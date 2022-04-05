U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,559.39
    -23.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,865.18
    -56.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,339.34
    -193.22 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.33
    -5.11 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.75
    +0.47 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.20
    +10.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.41 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4670
    +0.0550 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3142
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.1370
    +0.3650 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,096.73
    -171.32 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.09
    -15.57 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,592.38
    +33.46 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Endel raises $15M to further develop its AI-powered sound wellness technology

Aisha Malik
·4 min read

Berlin-based sound wellness company Endel has raised $15 million in Series B funding led by Waverley Capital and True Ventures to further develop its patented technology. The company's app creates soundscapes that are designed to help people relax, focus and sleep better. The technology takes inputs from the user's movement, time of day, weather, location and other factors to use AI to generate personalized soundscapes that adapt to changes in real-time.

Founded in 2018, Endel has more than 1 million monthly active users and over 1.5 million monthly listening hours. The company says its personalized soundscapes increase focus by 7 times and decrease stress by 3.6 times if used regularly. The app is accessible on iOS, Android, Apple Watch, Amazon Alexa and Apple TV. Since its launch, the company has partnered with several artists to create soundscapes, including Grimes, James Blake, Alan Watts, Miguel and more.

“Endel is first and foremost a technology that is built to help you focus, relax and sleep.” Endel co-founder and CEO Oleg Stavitsky told TechCrunch in an interview. “The reason I’m emphasizing technology is because we have built this proprietary patented scientifically validated technology that generates personalized real-time adaptive soundscapes on the spot.”

Stavitsky says Endel’s approach draws on several areas of science, including research around circadian rhythms to complement soundscapes with specific aspects about users, such as their location, sex, age and more. The app has several modes designed to help its users with daily tasks. The "relax" mode calms your mind to create feelings of comfort and safety. The "focus" mode boosts your productivity by helping you concentrate for longer. The "sleep" mode soothes you into deep sleep with gentle sounds and the "recovery" mode is designed to lower anxiety. The "study" mode improves concentration and keeps you calm while working. Lastly, the "move" mode boosts performance while walking, hiking and running.

endel
endel

Image Credits: Endel

Stavitsky says the new funding will be used to further develop the company’s patented technology and to further reduce the time it takes to generate soundscapes. He noted it used to take the company months to generate and create soundscapes and that it now takes Endel sound designers about a week to do so. Stavitsky says his team is looking to bring that process down to days, and eventually hours. The company also plans to continue to produce content with artists and start collaborating with world-known scientists.

Endel recently conducted a customer research project and found that it has three main audiences for its app. The first is young professionals who need to get into a state of concentration to complete a series of tasks, whether that’s creating a presentation or sending out a bunch of emails. The second is students, which Stavitsky said is interesting because Endel hasn’t intentionally targeted that demographic. The third major group is frontline workers, such as nurses and doctors, who come home after long shifts and use Endel to fall asleep faster.

On top of a 30% uptick in usage amid the pandemic, the company also saw a change in user behavior. Prior to the pandemic, sleep used to be the Endel’s most popular use case, but focus overtook sleep during the pandemic. Stavitsky says the company found that people were using Endel to work and study from home when they were having trouble concentrating.

In terms of the future, Stavitsky sees Endel going beyond its current offering and becoming more personalized for users through an "always-on" model.

“In three to five years, I believe Endel will be the platform for functional audio. Right now, people go into the app and they browse through a catalog of soundscapes and they choose one and decide what they’re going to listen to right now. This is a very old school consumption pattern. I think what we want to get to is a user opening Endel and seeing just one big play button and you press play and then it automatically sees how many meetings you’ve had today, what your heart rate is like, what the weather is like and then proactively shifts between soundscapes. So it would be an always-on smart soundscape that follows you everyone," he said.

Endel’s Series B funding follows its $5 million Series A investment announced in 2020. Endel has now raised a total of $22.1 million in funding.

Recommended Stories

  • These Affordable Vaccine Card Holders Are A Great Way To Keep Your Card Safe

    These vaccine card holders are scratch-proof and stylish. Keep your documents safe while you travel or just go to the movies, bars, and restaurants safely.

  • Leadership Reestablished? Manic Monday, Check Out the Charts, Death of Globalism

    Tech might not truly be leading markets vertically, but it is certainly leading investor behavior in a more horizontal fashion.

  • Will Qualcomm Continue to Disappoint Traders?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Christiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm , the semiconductor maker. Amon touted the company's recent acquisition of Arriver, which completes Qualcomm's "digital chassis" for autos that include autonomous driving. Qualcomm's digital chassis is expected to become a $2.5 billion product for the chipmaker.

  • AMD Uses Old Tech to Battle Intel's Alder Lake

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs toward the end of 2020, budget chips were conspicuously absent. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took advantage of this situation with its Alder Lake chips, the bulk of which launched earlier this year. Not only did Intel make strides in the high end of the market, but the company also offered multiple options below $200.

  • IBM Banks on Lingering Relevance of Mainframes With New Model

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. has unveiled a new mainframe model, a reflection of the continued relevance of the decades-old computing systems despite the rush among many organizations to pivot to the public cloud. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Hold

  • Nvidia’s Auto Software Opportunity Is Underappreciated, Says Wells Fargo

    Not shirking from its ambitious plans to dominate the chip space, at its recent annual GTC conference, Nvidia (NVDA) announced that it is putting together the NVIDIA Eos, or as it is more impressively known - the world’s fastest AI supercomputer. The next-gen, AI-optimized machine’s specs and size are mightily impressive as they are, says Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers, who highlights the fact it will probably be used for a plethora of different “AI-optimized workloads.” One use, though, probably mo

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • AMD, Qualcomm make software-focused acquisitions as growth in core chip businesses questioned

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. both announced acquisitions on Monday that will help diversify into greater software holdings as analysts question growth in the chip makers' core businesses.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Wireless Capital Spending Booms

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Trump Media SPAC Skids After Musk's Twitter Buy, Top Execs Exit

    Even without all these various hold ups, Truth Social users have had a tough time actually using the app.

  • Block confirms Cash App breach after former employee accessed US customer data

    Block has confirmed a data breach involving a former employee who downloaded reports from Cash App that contained some U.S. customer information. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 4, Block — formerly known as Square — said that the reports were accessed by the insider on December 10. “While this employee had regular access to these reports as part of their past job responsibilities, in this instance these reports were accessed without permission after their employment ended,” the filing reads.

  • Intel Launches Energy Efficient Crypto Mining Chip Blockscale

    Semiconductor giant Intel has released another processor dedicated to mining cryptocurrencies as it forays deeper into the digital asset industry.

  • Penn National Launches theScore Bet Mobile Sportsbook, Casino In Ontario

    Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc, has officially launched theScore Bet mobile Sportsbook and Casino in Ontario. theScore Bet delivers a range of pregame and in-play bet types across all major sports leagues and events. The BET MODE feature allows fans to utilize theScore's deep data, stats, and content to inform their bets before placing and tracking their wagers. "Today's launch is significant as it expands Penn National's online gaming busin

  • My Best Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Semiconductors are a fascinating technology. They are the engine behind every electronic device, and over the last 50 years, advancements in the semiconductor space have helped give rise to personal computers, smartphones, video game consoles, and cloud services, as well as applications like artificial intelligence, big data analytics, robotics, and virtual and augmented reality.

  • Axios-Momentive poll: Young people are the biggest "techno-optimists"

    More than 1 in 4 young American adults are invested in cryptocurrency — and it's people under 25 who express the most excitement about everything from electric vehicles to smart home technology, an Axios-Momentive poll found.The poll was conducted in conjunction with Axios’ inaugural What’s Next Summit today. (Register here to watch virtually.)Why it matters: Young consumers' enthusiasm about trending tech is reshaping mass-market preferences and lifting society toward a more sustainable, conven

  • AMD Buys Networking Technology Maker Pensando for $1.9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is acquiring closely held Pensando Systems Inc. to add chips and software used to route information inside computer systems. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000AMD w

  • Hackers breached Mailchimp to target crypto holders

    Trezor hardware wallet users were the target of a phishing campaign.

  • Two Truth Social execs quit as Trump’s social media app struggles to take off: report

    Truth Social downloads have plummeted, and daily active users are around 513,000 --- well below Twitter’s 217 million