$20.34
$17.14
$23.53
$10.98
$17.59
All In costs per ounce
$24.92
$20.18
Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended December 31
Years Ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Capital expenditures sustaining
$11,086
$7,269
$36,114
$23,131
Growth capital expenditures
4,135
(678)
7,872
2,408
Acquisition capital expenditures
10,106
-
10,106
-
Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
$25,327
$6,591
$54,092
$25,539
Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Direct production costs per financial statements
$18,689
$7,329
($5)
$26,013
$15,635
$7,420
$3,060
$26,115
Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
-
362
(4)
358
-
380
111
491
Royalties
4,199
79
4
4,282
4,210
69
155
4,434
Special mining duty (1)
932
(152)
-
780
1,050
354
-
1,404
Opening finished goods
(12,910)
(2,306)
-
(15,216)
(3,318)
(335)
(585)
(4,238)
Finished goods NRV adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
174
174
Closing finished goods
10,093
2,857
-
12,950
1,509
250
642
2,401
Direct costs
21,003
8,169
(5)
29,167
19,086
8,138
3,557
30,781
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Silver production (ounces)
1,301,941
141,258
365
1,443,564
991,697
99,417
26,175
1,117,289
Average realized silver price ($)
23.41
23.41
23.41
23.41
24.76
24.76
24.76
24.76
Silver value ($)
30,478,439
3,306,850
8,545
33,793,833
24,554,418
2,461,565
648,093
27,664,076
Gold production (ounces)
3,885
5,502
59
9,446
3,198
6,754
2,634
12,586
Average realized gold price ($)
1,811
1,811
1,811
1,811
1,885
1,885
1,885
1,885
Gold value ($)
7,035,735
9,964,122
106,849
17,106,706
6,028,230
12,731,290
4,965,090
23,724,610
Total metal value ($)
37,514,174
13,270,972
115,394
50,900,539
30,582,648
15,192,855
5,613,183
51,388,686
Pro-rated silver costs (%)
81%
25%
7%
66%
80%
16%
12%
54%
Pro-rated gold costs (%)
19%
75%
93%
34%
20%
84%
88%
46%
Pro-rated silver costs ($)
17,064
2,036
(0)
19,365
15,324
1,319
411
16,570
Pro-rated gold costs ($)
3,939
6,133
(5)
9,802
3,762
6,819
3,146
14,211
Silver co-product cash costs
$13.11
$14.41
($1.01)
$13.41
$15.45
$13.26
$15.69
$14.83
Gold co-product cash costs
$1,014
$1,115
($78)
$1,038
$1,176
$1,010
$1,194
$1,129
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Direct production costs per financial statements
$51,761
$28,896
$8,946
$89,603
$40,693
$21,796
$11,612
$74,101
Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
-
$1,715
$244
$1,959
-
1,393
433
1,826
Royalties
13,165
265
350
13,780
7,407
197
550
8,154
Special mining duty (1)
2,674
53
-
2,727
1,635
354
-
1,989
Opening finished goods
(1,509)
(250)
(642)
(2,401)
(1,509)
(219)
(169)
(1,897)
Finished goods NRV adjustment
-
-
266
266
-
-
174
174
Closing finished goods
10,093
2,857
-
12,950
1,509
250
642
2,401
Direct costs
76,184
33,536
9,164
118,884
49,735
23,771
13,242
86,748
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Guanaceví
Bolañitos
El Compas
Total
Silver production (ounces)
4,333,567
491,412
45,808
4,870,787
3,071,075
353,318
89,374
3,513,767
Average realized silver price ($)
25.22
25.22
25.22
25.22
21.60
21.60
21.60
21.60
Silver value ($)
109,292,560
12,393,411
1,155,278
122,841,248
66,335,220
7,631,669
1,930,478
75,897,367
Gold production (ounces)
13,317
24,652
4,293
42,262
9,814
18,963
8,362
37,139
Average realized gold price ($)
1,790
1,790
1,790
1,790
1,846
1,846
1,846
1,846
Gold value ($)
23,837,430
44,127,080
7,684,470
75,648,980
18,116,644
35,005,698
15,436,252
68,558,594
Total metal value ($)
133,129,990
56,520,491
8,839,748
198,490,228
84,451,864
42,637,367
17,366,730
144,455,961
Pro-rated silver costs (%)
82%
22%
13%
62%
79%
18%
11%
53%
Pro-rated gold costs (%)
18%
78%
87%
38%
21%
82%
89%
47%
Pro-rated silver costs ($)
62,543
7,354
1,198
73,575
39,066
4,255
1,472
45,578
Pro-rated gold costs ($)
13,641
26,182
7,966
45,309
10,669
19,516
11,770
41,170
Silver co-product cash costs
$14.43
$14.96
$26.15
$15.11
$12.72
$12.04
$16.47
$12.97
Gold co-product cash costs
$1,024
$1,062
$1,856
$1,072
$1,087
$1,029
$1,408
$1,109
Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended December 31
Years Ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross silver sales
$33,090
$35,129
$97,257
$74,733
Silver ounces sold
1,413,699
1,419,037
3,856,883
3,460,638
Realized silver price per ounces
$23.41
$24.76
$25.22
$21.60
Expressed in thousands US dollars
Three Months Ended December 31
Years Ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross gold sales
$15,785
$26,109
$70,022
$65,554
Gold ounces sold
8,715
13,850
39,113
35,519
Realized gold price per ounces
$1,811
$1,885
$1,790
$1,846
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour’s anticipated performance in 2022 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company’s title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section “risk factors” contained in the Company’s most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company’s mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management’s expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Appendix
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OFCOMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
Years ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Revenue
$
165,320
$
138,461
Cost of sales:
Direct production costs
89,603
74,101
Royalties
13,783
8,154
Share-based payments
421
330
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
23,977
28,136
Write down of inventory to net realizable value
1,168
405
128,952
111,126
Mine operating earnings
36,368
27,335
Expenses:
Exploration and evaluation
17,925
9,756
General and administrative
10,063
12,715
Care and maintenance costs
1,356
5,233
Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net
(16,791
)
424
Severance costs
870
-
Write off of exploration properties
715
-
14,138
28,128
Operating earnings (loss)
22,230
(793
)
Finance costs
985
1,357
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange
(1,131
)
(1,553
)
Gain on asset disposal
5,841
-
Investment and other
3,733
2,649
8,443
1,096
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
29,688
(1,054
)
Income tax expense (recovery):
Current income tax expense
3,481
2,993
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
12,252
(5,206
)
15,733
(2,213
)
Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the year
$
13,955
$
1,159
Basic earnings per share based on net earnings
$
0.08
$
0.01
Diluted earnings per share based on net earnings
$
0.08
$
0.01
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
167,289,732
150,901,598
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
170,663,883
154,039,714
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
103,303
$
61,083
Other investments
11,200
4,767
Accounts and other receivable
14,462
20,144
Income tax receivable
177
52
Inventories
27,485
16,640
Prepaid expenses
5,135
2,284
Total current assets
161,762
104,970
Non-current deposits
599
591
Deferred financing costs
-
294
Income tax receivable
3,570
-
Non-current IVA receivable
4,256
2,676
Deferred income tax asset
936
12,753
Intangible assets
40
492
Right-of-use leased assets
664
861
Mineral properties, plant and equipment
122,197
87,955
Total assets
$
294,024
$
210,592
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
31,991
$
27,764
Income taxes payable
4,228
3,038
Loans payable
4,128
3,578
Lease liabilities
207
173
Total current liabilities
40,554
34,553
Loans payable
6,366
6,094
Lease liabilities
794
921
Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation
7,397
8,876
Deferred income tax liability
1,506
1,077
Total liabilities
56,617
51,521
Shareholders’ equity
Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued
and outstanding 170,537,307 shares (Dec 31, 2020 - 157,924,708 shares)
585,406
517,711
Contributed surplus
6,331
9,662
Retained earnings (deficit)
(354,330
)
(368,302
)
Total shareholders’ equity
237,407
159,071
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
294,024
$
210,592
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
Years ended
December 31,
December 31,
Notes
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net earnings for the year
$
13,955
$
1,159
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based compensation
3,636
3,003
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
24,527
28,863
Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net
(16,791
)
424
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
12,252
(5,206
)
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
(176
)
-
(1,032
)
Finance costs
985
1,357
Write off of mineral properties
715
-
Write down of warehouse inventory
894
-
Write down of inventory to net realizable value
272
405
Loss (gain) on asset disposal
(5,914
)
86
Loss (gain) on other investments
(2,117
)
(233
)
Net changes in non-cash working capital
(8,776
)
10,138
Cash from operating activities
23,462
38,964
Investing activities
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
10,113
190
Mineral property, plant and equipment
(54,092
)
(25,539
)
Purchase of short term investments
(3,307
)
(5,497
)
Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
9,288
1,032
Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits
(8
)
-
Cash used in investing activities
(38,006
)
(29,814
)
Financing activities
Repayment of loans payable
(3,563
)
(3,229
)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(179
)
(183
)
Interest paid
(668
)
(918
)
Public equity offerings
59,998
26,367
Exercise of options
4,719
6,910
Share issuance costs
(1,293
)
(1,112
)
Deferred financing costs
-
(294
)
Performance share unit redemption
(2,363
)
-
Cash from financing activities
56,651
27,541
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
113
1,024
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
42,107
36,691
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
61,083
23,368
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year
$
103,303
$
61,083