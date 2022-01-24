U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.75
    +14.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,240.00
    +83.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,488.00
    +61.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.90
    +8.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.38
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.80
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.78
    +3.19 (+12.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5420
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,012.71
    -837.05 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    803.94
    +561.26 (+231.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.18
    -44.95 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Endeavour's Operations In Burkina Faso Unaffected by Ongoing Political Situation

Endeavour Mining PLC

ENDEAVOUR’S OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO UNAFFECTED BY THE ONGOING POLITICAL SITUATION

London, 24 January 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Group” or the “Company”) announces that its operations and supply chains in Burkina Faso have not been affected by the current political situation and its mines and projects continue to operate as usual.

The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com

Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com



Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 647 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskShare

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • Bitcoin Heads for Worst Week in 8 Months as Traders Lament 'Pikachu Pattern'

    The price was changing hands around $35,000, with analysts attributing the recent sell-off to expectations of a reversal of the Federal Reserve's easy-money policies. Gallows humor filled social-media sites as more than $1.5 billion of tradition positions were liquidated.

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Enphase Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENPH ) by...

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Win Big From TSMC's $40 Billion Spending Plan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, released fourth-quarter results on Jan. 13 and shares of the chip giant surged following the report as it became evident that the demand for chips is going to stay strong in 2022 and beyond. One of the highlights of TSMC's report was the big bump in the company's capital spending budget for 2022. The company has outlined a capital expenditure budget of $40 billion to $44 billion for this year, which points toward a roughly 40% increase over 2021 capex of $30 billion.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.